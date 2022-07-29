Kzenon // Shutterstock

Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Baton Rouge, according to Tripadvisor

With the advent of Big Data, it's now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. Dining brands in the U.S. have a long and storied history—and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants in Baton Rouge that are listed as "fine dining" on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. Locals are sure to see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven't been to yet.

#12. Stab's Prime Steak and Seafood

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (31 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: not available

- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 7666 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA 70809-1101

#11. Rouj Creole

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (22 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood, American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 7601 Bluebonnet Boulevard #100 Ste 100, Baton Rouge, LA 70810

#10. 18 Steak

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (114 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 777 Lauberge Ave, Baton Rouge, LA 70820-7801

#9. Maison Lacour French Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (77 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: French

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 11025 N Harrells Ferry Rd, Baton Rouge, LA 70816-8306

#8. Texas de Brazil

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (210 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Brazilian, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 10155 Perkins Rowe Ste 100 Ste 100, Baton Rouge, LA 70810-2090

#7. Sullivan's Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (221 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 5252 Corporate Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA 70808

#6. Ruffino's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (238 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 18811 Highland Rd, Baton Rouge, LA 70809-6114

#5. Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (148 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 7321 Corporate Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA 70809-1184

#4. Stroubes Seafood and Steaks

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (251 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Cajun & Creole, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 107 Third Street, Baton Rouge, LA 70801

#3. Juban's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (380 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 3739 Perkins Rd, Baton Rouge, LA 70808-2950

#2. MANSURS On The BOULEVARD

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (488 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 5720 Corporate Blvd Ste A, Baton Rouge, LA 70808-2534

#1. Ruth's Chris Steak House

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (434 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 4836 Constitution Ave, Baton Rouge, LA 70808-3323

