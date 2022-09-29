ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maine Food & Drinks
State
Maine State
City
Cape Neddick, ME
Local
Maine Lifestyle
94.3 WCYY

These Are the Dumbest Kinds of Roads Ever and Maine Has 30 of Them

Whether you call them roundabouts or rotaries (it's a geographical thing, really), let's not bury the headline -- they're dumb. They're the dumbest roads ever created, they should've never been created, and for as "easier" as they're supposed to make intersections, they're generally infuriating and dangerous. According to the U.S....
MAINE STATE
103.7 WCYY

Did You Know That Chicken Tenders Were Invented in New Hampshire?

Yep, that was this writer's reaction too. You learn something new every day, and it turns out that the Granite State is the birthplace of a delectable dish straight from the heavens: chicken tenders. Or as we like to call them, chicken tendies. You know 'em. You love 'em. If...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Coolio
103.7 WCYY

Maine’s Largest Fair Returns and It’s Bigger and Better Than Ever Before

You know I'm talking about the 172nd Annual Fryeburg Fair. The Fryeburg Fair was started actually in March of 1851 when a few local farmers and merchants got together and decided to show off their harvest, produce, cattle and wares to the community. It's grown just a tiny bit. The Fryeburg Fair is Maine's largest agriculture fair and the second biggest in New England only to the Big E (Eastern States in Massachusetts).
MAINE STATE
103.7 WCYY

Are Deer Actually the Most Dangerous Animals in New Hampshire?

At approximately 5:15 a.m. on the way to work one morning, I came around a corner – at a reasonable, legal speed like I promised, Officer Aiden of the Dover PD! – and had to slam on my brakes when I encountered a family (gang?) of seven deer standing in the middle of the road, enjoying an early breakfast.
DOVER, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Beer#Food Drink#Beverages#Maine Brewery#Untapped Com
103.7 WCYY

These 20 New Hampshire Diners Are Sure to Satisfy Your Appetite

You know when we can often become the most indecisive and annoying to those around us? When we're trying to figure out where to eat. Besides determining what type of food we even want, there's always the struggle of whether to try somewhere new or stick with what's familiar. Trying something new is a great way to add variety to your palette, but then again, as the saying goes, "if it ain't broke, don't fix it."
MAINE STATE
103.7 WCYY

25 of the Best Names for Cannabis Shops in Maine Ranked

Maine has seen a boom of medicinal and recreational marijuana shops all over the state since the state legalized the sale of recreational marijuana. According to a Bangor Daily News Article from 2020, there were 216 vendors at the time, waiting for their license to sell recreational marijuana. Ever since...
103.7 WCYY

How Big and Where is the Biggest House in Massachusetts?

Don't be confused by the size of this single-family home. Yes, it's over 54,000 square feet of living space including indoors and outdoors, but the original owner was an expansionist. One of the Central Pacific Railroad founders, Mark Hopkins, built the house in 1887 for his wife Mary, according to The Berkshire Eagle.
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
103.7 WCYY

Catch New Hampshire Chef Bobby Marcotte on Food Network With Guy Fieri Tomorrow

Ever since his first appearance on Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives on Food Network back in 2016 for The Tuckaway Tavern and Butchery, Derry, New Hampshire born-and-raised chef Bobby Marcotte's name has been synonymous with Triple D and Triple G (Guy's Grocery Games) host Guy Fieri. In fact, Bobby has appeared on both Triple D and Triple G multiple times, even winning a Triple G championship back in 2017.
DERRY, NH
103.7 WCYY

103.7 WCYY

Portland, ME
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
450K+
Views
ABOUT

WCYY plays the best alternative rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portland, Maine and New Hampshire. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wcyy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy