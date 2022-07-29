Kzenon // Shutterstock

Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Billings, according to Tripadvisor

With the advent of Big Data, it's now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. Dining brands in the U.S. have a long and storied history—and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants in Billings that are listed as "fine dining" on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. Locals are sure to see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven't been to yet.

Tripadvisor

#5. Billings Petroleum Club

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (11 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: not available

- Type of cuisine: Bar, Pub

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 27 N 27th St Crowne Plaza Billings, Suite 2200, Billings, MT 59101-2357

Tripadvisor

#4. Buffalo Block Prime Steakhouse at the Rex

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (24 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 2401 Montana Ave, Billings, MT 59101-2375

Tripadvisor

#3. Juliano's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (83 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: International

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 2912 7th Ave N, Billings, MT 59101-0906

Tripadvisor

#2. Ten

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (208 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 19 N 28th St, Billings, MT 59101-2354

Tripadvisor

#1. Walkers

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (442 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Fusion, American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 2700 1st Ave N, Billings, MT 59101

