With 12 of the last 16 national championships going to SEC teams, you'd be forgiven for thinking no other conference has a chance at college football's ultimate prize.
But is that really the case? Sure, defending champion Georgia will be among the favored to go all the way, as will perennial contender Alabama.
But if last season should teach us anything, it's that a good team can make it no matter where it comes from.
Case in point: Cincinnati, which ran the table in the regular season and became the first Group of 5 team to make the College Football Playoff. Michigan also earned its first-ever CFP bid in 2021. So there's always room for more if you're good enough.
Who comes into 2022 as legitimate national championship contenders? Scroll through to see which college football teams have the best chance this year.
Ranking 10 (real) College Football Playoff national title contenders
It’s still unusual now, and it was virtually unheard of back then – but, then again, neither Betsy Sailor nor Irv Pankey had been known for following the paths well travelled in late 1970s America. Ms Sailor, one of the few female business administration majors at Penn State, had mustered the courage to accuse one of the school’s football players – a stranger to her – of raping her at knifepoint in her own home. Mr Pankey, who was just one of a dozen Black football players on the college’s juggernaut of a team, heard Ms Sailor’s evidence in court...
Former Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins was hit and killed by a dump truck on a highway in Florida earlier this month. Now we have a better idea of some of the circumstances around the 24-year-old's death. More details surfaced this week in the form of a 911 call made by Haskins' wife, ...
Georgia running back Kenny McIntosh was reportedly arrested on Sunday morning and charged with misdemeanors for reckless driving and failure to wear a seat belt. According to Anthony Dasher of UGASports.com (h/t Saturday Down South), McIntosh was released from Athens Clarke County jail on bonds totaling $2,000. Per DawgNation’s Mike...
During this Wednesday's edition of Keyshawn, JWill & Max, ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum asked Keyshawn Johnson where Urban Meyer will go next. Johnson believes Meyer could end up being the next head coach of the Texas Longhorns. "University of Texas! Steve Sarkisian is not having any sort of run at...
Clayton Weishuhn was a legend in Texas High School football and he would end dominating at Angelo State to eventually play in the NFL. We are learning Weishuhn was killed in an automobile accident in Texas. Clayton Weishuhn played in the NFL with the New England Patriots and Green Bay...
The Florida Highway Patrol has released more information following the stunning death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins Saturday morning in South Florida. The agency said that Haskins was attempting to cross the westbound lanes of I-595 in Broward County at 6:37 a.m. when he was struck by a dump truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to multiple reports.
According to 911 audio, former Ohio State and NFL quarterback Dwayne Haskins was walking to get gas when he was hit but a dump truck and killed on a South Florida road. Below is some of the audio from a witness and from Haskins’ wife. From MLive:. ‘I just...
A woman reportedly had to be taken to the hospital after a vehicle collision with Georgia running back Kenny McIntosh over the weekend. McIntosh was arrested Sunday morning on misdemeanor reckless driving charges. As well as, failure to wear a seatbelt. Authorities say the Bulldogs RB was traveling about 60 miles per hour in a 40 MPH zone around 4 AM.
Two schools are reportedly getting the most "buzz" for five-star quarterback Arch Manning right now. Arch Manning, the No. 1 quarterback recruit in the country, is the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning. The New Orleans, Louisiana native is one of the most hyped quarterback recruits in recent memory. He's...
Dan Campbell and the Detroit Lions were already seen as winners when they landed who many believe to be the best pass rusher in the 2022 NFL Draft. But according to veteran broadcaster (and former Pro Bowl receiver) Cris Collinsworth, they also landed the draft's best wideout as well. "Jameson...
Adam Anderson, a former linebacker for the University of Georgia football team, has been indicted and charged with raping a 21-year-old woman. A grand jury reached the decision on Tuesday. The incident occurred sometime between midnight and 7 a.m. on Oct. 29 of 2021, according to reports. The woman reportedly...
In the 2021 NFL Draft, the Cincinnati Bengals drafted Clemson offensive tackle Jackson Carman with the 46th overall pick. Now, a report from Kalyn Kahler of Defector has emerged that details a rape allegation made against Carman while he was still at Clemson in 2020. Per Kahler’s report, the alleged...
Robert Tonyan was brought back on a one year “prove it” deal after tearing his ACL in 2021. In 2020 Tonyan had a record breaking year for Green Bay. He finished with 52 catches and almost 600 receiving yards that year. However the 11 touchdowns he had in 2020 were the most of any Packers tight end in a season in franchise history. It was thought he may be the answer going forward after that season.
Former USC wide receiver Bru McCoy has announced his decision to join the Tennessee Volunteers for the 2022 season. McCoy, a five-star recruit in the 2019 class, entered the transfer portal back in January after a season marred by troubling legal issues. Head coach Josh Heupel and the Tennessee program immediately reached out as potential suitors.
While the move to allow players to earn income off of their name, image, and likeness wasn’t a popular one in all circles, the sentiment when it first passed state legislatures was that it was long overdue and a good thing for the athlete in college athletics. They’d be...
Arch Manning's recruitment has drawn college football's brightest spotlight. Alabama isn't the only NCAA juggernaut vying to land the New Orleans prospect from the game's most decorated quarterbacking family. However, the Crimson Tide could have their eyes on another passing prospect from the class of 2023. On the 247Sports Football...
Nick Saban is arguably the greatest coach in college football history. He has many admirers as a result. But even someone as widely admired as Saban has some people he admires himself. Saban on Monday shared the names of some of the people he admires. He shared the names during...
