Seeking nominations for Insider's rising stars of equity research — here's how to apply

By Business Insider
 1 day ago

We're looking to highlight talented Wall Street analysts that are giving clients top-notch insights and making a name for themselves in the process.

Laurence Dutton/Getty Images

There's no question that stocks have had a rough start to 2022.

Between surging inflation, the war in Ukraine, and supply chain concerns, investors will be turning to experts more than ever for an edge against a volatile macroeconomic backdrop.

That's why we're looking to highlight the best up-and-comers in sell-side equity research — and we need your help to find them.

If you know someone who should be considered, please submit your suggestions below or via this form.

Take a look at the standouts we spotlighted in 2021.

Criteria and methodology

Our selection criteria: We ask that nominees be 35 or under as of June 1, 2022, be based in the US, be involved in sell-side equity research, and stand out from their peers.

Please make your submission below or through this form to have your selection considered for the list. Please be as specific as possible in your submission. The deadline to submit is April 18.

Please email Michelle Abrego at mabrego@insider.com with any questions or issues submitting nominations.

Read the original article on Business Insider

