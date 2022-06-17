ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

The best dock for MacBook Pro in 2022

By Tom May
Digital Camera World
Digital Camera World
 2 days ago

Looking for the best dock for MacBook Pro? We're not surprised Because while MacBooks are gorgeous laptops in most respects, they're pretty limited when it comes to ports.

With the best dock for MacBook Pro, though, you can still connect lots of devices. You just need to plug it into a single USB-C port, and you'll open up a whole world of connectivity.

Plug in an extra monitor or two. Connect a mouse or portable hard drive. Charge up your phone, plug in headphones, or connect to the wired internet. All of these things will now be easy as pie. And that's not all! Some of the best docks for MacBook Pro also offer passthrough charging, so you can power up your laptop at the same time.

Below you'll find the best docks for MacBook Pro on sale today. Read on to discover what each has to offer, how they differ and which one will suit your needs the best.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01IlzR_0elXaQm500

(Image credit: Caldigit)

1. Caldigit TS3 Plus Thunderbolt 3 dock

The best dock for MacBook for most people

Size: 13.1 x 4 x 9.8cm | Weight: 470g‎ | Ports: 2x Thunderbolt 3, DisplayPort 1.2, 5x USB-A, 2x USB-C, SD Card Reader, Digital Optical Audio (S/PDIF), Gigabit Ethernet, audio in, audio out

Lots of USB ports 15 ports in total Delivers 87W of power No HDMI

Want as many ports as possible? Then you'll love the CalDigit TS3 Plus Thunderbolt 3 Dock, which has 15 in total. These include five USB-A ports and two USB-C ports, which should be enough for pretty much anyone alive today.

This dock also provides a ton of power back to your MacBook Pro, a heady 87W. You can connect up to two 4K monitors, or a single 5K display. Either way, you get a super-smooth 60Hz refresh rate. All this plus slots for an SD card reader, audio-in, audio-out and a Gigabit Ethernet port adds up to a fantastic array of connectivity.

The main omission here is HDMI, plus the DisplayPort 1.2 standard is a little outdated. So if high-quality 4K streaming is a priority, you may want to consider one of the other docks on this list.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nmTi6_0elXaQm500

(Image credit: Belkin)

2. Belkin Thunderbolt 3 Dock Core

The best dock for MacBook Pro for portability

Size: 3.8 x 13.2 x 16.5cm | Weight: ‎220g | Ports: 2 x USB-A, USB-C PD, HDMI, DisplayPort 1.4, audio jack, Gigabit Ethernet

Light and compact Great range of ports Delivers 60W of power Cable can't be replaced

Need a dock that's easy to carry about and take from place to place? Then let us recommend the Belkin Thunderbolt 3 Dock Core. Weighing just 220g, and measuring just 1.3.8 x 13.2 x 16.5cm, this device is beautifully compact and portable. Yet it still manages to deliver 60W of power to your MacBook Pro, as well as providing an impressive array of connectivity.

To get specific, this dock supports dual 4K 60Hz monitors, via a dedicated DisplayPort and an HDMI 2.0 port. You also get two USB-A ports (3.0 and 2.0 respectively) and one USB-C power delivery port, along with two 3.5mm audio jacks and a Gigabit Ethernet jack. Note, though, that the cable can’t be replaced, so you’ll need to take good care of it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M9GHo_0elXaQm500

(Image credit: Kensington)

3. Kensington SD5700T Thunderbolt 4 Docking Station

The best dock for M1 MacBook Pros

Size: 19.5 x 7.5 x 3cm | Weight: 435g | Ports: 1 x upstream TB4, 3x TB4, 4x USB-A, 1x Ethernet, 1x UHS-II SD Card reader, 1x 3.5mm audio jack, 1x 180W power supply

Lots of ports 180W of power Expensive Overkill for older MacBooks

If you've got one of the latest M1-enabled MacBooks, such as the Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch (2021) , the Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch or the MacBook Pro 13-inch M1 , then this is the best dock for you.

