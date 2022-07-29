Pietruszka // Shutterstock

Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Tucson, according to Tripadvisor

With the advent of Big Data, it's now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. Dining brands in the U.S. have a long and storied history—and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants in Tucson that are listed as "fine dining" on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. Locals are sure to see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven't been to yet.

You may also like: Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Tucson, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#14. Churrasco de Brasil

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (28 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 150 W Wetmore Rd Tucson Mall, Tucson, AZ 85705-1646

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#13. Sullivan's Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (343 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1785 E River Rd, Tucson, AZ 85718

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#12. The Gold Room

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (180 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 245 E Ina Rd Westward Look Wyndham Grand Resort and Spa, Tucson, AZ 85704-7011

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#11. Le Rendez-Vous

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (249 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: French

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 3844 E Fort Lowell Rd, Tucson, AZ 85716-1731

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#10. PY Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (217 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: Casino Del Sol Resort 5655 West Valencia Rd, Tucson, AZ 85757

- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-paying jobs in Tucson that don't require a college degree

Tripadvisor

#9. Arizona Inn Audubon Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (146 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 2200 E Elm St, Tucson, AZ 85719-4395

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#8. Primo

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (268 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: $$$$

- Price: not available

- Address: 3800 W Starr Pass Blvd JW Marriott Tucson Starr Pass Resort & Spa, Tucson, AZ 85745-5115

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#7. Arizona Inn - The Main Dining Room

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (357 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, International

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 2200 E Elm St, Tucson, AZ 85719-4332

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#6. Bob's Steak and Chop House - Tucson

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (227 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 2727 W Club Dr, Tucson, AZ 85742-9766

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#5. The Grill at Hacienda del Sol

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,181 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Contemporary

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 5501 N Hacienda Del Sol Rd, Tucson, AZ 85718-5122

- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: How Tucson feels about climate change

Tripadvisor

#4. Azul Restaurant and Lounge

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (679 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 3800 E Sunrise Dr Westin La Paloma Resort and Spa, Tucson, AZ 85718-3302

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#3. Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (666 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 6360 N Campbell Ave Suite 180, Tucson, AZ 85718-3172

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#2. Flying V Bar & Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (862 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Southwestern

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 7000 N Resort Dr, Tucson, AZ 85750-1341

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#1. Vivace Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,926 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Tuscan

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 6440 N Campbell Ave, Tucson, AZ 85718-1302

- Read more on Tripadvisor