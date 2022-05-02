ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ranking 10 real College Football Playoff national title contenders

By James Parks
 4 days ago

With 12 of the last 16 national championships going to SEC teams, you'd be forgiven for thinking no other conference has a chance at college football's ultimate prize.

But is that really the case? Sure, defending champion Georgia will be among the favored to go all the way, as will perennial contender Alabama.

But if last season should teach us anything, it's that a good team can make it no matter where it comes from.

Case in point: Cincinnati, which ran the table in the regular season and became the first Group of 5 team to make the College Football Playoff. Michigan also earned its first-ever CFP bid in 2021. So there's always room for more if you're good enough.

Who comes into 2022 as legitimate national championship contenders? Scroll through to see which college football teams have the best chance this year.

Ranking 10 (real) College Football Playoff national title contenders

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x3bIJ_0emQRF8900

10. Utah Utes

Where Utah was: 10-4, Pac-12 champions, AP No. 12, losing to Ohio State in the Rose Bowl

Where Utah is: After living under the preseason radar for several years now, expect to see the Utes getting their due among the prediction artists. Utah smacked Oregon twice, won its conference, and played the Buckeyes to the wire in Pasadena.

Even with a nascent USC coming up in the Pac-12, the Utes should be in the mix for this league all season, with enough experience returning in the secondary, and especially with quarterback Cameron Rising and leading rusher Tavion Thomas on the field again.

Watch how the season opener at Florida pans out — that could set the tone for the Utes' entire season, which includes road games at UCLA and Oregon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZgqiY_0emQRF8900

9. Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Where Notre Dame was: 11-2, AP No. 8, losing to Oklahoma State in the Fiesta Bowl

Where Notre Dame is: Brian Kelly is out and Marcus Freeman is in, but what the first-year head coach lacks in experience he makes up for with enthusiasm, a proven recruiting panache, stability on his coaching staff, and a stock of speed and skill, especially on defense.

Tyler Buchner should inherit the quarterback role after finishing as ND's second-best rusher a year ago, and he'll have some promising talent at receiver, including Michael Mayer, who could finish as the nation's best tight end.

Notre Dame is 0-2 in College Football Playoff games, and neither performance was much to write home about. Could new leadership change that? Expect to see the Irish hovering around the Top 6 most of the year, but watch out for the opener at Ohio State, a date against BYU, and a home tilt with Clemson.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nVZUL_0emQRF8900

8. Oregon Ducks

Where Oregon was: 10-4, AP No. 22, Pac-12 runner-up, losing to Oklahoma in the Alamo Bowl

Where Oregon is: A statement win at Ohio State put the Ducks squarely in the College Football Playoff race last fall, but losses at Stanford and twice to Utah ended those hopes. Now comes a new season with a new coach — Dan Lanning, the architect of Georgia's historic defense who runs a program for the first time.

As with any first-year head coach, there are plenty of questions, including at running back after Travis Dye transferred to USC. But the Ducks also bring back enough skill and experience on defense to keep this team in games.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AI7wC_0emQRF8900

7. Michigan Wolverines

Where Michigan was: 12-2, AP No. 3, Big Ten champions, losing to Georgia in College Football Playoff semifinal

Where Michigan is: So much of what made the Wolverines a national title contender last fall is gone — the one-two punch in the backfield, offensive coordinator Josh Gattis, and that dynamic pass rush led by Heisman-finalist Aidan Hutchinson.

What remains? A solid and promising receiving corps, two excellent options at quarterback in Cade McNamara and J.J. McCarthy, another Top 10 recruiting class, and a could-be difference-maker in Donovan Edwards running the ball. We'll see if that's enough to make it two straight against OSU and in the Big Ten race.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O6SCO_0emQRF8900

6. Texas A&M Aggies

Where Texas A&M was: 8-4, No. 25 in Coaches Poll, 5th in SEC West, no bowl (Covid-19)

Where Texas A&M is: On the tail-end of arguably the single most talented recruiting class in college football history and potentially on the verge of making a huge impact. Max Johnson is in at quarterback after transferring from LSU, A&M returns a speedy group of receivers, and Devon Achane is set to take over in the backfield.