With a 180W of power, you can charge plenty of devices simultaneously, and you get a huge range of ports to choose from, including four Thunderbolt 4 ports (one up, three down) and four USB-A ports, as well as an SD slot, Gigabit Ethernet and an audio jack. Yes, it's pricey, but if you want the Rolls-Royce option when it comes to power and connectivity, you'll find it right here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NbH04_0elXaQm500

(Image credit: Moshi)

4. Moshi Symbus Q

The best dock for MacBook Pro with wireless charging

Size: 11.6 x 7.2 x 3.2cm | Weight: ‎785g | Ports: 2x USB-A, HDMI 2.0, Gigabit Ethernet

Wireless charging Supports 4K video Doesn't power MacBook No audio jack

Wouldn't it be great if there was a dock for MacBook Pro that also provided wireless charging for your phone? Well, there is, and it's called the Moshi Symbus Q. With a Qi-EPP-certified wireless charging pad built in, you can stick your iPhone, Samsung Galaxy or Google Pixel on top and boost their battery without any need for extra leads. You won't even need to remove your phone from its case, as long as it's 5mm thick or less.

Besides that you also get one HDMI slot, which supports 4K video at 30Hz or 1080p at 60Hz, along with a Gigabit Ethernet jack, and two USB-A ports. Note, though, that you can't use this dock to power your MacBook.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vap3N_0elXaQm500

(Image credit: IOGear)

5. IOGear Quantum Dual Mode Thunderbolt 3 Dock Pro

5K support and lots of ports

Size: 22.2 x 8 x 2.8cm | Weight: ‎454g | Ports: 3 x USB-A, 2x DisplayPorts, audio jack, Gigabit Ethernet

Supports 5K Good range of ports Provides 15W of power Only provides 15W power

Like the first option on our list from Caldigit, the Iogear Thunderbolt 3 Quantum Docking Station also supports 5K. Alternatively, you can use it to connect two 4K monitors to your MacBook Pro at 60Hz, via its dual Display Ports.

This dock also provides you with three USB-A ports, an audio jack, and a Gigabit Ethernet jack, giving you a host of options to connect up your kit. A Thunderbolt 3 expansion port is also provided, to daisy chain up to five additional Thunderbolt 3 devices, such as a portable hard drive or an external GPU video box. And you can charge your MacBook Pro with up to 15W of power too.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d8fDI_0elXaQm500

(Image credit: OWC)

6. OWC Thunderbolt 3 Mini Dock

The best MacBook Pro dock for 4K streaming

Size: 4 x 21.5 x 14.5cm | Weight: ‎259g | Ports: 2 x USB-A, 2 x HDMI, Gigabit Ethernet

Two HDMI ports Supports HDCP 2.2 No power delivery No audio jack

Another light and compact dock for MacBook Pro, the OWC Thunderbolt 3 Mini Dock is a solid choice if connecting to one or two 4K monitors is a priority. Its two HDMI ports can each be linked up to a 4K display, and the dock supports HDMI precision multi-channel audio (LCPM, DTS, and Dolby Digital). It's also compatible with the HDCP 2.2 standard, making for smooth streaming of 4K content indeed.

And that's not all. You also get two USB-A ports (3.1 and 2.0), along with a Gigabit Ethernet jack. On the downside, there's no audio jack and you can't use this dock to charge your MacBook Pro.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UPPO3_0elXaQm500

(Image credit: StarTech.com)

7. StarTech.com Mini Thunderbolt 3 Dock

Light, portable and supports 5K

Size: 25.4 x 12.19 x 2cm | Weight: ‎145.15g | Ports: 2 x DisplayPort, Gigabit Ethernet, USB 3.0

Light and portable Supports 5K Supports 2 x 4K monitors No passthrough charging

The lightest on our list of the best docks for MacBook Pro, the ‎StarTech.com Mini Thunderbolt 3 Dock weighs in at just 145.15g. At just 25.4 x 12.19 x 2cm, it's pretty tiny too. And yet it stick packs in plenty of possibility for connecting devices to your MacBook Pro.

Two DisplayPort outputs allow you to connect two 4K monitors, or a single 5K display, both at 60Hz. There's also a Gigabit Ethernet jack and a USB-A (3.0) port. MacBook charging, however, is not supported, and there's no audio jack.

