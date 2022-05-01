ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crenshaw Blvd. and 208th St. Lane Closures

Torrance, California
Torrance, California
 3 days ago

Lane closures will occur on Crenshaw Blvd. near 208th St. starting Monday May 2nd through Friday May 6th for traffic signal work. Lanes will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will be returned at the end of each day.

TRAFFIC IMPACTS

  • Southbound curb and #2 lanes on Crenshaw Blvd. will be closed at 208th St.
  • Northbound curb lane on Crenshaw Blvd. will be closed at 208th St. periodically.

Lanes will be closed in only one direction at a time. Traffic delays are anticipated. Thank you for your patience during the inconvenience.

