Okssi // Shutterstock

Dogs available for adoption in Syracuse

When looking at the makeup of American families today, it’s rare to see a home where a pet isn’t part of the family. According to the most recent data from the APPA National Pet Owners Survey , 67% of households—or around 85 million homes—own a pet. Of these households, dogs and cats top the list of most popular pets, with 63.4 million and 42.7 million households owning dogs and cats, respectively.

In exploring the history of animal shelters and rescue organizations in the country, nothing proves as problematic as the lack of a centralized reporting system to collect data on these organizations. Most of the shelter statistics that are available and accepted today are estimates based on several period surveys , including the aforementioned APPA National Pet Owners Survey along with the AVMA U.S. Pet Ownership & Demographics Sourcebook. Without a nationally codified and streamlined process for collecting, organizing, and reporting on shelter data, there has been a grave lack of transparency around the country’s shelters. That makes it difficult not only to pinpoint accurate statistics regarding sheltered animals in America but also to understand the true state of animal welfare in the country, which is the first step to improving that welfare.

If you’ve been considering bringing home a furry companion, be sure to keep reading. Stacker compiled a list of dogs available for adoption in Syracuse, New York on Petfinder , ranging in age, breed composition, temperament, and needs. It’s important to note that pet adoption is a huge responsibility and requires available savings for emergency and routine veterinary care, a day-to-day routine and game plan for coverage if the pup needs to be left at home during the day (i.e. hiring a dog walker), and time and attention devoted to training your newest family member. Be sure to do due diligence on breed research to see what kind of dog will be the best fit for your lifestyle.

Without further ado, here are adoptable dogs in your home city.

You may also like: Where people in Syracuse are moving to most

Petfinder

Palmer

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Breed: Mixed Breed (mixed)

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Brad

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Breed: Shepherd, Husky (mixed)

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Dolly

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Breed: Pit Bull Terrier, Mixed Breed (mixed)

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Kermit

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Breed: Akita

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Zola

- Gender: Female

- Age: Baby

- Breed: Beagle (mixed)

- Read more on Petfinder

You may also like: Highest paying jobs in Syracuse that require a bachelor's degree

Petfinder

Alma

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Breed: Chihuahua

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Puppies

- Gender: Male

- Age: Baby

- Breed: Chihuahua (mixed)

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Rue

- Gender: Female

- Age: Baby

- Breed: Pit Bull Terrier (mixed)

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Remington

- Gender: Male

- Age: Baby

- Breed: Pit Bull Terrier, German Shepherd Dog (mixed)

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Emmylou

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Breed: American Bully

- Read more on Petfinder

You may also like: Most common jobs in Syracuse

Petfinder

Lincoln

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Breed: Pit Bull Terrier (mixed)

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Chief

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Breed: Shepherd, Husky (mixed)

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Chewy

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Breed: Collie (mixed)

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Delanie

- Gender: Female

- Age: Baby

- Breed: Dachshund (mixed)

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Heidi

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Breed: Hound, Boxer (mixed)

- Read more on Petfinder

You may also like: Highest paying jobs in Syracuse that require a graduate degree

Petfinder

Lil Mutt

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Breed: Shepherd (mixed)

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Royal

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Breed: Labrador Retriever (mixed)

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Tyson

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Breed: Cane Corso

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Lola

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Breed: West Highland White Terrier / Westie, Poodle (mixed)

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Arlo

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Breed: Beagle

- Read more on Petfinder

You may also like: How Syracuse feels about climate change

Petfinder

Chase

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Breed: Rottweiler

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Ace

- Gender: Male

- Age: Baby

- Breed: Labrador Retriever (mixed)

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Dolly

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Breed: Boxer (mixed)

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Patches

- Gender: Male

- Age: Baby

- Breed: Boxer (mixed)

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Ricky

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Breed: English Coonhound (mixed)

- Read more on Petfinder

You may also like: Metros sending the most people to Syracuse

Petfinder

Cooper

- Gender: Male

- Age: Baby

- Breed: Shepherd (mixed)

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Shasta

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Breed: Shepherd (mixed)

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Okra

- Gender: Male

- Age: Baby

- Breed: Shepherd (mixed)

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Montana

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Breed: Shepherd (mixed)

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Millie

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Breed: Basenji (mixed)

- Read more on Petfinder

You may also like: Highest-paying jobs in Syracuse that don't require a college degree

Petfinder

Spots

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Breed: Mixed Breed (mixed)

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Zippy

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Breed: Chihuahua (mixed)

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Rosie

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Breed: Labrador Retriever (mixed)

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Elvis

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Breed: Basset Hound (mixed)

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Bullet

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Breed: Mixed Breed (mixed)

- Read more on Petfinder

You may also like: Highest-paying jobs in Syracuse

Petfinder

Gracie

- Gender: Female

- Age: Senior

- Breed: Chihuahua (mixed)

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Finnegan

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Breed: Border Collie (mixed)

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Jensen

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Breed: Mixed Breed, Terrier (mixed)

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Coleslaw

- Gender: Male

- Age: Baby

- Breed: Shepherd (mixed)

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Godiva

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Breed: Shepherd (mixed)

- Read more on Petfinder

You may also like: Highest-earning zip codes in Syracuse metro area