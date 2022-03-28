ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jobs

I was a flight attendant for 2 years. Here are 6 perks of the job that I miss the most.

By Arina Bloom
Insider
Insider
 1 day ago
  • I worked as a flight attendant at a major airline for two years before I lost my job.
  • I miss the travel perks, especially free plane tickets for me and my family and comped hotel stays.
  • The uniforms, benefits, and flexibility were some of my other favorite parts of the job.

I was a flight attendant on a major airline for two years, and I still miss those days.

When I applied back in 2019, I didn't know much about the industry. I was just thrilled by the idea of constant travel and a beautiful uniform.

Little did I know how many benefits the job came with — and everything I'd miss when I lost it.

Flying for free is hands down the best perk of the job

My personal favorite perk was free flights.

Flight attendants traveled for free with my airline, and I got free or discounted tickets with partner airlines. I could also list my family — including parents, partners, kids, and two best friends — to reap the benefits.

A lot of employees stay with a job just for this.

I definitely miss staying at nice hotels for free

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2J7Jk6_0emb2Ymh00
I stayed in some really nice hotels for free.

Getty Images/Ken Ishii

We never had to pay for a hotel on the job — otherwise, we essentially wouldn't make any money with all the layovers.

My hotels always ranged from three to five stars. And if it was a long layover, the hotel had to be in the downtown area with easy access to restaurants and local transportation.

I've never had a more flexible work schedule

I could build my schedule based on my needs.

Some prefer to work quick turnarounds and be back home with family every night, others like international flights with long layovers at hotels.

Most flight attendants can also get as many days off as they need during the month.

I think aviation has some of the best work benefits

Maternity leave in the aviation industry is amazing. There's regular paid time off, but there's no limit to how much unpaid time you can get.

Flight attendants can also fly up to seven months into their pregnancy — and there are even cute maternity uniforms.

Another perk is that there's no retirement age. As long as you can perform all the duties and pass the annual training, you're qualified for another year.

Usually, flight attendants stick with the job as long as they physically can because every year the salary grows. Staying 30 to 50 years with the company gives you a pretty good paycheck.

I got very comfortable in airports, and I miss bypassing long security lines

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UKbtb_0emb2Ymh00
I was in and out of airports all day.

Getty Images/David Ramos

Airports became my second home while I was working.

Luckily, TSA and airport security developed a special program for airline and airport employees to expedite entry.

Each employee goes through a serious background check before receiving a barcode, and the employee entry process only takes a couple of minutes compared to a long line at the TSA checkpoints .

But flight attendants are still subject to random checks.

One of the things I miss the most is the uniform — and the status that came with it

I love cabin-crew uniforms, from a basic dress, shiny wings, and striped scarf to black heels and a matching carry-on.

It looks so charming when crews walk through the airport, and it often makes you feel a little like a celebrity.

I had girls asking me to take pictures with them on the plane. And I'll never forget the fight from Seoul, South Korea, one summer when a brother and sister wrapped small packages for all the flight attendants with thank-you cards, vitamin C, and a pumpkin pie.

Each card had different messages, and mine was a simple suggestion to move kids to first class if we had available seats.

It was the warmest gift I've ever received, and I assure you they got a lot of ice cream on that flight.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flight Attendants#Tsa#Hotels#Airport Security#Plane Tickets
Daily Mail

John Travolta, 68, reveals he now has a license to fly a 737 airplane... after learning how to fly at age 15 then snapping up a fleet of his own planes including a Boeing 707, Bombardier Challenger 601, Boeing 727 and three Gulfstream jets

John Travolta can now fly a 737. The Saturday Night Fever star shared the happy news on Instagram on Sunday in a video as he stood next to one of his own planes. The iconic actor, 68, has been flying planes for four decades and owns at least seven including a Boeing 707, Bombardier Challenger 601, Boeing 727 and three Gulfstream jets.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Jobs
Daily Mail

'I would pay extra not to be next to her:' Barefoot woman is slammed for getting VERY comfortable on Southwest Airlines flight with homemade contraption

A female passenger aboard a Southwest flight was slammed online after she posted a video of herself barefoot and asleep while resting on a tray table. The video, posted to TikTok by @WendyGoneWild on March 9, shows her bare feet dangling in a sling that was wrapped around the tray table to keep it in place.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Thrillist

Get Roundtrip Flights to Costa Rica Starting at $150

If you've been itching to get away to somewhere warm and beautiful, there are some major flight deals that are happening right now that will make it super affordable to jet off to Costa Rica. The Points Guy reported the news from Scott's Cheap Flights. Avianca, Alaska, American, Copa, JetBlue,...
LIFESTYLE
Vice

How Could a Plane Just Nosedive? We Asked Aviation Experts.

The Chinese commercial plane was carrying 132 people and flying at normal speed and altitude when, suddenly, the plane descended on an almost vertical trajectory. Within two minutes, the Boeing 737-800 plummeted from 29,000 feet and crashed into the mountains of Teng County in southern China’s Guangxi province. No survivors have been found, making the Monday crash potentially the country’s worst commercial aviation disaster in over a decade.
ACCIDENTS
SFGate

JetBlue passengers left waiting on plane after airport crew leaves for night

Dozens of JetBlue passengers spent time sitting on an idle plane on the tarmac at a Massachusetts airport Monday night after staff left for the night. A Massachusetts woman traveled to New York City on business this weekend and said she experienced several issues with her JetBlue flights both to and from Worcester.
LIFESTYLE
Travel + Leisure

Amtrak's Latest Sale Offers 2 Private Room Tickets for the Price of 1

Amtrak wants to help people escape for spring with a free companion ticket in private rooms starting Tuesday, the company shared with Travel + Leisure. The sale, which is valid through March 21, allows passengers who book a private roomette to bring a guest for no extra charge with fares starting at $193. The sale is valid on travel between March 16 and May 22.
LIFESTYLE
Insider

Insider

342K+
Followers
24K+
Post
158M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy