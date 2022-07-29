Kzenon // Shutterstock

Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Honolulu, according to Tripadvisor

With the advent of Big Data, it's now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. Dining brands in the U.S. have a long and storied history—and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants in Honolulu that are listed as "fine dining" on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. Locals are sure to see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven't been to yet.

You may also like: Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Honolulu

Tripadvisor

#30. Sushi Sasabune

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (333 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1417 S King St, Honolulu, Oahu, HI 96814-2506

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#29. Star of Honolulu - Five Star

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (206 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1 Aloha Tower Dr, Honolulu, Oahu, HI 96813-4815

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#28. Wolfgang's Steakhouse by Wolfgang Zwiener

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (2,188 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 2301 Kalakaua Ave Royal Hawaiian Center 3rd Level, Honolulu, Oahu, HI 96815-5007

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#27. Mariposa

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (666 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1450 Ala Moana Blvd 3rd floor in Neimann Markas,Ala Moana Shopping Center, Honolulu, Oahu, HI 96814-4604

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#26. Nanzan Giro Giro

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (158 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Asian

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 560 Pensacola St, Honolulu, Oahu, HI 96814-3425

- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Lowest-paying jobs in Honolulu

Tripadvisor

#25. The Signature Prime Steak & Seafood

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (363 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 410 Atkinson Dr Fl 36 Ala Moana, Honolulu, Oahu, HI 96814-4730

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#24. BLT Steak

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (796 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 223 Saratoga Rd, Honolulu, Oahu, HI 96815-1942

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#23. 53 By The Sea

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (329 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood, International

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 53 Ahui St, Honolulu, Oahu, HI 96813-5511

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#22. Lewers Lounge

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (155 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: $$$$

- Price: not available

- Address: 2199 Kalia Rd at Halekulani Hotel, Honolulu, Oahu, HI 96815-1936

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#21. Nobu Honolulu

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (860 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1118 Ala Moana Blvd Suite 100, Honolulu, Oahu, HI 96814-4911

- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Honolulu, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#20. Morton's The Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (439 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1450 Ala Moana Blvd Ste 2001, Honolulu, Oahu, HI 96814-4604

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#19. Chef Chai

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (245 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Fusion

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1009 Kapiolani Blvd, Honolulu, Oahu, HI 96814-2112

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#18. Taormina Sicilian Cuisine

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,010 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Sicilian, Southern-Italian

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 227 Lewers St R100, Honolulu, Oahu, HI 96815-1946

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#17. Roy's Waikiki Beach

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (3,457 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 226 Lewers St, Honolulu, Oahu, HI 96815-1941

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#16. Hoku's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (429 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 5000 Kahala Ave The Kahala Hotel & Resort, Honolulu, Oahu, HI 96816

- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Cities with the most expensive homes in Honolulu metro area

Tripadvisor

#15. d.k Steak House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (715 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 2552 Kalakaua Ave Waikiki Beach Marriott Resort & Spa, Honolulu, Oahu, HI 96815-3662

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#14. Michel's At the Colony Surf

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (734 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: French, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 2895 Kalakaua Ave Ste A, Honolulu, Oahu, HI 96815-4003

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#13. MW Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (322 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Fusion

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 888 Kapi_olani Blvd. Commercial Unit, Suite 201, Honolulu, Oahu, HI 96813

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#12. Arancino at The Kahala

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (417 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 5000 Kahala Ave The Kahala Hotel & Resort, Honolulu, Oahu, HI 96816-5411

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#11. Beachhouse at the Moana

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,575 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood, American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 2365 Kalakaua Ave Moana Surfrider, A Westin Resort & Spa, Waikiki Beach, Honolulu, Oahu, HI 96815-5041

- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Honolulu

Tripadvisor

#10. Senia Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (167 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 75 N King St, Honolulu, Oahu, HI 96817-5108

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#9. Orchids

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,636 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Contemporary

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 2199 Kalia Rd Halekulani, Honolulu, Oahu, HI 96815-1936

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#8. House Without a Key

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,332 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Fusion

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 2199 Kalia Rd Halekulani Hotel, Honolulu, Oahu, HI 96815-1936

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#7. Ruth's Chris Steak House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (465 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 500 Ala Moana Blvd Waterfront Plaza, Honolulu, Oahu, HI 96813

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#6. Ruth's Chris Steak House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,747 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 226 Lewers Street Waikiki Beach Walk, Honolulu, Oahu, HI 96815-1941

- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Honolulu, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#5. Roy's Hawaii Kai

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (625 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood, Hawaiian

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 6600 Kalanianaole Hwy, Honolulu, Oahu, HI 96825-1273

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#4. Hy's Steak House - Waikiki

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,215 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: $$$$

- Price: not available

- Address: 2440 Kuhio Ave, Honolulu, Oahu, HI 96815-3347

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#3. Azure

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (872 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 2259 Kalakaua Ave The Royal Hawaiian, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Waikiki, Honolulu, Oahu, HI 96815

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#2. La Mer

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (689 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: French

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 2199 Kalia Rd Halekulani, Honolulu, Oahu, HI 96815-1936

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#1. STRIPSTEAK Waikiki

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (532 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 2330 Kalakaua Ave Ste 330 Ste 330, Honolulu, Oahu, HI 96815

- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Most common jobs in Honolulu