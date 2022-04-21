Back to the Ranch! Everything to Know About ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5: Premiere Date and More

The Dutton family is back and better than ever! Yellowstone season 5 is coming, and fans can't wait to see what's next. Starring Kevin Costner , Luke Grimes , Kelly Reilly and Wes Bentley , among others, the show premiered in June 2018 via the Paramount network. In February 2022, it was announced that the show had been renewed for a fifth season.

The show follows patriarch John Dutton — played by the Field of Dreams actor — and his family as they fight to protect their fictional Montana ranch from outside forces.

“We never know what’s next, you know?” Luke, who plays Kayce Dutton, told Entertainment Tonight in March 2022. “We’re sorta on the ride with everybody else. We kinda get [the scripts] as they come and we’re always super excited to see what’s happening next.”

Keep reading for more details on Yellowstone season 5.

How Season 4 Ended

The fourth season came to an end with Garrett Randall ( Will Patton ) attacking the ranch. "I got a new horse. How's that?" Kevin, joked to ET about what's to come in season 5, noting that spoilers "take the fun away."

The veteran actor added, "It's one of the more fun things in life to know that it's a journey and you don't always know everything that's going with it."

Variety confirmed in an April 2022 profile with creator Taylor Sheridan that season 5 will pick up with John Dutton running for governor.

Who Is Returning?

Although no official casting announcement has been made, it appears as if the original stars will be reprising their roles for the next season. Actor Jefferson White (Jimmy Hurdstrom) told Us Weekly in March 2022 that he's "really looking forward" to being in the fifth season.

“I didn’t know necessarily what Jimmy's future was. I still don't know exactly what Jimmy’s future holds. I've really given up on trying to guess," he shared. "What Taylor Sheridan, the show's creator — I think one of the best writers in television now or ever, definitely — comes up with is always so much better than what I could come up with. So I'm really excited that Jimmy's journey continues, and I have no idea where it leads and I'm just kind of ready to try to hold on.”

The Fan Reaction

No one in the cast could have predicted how big the show would become. Since its premiere, it has become one of the biggest shows on TV.

“I couldn’t have predicted its popularity, or looked five years ahead, but I’m never surprised at what quality can turn into," Kevin told Deadline in February 2022. "Being popular and really good doesn’t have to be mutually exclusive. And so, I’m pleasantly surprised.”

The Premiere

No official premiere date has been revealed just yet, but Hassie Harrison (Laramie) told ET that "the new season will be split in two parts."

Taylor's Variety profile also confirmed that the show was set to start production in May 2022 with a projected release date this upcoming summer.

More to Come?

Fans don't want to think of the series coming to an end, but creator Taylor told The New York Times in December 2021 that he has an idea for how everything will play out. “It will go as many years as it takes for me to tell the story, but you’re not going to see nine seasons of it," he shared.

As for Kevin's take on the ending? The actor wants to see the Duttons get there "s--t together." He told ET , "I just hope it runs its course in a really fun way with a highly dysfunctional family."