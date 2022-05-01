Crenshaw Blvd. and 208th St. Lane Closures

Lane closures will occur on Crenshaw Blvd. near 208th St. starting Monday May 2nd through Friday May 6th for traffic signal work. Lanes will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will be returned at the end of each day.

TRAFFIC IMPACTS

Southbound curb and #2 lanes on Crenshaw Blvd. will be closed at 208th St.

Northbound curb lane on Crenshaw Blvd. will be closed at 208th St. periodically.

Lanes will be closed in only one direction at a time. Traffic delays are anticipated. Thank you for your patience during the inconvenience.