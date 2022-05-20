One of Chicago's longest-standing runs returns for its 28th year this summer.

Runners, walkers, and blood cancer supporters and survivors are encouraged to join the Chicago community in Grant Park on Thursday, June 16 for the ABC7 Gibbons 5K Run and 3K Walk. Proceeds from the event benefit the Leukemia Research Foundation. Learn more and register today at allbloodcancers.org/gibbons5k

Who:

Thousands of runners, walkers, volunteers, and blood cancer supporters and survivors (leukemia, lymphoma, multiple myeloma, or myelodysplastic syndromes)

What:

2022 ABC7 Gibbons 5K Run and 3K Walk

When:

Thursday, June 16 at 6:25pm (ABC7 Chicago live broadcast starts at 6pm)

Where:

Grant Park, Chicago, Illinois

Why:

Proceeds from the event benefit the Leukemia Research Foundation, a Chicago-based nonprofit dedicated to conquering all blood cancers by funding promising research and providing critical support services to patients and their loved ones.

The ABC7 Gibbons 5K Run and 3K Walk consists of a chip-timed 5K run and a 3K walk, followed by a party in Grant Park with food, refreshments, music, and partner tents. Named after the legendary ABC7 reporter Jim Gibbons, the event has raised nearly $2M since 1995 to help fund critical medical research for blood cancers.

People gathered at Metropolitan Brewing in Avondale, to celebrate the 2022 ABC7 Jim Gibbons 5K Run and 3K Walk's in-person return next month.

"We're proud of our association with the Leukemia Research Foundation and the positive impact they continue to have in the fight to find cures for blood cancers. There is no better way to honor the memory of our colleague Jim Gibbons," said John Idler, ABC7 president and general manager.

"We are grateful to ABC7 Chicago for their support and for partnering with us on this event year after year. More than 35K people in the Chicago area are currently living with a blood cancer, and this event is a great way for everyone to help," said Kevin Radelet, the executive director of the Leukemia Research Foundation.

Online registration for the event is available at allbloodcancers.org/gibbons5k . Participants can register as an individual or team, and choose to participate in person or virtually. Registration is free for all blood cancer patients and survivors.

Event sponsorships are still available and volunteers are still needed. Contact Arleen Boudart at arleen@lrfmail.org to learn more.

About the Leukemia Research Foundation

The Leukemia Research Foundation, headquartered in Northfield, Illinois, is committed to funding promising blood cancer research projects worldwide and supporting people affected by blood cancers. Since its founding in 1946, more than $80M has been raised to pursue better treatments and the ultimate cure for all blood cancers, including leukemia, lymphoma, and multiple myeloma. For more information, visit the Leukemia Research Foundation's website at allbloodcancers.org.