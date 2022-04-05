ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

Dogs available for adoption in Regina

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 1 day ago

Dogs available for adoption in Regina

According to Humane Canada , COVID-19 had a large impact on animal shelters and adoptions in Canada. Shelters operated at an abnormal 37% capacity in 2020 compared to 70% in 2019. Length of stay for dogs at shelters dropped to a historically low 9 days in 2020. This was in part possible because 80% of stray dogs brought to shelters were returned to their families in 2020.

If you’ve been considering bringing home a furry companion, be sure to keep reading. Stacker compiled a list of dogs available for adoption in Regina, Saskatchewan on Petfinder , ranging in age, breed composition, temperament, and needs. It’s important to note that pet adoption is a huge responsibility and requires available savings for emergency and routine veterinary care, a day-to-day routine and game plan for coverage if the pup needs to be left at home during the day (i.e. hiring a dog walker), and time and attention devoted to training your newest family member. Be sure to do due diligence on breed research to see what kind of dog will be the best fit for your lifestyle.

Without further ado, here are adoptable dogs in your home city.

Luna

- Gender: Female
- Age: Baby
- Breed: German Shepherd Dog (mixed)
Daisy

- Gender: Female
- Age: Baby
- Breed: Labrador Retriever (mixed)
Beauty

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Breed: Shepherd (mixed)
Twyla*

- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Breed: Belgian Shepherd / Malinois (mixed)
Buddy

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Breed: Labrador Retriever, Akita (mixed)
Harley

- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Breed: Great Pyrenees (mixed)
