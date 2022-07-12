ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Dogs available for adoption in Winnipeg

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oaaOm_0emRwVgp00
Simxa // Shutterstock

Dogs available for adoption in Winnipeg

According to Humane Canada , COVID-19 had a large impact on animal shelters and adoptions in Canada. Shelters operated at an abnormal 37% capacity in 2020 compared to 70% in 2019. Length of stay for dogs at shelters dropped to a historically low 9 days in 2020. This was in part possible because 80% of stray dogs brought to shelters were returned to their families in 2020.

If you’ve been considering bringing home a furry companion, be sure to keep reading. Stacker compiled a list of dogs available for adoption in Winnipeg, Manitoba on Petfinder , ranging in age, breed composition, temperament, and needs. It’s important to note that pet adoption is a huge responsibility and requires available savings for emergency and routine veterinary care, a day-to-day routine and game plan for coverage if the pup needs to be left at home during the day (i.e. hiring a dog walker), and time and attention devoted to training your newest family member. Be sure to do due diligence on breed research to see what kind of dog will be the best fit for your lifestyle.

Without further ado, here are adoptable dogs in your home city.

You may also like: Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Winnipeg, according to Tripadvisor

Comments / 0

Related
buzznicked.com

Man Decides To Follow Son On His Daily Walk, Finds Him Feeding Stray Dogs

Every single day for two weeks straight, this man’s son would go for a walk. The father and son live in a very rural part of the Philippines, and since the father was curious as to what his son was doing on his walks, one day he decided to tag along and follow him. What he found was both heart melting and heartbreaking.
ANIMALS
People

Clear the Shelters Wants to Help Animal Lovers Find The Perfect Rescue Pet This Summer

Clear the Shelters is returning to help animal lovers adopt rescue pets. According to an NBCUniversal release, NBCUniversal Local is bringing back its nationwide pet adoption and donation campaign for its eighth consecutive year. Clear the Shelters sees NBC and Telemundo owned and affiliated stations partner with local animal shelters...
PETS
KRLD News Radio

Adoptable Pet Pals: Meet Zeus

In partnership with the SPCA of Texas, NewsRadio 1080 KRLD brings you ‘Adoptable Pet Pals,’ a weekly feature to introduce you to animals that are ready for adoption.
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog Rescue Adoption#Pet Adoption#Winnipeg#Dog Walker#Ado#Pet Lover#Humane Canada#Tripadvisor
Franklin County Free Press

Meet Nala and Boomer, pets of the week

Meet Nala and Boomer, this week’s CVAS pets of the week. These are just two of the amazing animals residing at area animal shelters. Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter has lots of adorable pets who are looking for forever homes. While Lemon and Tangerine would like to meet you, check out all the other adorable animals available for adoption also. Go to this Animal Shelter link to see all their residents.
PETS
DogTime

Chihuahua Mix “Mr. Happy Face” Crowned World’s Ugliest Dog

Mr. Happy Face, a gremlin-like Chihuahua mix, took the throne as the World’s Ugliest Dog at an annual competition in Petaluma, Calif. on Friday. At 17 years old, he sports only a white mohawk on an otherwise hairless dark body. His tongue protrudes out of the left side of his mouth, no longer held in […] The post Chihuahua Mix “Mr. Happy Face” Crowned World’s Ugliest Dog appeared first on DogTime.
PETALUMA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Pets
psychologytoday.com

Yanking a Dog's Leash: A Welfare Concern for Dogs and Humans

I have had a long-term interest in the behavior of dogs and the nature of dog-human relationships, and I'm always looking at what dogs are doing with other dogs and with their and other humans. It's easy to observe leashed dogs on a walk so I keep track of what's happening on both ends of the leash. It always surprises me that there are so few data reporting what dogs and humans are doing when tethered together; I collected information by watching 100 different people walking their dogs on the streets around Boulder, Colorado. Most dogs didn't seem to be having a good time.1.
BOULDER, CO
natureworldnews.com

Chewy Declines Returned Pet Food, Surprises Grieving Pet Owner Instead

Grieving pet owner Anna Brose decided to return unused pet food to Chewy. She was shocked to learn that the company did not accept the bag of pet food back. Brose's German short-haired pointer and chocolate lab mix, who was 5 years old, recently passed away from stomach bloat. She addressed him as Gus.
MADISON, WI
PetsRadar

How often do dogs need rabies shots?

How often do dogs need rabies shots? That depends on two things: the vaccine manufacturer’s recommendations and local government regulations. Based on those factors, your veterinarian will determine how often your dog should be vaccinated, and when their next rabies vaccine is due. Keep in mind that there’s more...
ANIMALS
topdogtips.com

Ridesharing With Pets

Virtually every pet owner will need to travel with our dogs at some point, which isn't the most straightforward task when you don't own a vehicle. If you've ever wondered about the options for ride-sharing with pets, you're not alone. Many people live in areas that offer plenty of public...
PETS
The Independent

Woman, 82, mauled to death by pet pit bull in northern India

An 82-year-old woman in India’s northern Uttar Pradesh state was mauled to death by her pet pit bull.Sushila Tripathi, a retired schoolteacher, was on the roof of her house in Lucknow city’s Qaiserbagh area on Tuesday morning when her pet dog attacked her, police said on Wednesday.Tripathi’s domestic help had found her lying in a pool of blood and informed her son.“One Sushila Tripathi, 82, of Bengali Tola locality was attacked by her pet dog. Her body was recovered and sent for post mortem examination. We are coordinating with the officials of Lucknow Municipal Corporation regarding the incident,” senior...
PUBLIC SAFETY
pethelpful.com

Great Dane Becomes Foster Mom to 2 Abandoned Chihuahuas in Heartwarming Video

Sometimes, our furry friends can be the best reminders that love, not a blood relationship, is what makes a family. One precious Great Dane and her new foster pups are taking to TikTok to prove exactly this point, all thanks to their human mama and her account, @dear_danes. You can also find their website--including everything you need to know about the gentle giant breed--right here.
ANIMALS
The Motley Fool

This Is a Cat's Average Pet Insurance Cost by Age

What's the average pet insurance premium cost by age for your cat?. Pet insurance covers veterinary care costs and emergency surgeries for your cat. Premiums vary based on the type of policy you choose, where you live, the breed, age of your cat, deductible amount, and much more. The average...
PETS
topdogtips.com

GPS Tracker for Cats

Whether we want to keep our cats safe or just worry about them wandering off, a GPS tracker for cats will ease our minds no matter where they are. As parents of adorable pets, we can attest that not only dogs escape the yard but also our feline companions. They may not be as adventurous as our pooch, but they sure do come and go.
PETS
Stacker

Stacker

18K+
Followers
20K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy