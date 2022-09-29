Read full article on original website
Vibrant Home for Sale on Peaks Island Full of Natural Light and Color
If you’ve perused my articles before, then you may know it’s my dream to live on an island. Maybe that’s because I grew up in a state with thousands of islands off the coast or it’s just because living the island life would just be freaking awesome.
Maine’s Premiere Trail Being Inducted Into the United States Rail-Trail Hall of Fame
Congratulations! A celebration is in order after the nation's largest Rails-to-Trails organization welcomes one of the best trails in New England to the Rails-to-Trails Conservancy, or RTC Hall of Fame. It's about time we see Maine’s Eastern Trail take this prestigious honor. In case you're not super familiar with...
This Gorgeous Cape Neddick, Maine, Cottage is Available on Airbnb for $1305 a Night
Luxury living may never be in the budget. However, what about a luxury vacation rental? This is definitely a possibility, especially when its with many friends or family. With that being said, Airbnb has so many incredible spots that offer up that luxury lifestyle for a short period of time.
Only Mainers Know What This Mark on L.L. Bean Tags Mean
What was once founded in Maine is now a national company you see everywhere you go. Flannel-lined jeans, bean boots, and outdoor gear are only some of what the retail company L.L. Bean prides itself in. The outdoor gear company started more than 100 years ago here in Maine and...
The 25 Best Sports Bars in New Hampshire and Massachusetts
Game days in New England. Ahhhh, the best. Picture a Sunday 1 PM Patriots game. If you are not going to the game, you might find yourself at a sports bar at 11 AM. Why so early? Because it is GAME DAY. The vibes at most sports bars are unmatched...
These Are the Dumbest Kinds of Roads Ever and Maine Has 30 of Them
Whether you call them roundabouts or rotaries (it's a geographical thing, really), let's not bury the headline -- they're dumb. They're the dumbest roads ever created, they should've never been created, and for as "easier" as they're supposed to make intersections, they're generally infuriating and dangerous. According to the U.S....
Did You Know That Chicken Tenders Were Invented in New Hampshire?
Yep, that was this writer's reaction too. You learn something new every day, and it turns out that the Granite State is the birthplace of a delectable dish straight from the heavens: chicken tenders. Or as we like to call them, chicken tendies. You know 'em. You love 'em. If...
LOOK: Most Expensive Home for Sale in Maine as of September 2022 is Stunning Inside
Have you ever dreamed of living in a multi-million dollar home in Maine? For most of us, unless you are one of the many celebrities who have bought homes here in Maine or have found another way to make a salary in the millions of dollars, that hope will always be a dream.
Maine’s Largest Fair Returns and It’s Bigger and Better Than Ever Before
You know I'm talking about the 172nd Annual Fryeburg Fair. The Fryeburg Fair was started actually in March of 1851 when a few local farmers and merchants got together and decided to show off their harvest, produce, cattle and wares to the community. It's grown just a tiny bit. The Fryeburg Fair is Maine's largest agriculture fair and the second biggest in New England only to the Big E (Eastern States in Massachusetts).
Are Deer Actually the Most Dangerous Animals in New Hampshire?
At approximately 5:15 a.m. on the way to work one morning, I came around a corner – at a reasonable, legal speed like I promised, Officer Aiden of the Dover PD! – and had to slam on my brakes when I encountered a family (gang?) of seven deer standing in the middle of the road, enjoying an early breakfast.
You Can Throw Your Cheating Spouse in Jail in This New England State
Let's be honest, you and I definitely know at least one married person who has cheated, and at least one married person who has been cheated on by their spouse. 16 states still have a law on the books making infidelity in a marriage a crime. The majority of states...
Stunning Views While Riding a Horse on Popham Beach Is Your Next Maine Adventure
Picture a majestic vacation on a white sandy beach overlooking the great blue sea. I immediately envision what could be an Old Spice commercial of a long-haired lady in a flowy white dress on an open beach at sunset with a horse on the shore. Majestic, right?. Well, I’m kind...
These 20 New Hampshire Diners Are Sure to Satisfy Your Appetite
You know when we can often become the most indecisive and annoying to those around us? When we're trying to figure out where to eat. Besides determining what type of food we even want, there's always the struggle of whether to try somewhere new or stick with what's familiar. Trying something new is a great way to add variety to your palette, but then again, as the saying goes, "if it ain't broke, don't fix it."
FDA Candy Corn Recall in New England Linked to a Massachusetts Company
This may be the only time anyone gets excited, even a little bit, about candy corn, whether it's passing it out on Halloween or just using it as decoration and filler. No matter how you get into it, or don't, recalls are something to take seriously. The candy corn packages...
25 of the Best Names for Cannabis Shops in Maine Ranked
Maine has seen a boom of medicinal and recreational marijuana shops all over the state since the state legalized the sale of recreational marijuana. According to a Bangor Daily News Article from 2020, there were 216 vendors at the time, waiting for their license to sell recreational marijuana. Ever since...
How Big and Where is the Biggest House in Massachusetts?
Don't be confused by the size of this single-family home. Yes, it's over 54,000 square feet of living space including indoors and outdoors, but the original owner was an expansionist. One of the Central Pacific Railroad founders, Mark Hopkins, built the house in 1887 for his wife Mary, according to The Berkshire Eagle.
New Englanders Reveal 19 Things That Should Be on Your New England Bucket List
There are so many things to do and places to visit in New England. New England is made up of six states: Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Connecticut, Rhode Island, and Vermont. Each state has something exciting to offer, whether you just want to relax, explore, or try a new experience.
It’s Fall: Here Are the Rules of Flannel Shirt Ownership in Maine
The Bangor Police are more than just our Maine heroes that fight crime and protect us every day. They are also our moral compass. And they understand the issues that cause disruption and chaos in Maine households. One of their most popular Facebook posts of all time is their Rules of Flannel Shirt Ownership.
Catch New Hampshire Chef Bobby Marcotte on Food Network With Guy Fieri Tomorrow
Ever since his first appearance on Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives on Food Network back in 2016 for The Tuckaway Tavern and Butchery, Derry, New Hampshire born-and-raised chef Bobby Marcotte's name has been synonymous with Triple D and Triple G (Guy's Grocery Games) host Guy Fieri. In fact, Bobby has appeared on both Triple D and Triple G multiple times, even winning a Triple G championship back in 2017.
These Are the Best Places to Get Chicken Tenders in New Hampshire
My dad always said that when you go out to eat, ordering chicken tenders is a pretty safe bet because "you can't screw them up!" It's pretty sound logic, but I do want to go on the record saying that some places go above and beyond while others are just on par.
