Pietruszka // Shutterstock

Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Anchorage, according to Tripadvisor

With the advent of Big Data, it's now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. Dining brands in the U.S. have a long and storied history—and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants in Anchorage that are listed as "fine dining" on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. Locals are sure to see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven't been to yet.

You may also like: How Anchorage feels about climate change

Tripadvisor

#9. Altura Bistro

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (19 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Gastropub

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 4240 Old Seward Hwy Ste 20, Anchorage, AK 99503-6078

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#8. SULLIVAN'S STEAKHOUSE

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (389 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 320 West 5th Avenue, Anchorage, AK 99501

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#7. Simon & Seafort's Saloon & Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,323 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 420 L St Ste 200, Anchorage, AK 99501-5901

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#6. Seven Glaciers

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (928 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1000 Arlberg Rd. Alyeska Prince Hotel, Girdwood, Anchorage, AK 99587

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#5. Marx Brothers Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (306 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, International

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 627 W 3rd Ave, Anchorage, AK 99501-2124

- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Biggest sources of immigrants to Anchorage

Tripadvisor

#4. Club Paris

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (562 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 417 W 5th Ave, Anchorage, AK 99501-2309

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#3. The Crow's Nest

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (503 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 4th at K Street at The Hotel Captain Cook, Anchorage, AK 99501

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#2. Jens' Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (270 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 701 W 36th Ave Olympic Center, Anchorage, AK 99503-5850

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#1. Kincaid Grill and Wine Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (353 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 6700 Jewel Lake Rd, Anchorage, AK 99502-2039

- Read more on Tripadvisor