Jimbo Fisher needed four years to make Florida State a national champion, and now he enters Year 5 at A&M. Granted, the competition is much stronger playing against an SEC West slate every year, but the win over No. 1 Alabama last season shows he has this team in position to get over the biggest hump of them all.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F4AbF_0emQRF8900

5. Oklahoma Sooners

Where Oklahoma was: 11-2, AP No. 10, def. Oregon in Alamo Bowl

Where Oklahoma is: Maybe no other college football program has undergone as much change at the most important positions than Oklahoma. It has a new head coach (Brent Venables), new OC (Jeff Lebby), new DC (Ted Roof), and new quarterback (Dillon Gabriel). That, after Lincoln Riley bolted for USC and took a pile of transfers with him, including Caleb Williams.

There isn't a ton of depth here, but there's plenty of talent at most positions and a coaching staff with enough experience to smooth over the edges and keep OU in the Big 12 race, especially looking at the first half of this schedule.

After that? Games against OSU and Baylor will show us exactly what progress Venables and his staff have made in Year 1 and if the Sooners have any business hanging around the top four.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sB7X5_0emQRF8900

4. Clemson Tigers

Where Clemson was: 10-3, AP No. 14, def. Iowa State in Cheez-It Bowl

Where Clemson is: Some down year for Clemson, who for the first time in six years didn't win the ACC or make the College Football Playoff. This offense needs a kick in the pants after DJ Uiagalelei passed for nine TDs and threw 10 picks. He'll have help in a capable backfield and a strong defensive unit coming back from injuries.

Clemson shouldn't have too much trouble in the ACC slate, even with a road trip to resurgent Wake Forest, home tilts with NC State and Miami, and on the road to Notre Dame. We'll know more about this roster after back-to-back games against the Deacons and Wolfpack.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RrL1b_0emQRF8900

3. Ohio State Buckeyes

Where Ohio State was: 11-2, AP No. 6, def. Utah in the Rose Bowl

Where Ohio State is: Looking at three of the best skill players in college football coming back — Heisman finalist quarterback CJ Stroud, wideout Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and running back TreVeyon Henderson. We got a preview of that trio in the Rose Bowl, when it went off even without Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson on the field.

But the most important question Ohio State has to answer is how can it stop other teams? This defense struggled badly in statement losses to Oregon and Michigan, but now has Jim Knowles to help right the ship. Knowles coached another OSU defense last season, as Oklahoma State was third nationally in total D and No. 1 in sacks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Wc41b_0emQRF8900

2. Georgia Bulldogs

Where Georgia was: National champion, 14-1, AP No. 1, SEC runner-up

Where Georgia is: Ready to see just how well Kirby Smart has recruited, with a ton of its historic defense now off to the NFL. There's plenty of potential coming up on this roster, with the added benefit of Stetson Bennett returning at quarterback and with Brock Bowers arguably the nation's best tight end.

Arik Gilbert should be on the field in 2022, with Georgia listing the former LSU 5-star tight end as a wide receiver, while Adonai Mitchell, Ladd McConkey, and Darnell Washington rounding out a solid receiving group. Defensive play-caller Dan Lanning is now Oregon's head coach, but there's enough talent all over the field to smooth over the transition.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ixWRr_0emQRF8900

1. Alabama Crimson Tide

Where Alabama was: CFP runner-up, SEC champion, 13-2, AP No. 2, def. Cincinnati in College Football Playoff semifinal

Where Alabama is: Blue-chip talent out, blue-chip talent in. It's been the Nick Saban way from the beginning, and once again the Crimson Tide are poised to replace one group of national title-worthy players with another group of them.

Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Bryce Young is back, as is linebacker Will Anderson, who led college football in sacks and TFLs last fall. And the Tide scored a nice batch of transfers including LSU corner Eli Ricks, Georgia wideout Jermaine Burton, and Jahmyr Gibbs, the Georgia Tech back who is the nation's active leader in total yards.

