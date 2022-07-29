ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anchorage, AK

Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Anchorage, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 4 days ago

Pietruszka // Shutterstock

Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Anchorage, according to Tripadvisor

With the advent of Big Data, it's now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. Dining brands in the U.S. have a long and storied history—and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants in Anchorage that are listed as "fine dining" on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. Locals are sure to see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven't been to yet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PCFQt_0emIdUC600
Tripadvisor

#9. Altura Bistro

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (19 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Gastropub
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 4240 Old Seward Hwy Ste 20, Anchorage, AK 99503-6078
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Dz6Jl_0emIdUC600
Tripadvisor

#8. SULLIVAN'S STEAKHOUSE

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (389 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 320 West 5th Avenue, Anchorage, AK 99501
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r5G4u_0emIdUC600
Tripadvisor

#7. Simon & Seafort's Saloon & Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,323 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 420 L St Ste 200, Anchorage, AK 99501-5901
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20SLzX_0emIdUC600
Tripadvisor

#6. Seven Glaciers

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (928 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1000 Arlberg Rd. Alyeska Prince Hotel, Girdwood, Anchorage, AK 99587
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FidGu_0emIdUC600
Tripadvisor

#5. Marx Brothers Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (306 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, International
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 627 W 3rd Ave, Anchorage, AK 99501-2124
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vvO7a_0emIdUC600
Tripadvisor

#4. Club Paris

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (562 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 417 W 5th Ave, Anchorage, AK 99501-2309
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ptctS_0emIdUC600
Tripadvisor

#3. The Crow's Nest

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (503 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 4th at K Street at The Hotel Captain Cook, Anchorage, AK 99501
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WnZa5_0emIdUC600
Tripadvisor

#2. Jens' Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (270 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 701 W 36th Ave Olympic Center, Anchorage, AK 99503-5850
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EZ40t_0emIdUC600
Tripadvisor

#1. Kincaid Grill and Wine Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (353 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 6700 Jewel Lake Rd, Anchorage, AK 99502-2039
