Ina Garten Shared a Look at Her New Cookbook & It's Full of Fail-Proof Dinner Recipes Families Will Love

Ina Garten is our go-to celebrity chef for many reasons: She’s relatable (she popularized the phrase “store-bought is fine,” after all), she’s entertaining to watch (reruns of Barefoot Contessa FTW), and her recipes are approachable, easy to follow and, above all, taste great. And while Garten has published one dozen cookbooks tackling everything from comfort food dishes to make-ahead meals, it’s Garten’s upcoming cookbook we’re most excited to devour. It’s called Go-To Dinners , and it features all her most stress-free recipes.

“I’m always so excited to see the first copy of a new book, even after thirteen cookbooks ! Go-To Dinners is available for preorders and will arrive on October 25th. Wish we didn’t have to wait!”

Slated to publish this fall, Go-To Dinners features freeze-ahead, make-ahead, prep-ahead, and “simply assembled” recipes, many of which embrace the Garten mantra of “store-bought it fine,” that’ll help you feed the ravenous family with very little effort — and on any day of the week.

“In Go-To Dinners , Ina shares her strategies for making her most satisfying and uncomplicated dinners,” the product description states, adding, “For Ina, ‘I love you, come for dinner’ is more than just an invitation to share a meal, it’s a way to create a community of friends and family who love and take care of each other, and we all need that now more than ever. These go-to recipes will give you the confidence to create dinners that will bring everyone to your table.”

Already a No. 1 new release in the cookbook category on Amazon , Go-To Dinners is currently available for pre-order . The highly anticipated cookbook will be released on Oct. 25 — and we, for one, can’t wait to make these stress-free recipes.

