ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

RS Recommends: CASETiFY’s Harry Potter Campaign Stars a Brooding Tom Felton

By Nishka Dhawan
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Xm4jI_0elNw2Pm00

Click here to read the full article.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Harry Potter is back and the legacy continues to live on. With the upcoming release of a new game ( Hogwart’s Legacy ) and Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore set to release on April 15, there are a lot of things for Harry Potter fans to be excited about. Now, CASETiFY has announced a new collection of Harry Potter phone cases and accessories with your favorite Slytherin, Tom Felton , giving his best smoldering look as the face of the campaign.

The Harry Potter x CASETiFY collection officially launched today and fans can now shop to get their hands on the latest Harry Potter-themed merch. A teaser video posted to the CASETiFY Instagram page runs through a number of the new offerings before landing on a photo of Felton holding The Basilisk phone case .

Prices for the collection start at $35. Choose your favorite Hogwart’s house for your phone case or pick something even rarer, like the Golden Snitch Airpods Pro Case which has the fated words “I open at the close” inscribed on it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2o7NhL_0elNw2Pm00

CASETiFY


Buy:
Harry Potter x CASETiFY Collection
at
$35+

One of our favorites from this collection is the Marauders Map Lenticular iPhone Case , CASETiFY’s first-ever lenticular case that features moving photos. As you tilt your new case from side to side, you’ll discover the Marauder’s Map slowly appearing on your case, much like the original Marauder’s Map which requires a spell to be visible to the naked eye. This case is available for newer iPhones like the iPhone 12 or 13, but many other phone cases, including The Basilisk Case , are available for older iPhones.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=436zxF_0elNw2Pm00

CASETiFY


Buy:
Marauders Map Lenticular Case
at
$75

You can also pair your new smartphone case with some Harry Potter accessories. The Harry Potter x CASETiFY collection is also launching phone straps, Apple Watch bands, AirPod cases and MagSafe wallets that stick to the back of your phone. If you’re picking an accessory that’s based on your Hogwarts house, you’ll be happy to see your house colors represented. For example, the Gryffindor Phone Strap features red and yellow/gold beads and the Gryffindor logo as a hanging charm.

You can shop the collection now for all the Harry Potter merch you need. Products are available for $35+, with most phone cases retailing around $60. You can also modify certain phone cases for extra protection against drops and falls or change the material of the case to your liking.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pQCCf_0elNw2Pm00

CASETiFY


Buy:
Harry Potter x CASETiFY Collection
at
$35+

Shop the full Harry Potter x CASETiFY Collection now on Casetify.com .

More from Rolling Stone
Best of Rolling Stone

Comments / 0

Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone

48K+

Followers

17K+

Posts

16M+

Views

Related
Rolling Stone

Ginni Thomas Pushed Trump to Hire Someone the White House Suspected Was a Foreign Spy

Click here to read the full article. Ginni Thomas regularly met with Donald Trump while he was president, often providing him lists of people whom he should fire and hire — one of which the White House suspected of being a foreign spy. The latest turn in the MAGA unmasking of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas’ wife, who we learned last week sent a series of text messages pressuring Chief of Staff Mark Meadows to work to overturn the 2020 election, comes by way of a Daily Beast report published Friday. The meetings between Trump and Thomas didn’t exactly leave the former...
POTUS
Rolling Stone

Will Smith ‘Refused’ to Leave Oscars After Slap, Academy Claims While Admitting Some Fault

Click here to read the full article. Will Smith was asked to leave the Oscars ceremony after slapping Chris Rock on live TV Sunday night but outright “refused” and defiantly accepted his Best Actor award in person, the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences claimed in a statement Wednesday. The Academy’s board of governors started disciplinary proceedings against the King Richard star earlier in the day and released a statement saying Smith could face suspension, expulsion, or other sanctions for violating the group’s standards of conduct, Variety reports. The new statement, which concluded with a mea culpa, followed Smith’s outburst that...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Felton
Popculture

'Harry Potter' Fans Just Got a Fantastic Update

Fans of the Harry Potter franchise are holding their breath this week for news on Hogwarts Legacy. Hogwarts Legacy is a role-playing video game set in J.K. Rowling's Wizarding World, but it's been about a year since fans got an update on development. On Monday, Game Rant reported that a PlayStation "State of Play" press conference on the game is coming this Thursday.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Hocus Pocus 2: Fan-Favorite Star Declined Offer to Return for Disney+ Sequel

While spring is just getting started and Halloween is months away, there's already plenty of excitement for Hocus Pocus 2, the eagerly anticipated sequel to the much-loved 1993 film. However, while fans are excited to see Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy return as the Sanderson sisters, there is one star of the original film who was offered a chance to come back for the sequel but declined. According to Entertainment Weekly, Thora Birch was asked to reprise her role as Dani Dannison in the Disney+ film, but due to scheduling conflicts had to decline.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

How Slytherin For Life Tom Felton Is Getting Involved In Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore

The next major entry in the Wizarding World is very nearly here. Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore is set to open on April 15. And while the movie takes place decades before the Harry Potter films, Draco Malfoy himself, Tom Felton, is going to be a big part of the new film’s release, as he’ll be hosting the premiere and interviewing the cast.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smartphone#Rs#Casetify Instagram#Marauders Map Lenticular
ETOnline.com

'Harry Potter' Star Bonnie Wright Is Married -- See Pics From Her Chic Wedding!

Sorry, Harry, Ginny Weasley is spoken for! Harry Potteractress Bonnie Wright tied the knot in a chic wedding ceremony over the weekend. The 31-year-old British actress, who played Ginny Weasley, Harry's love interest and future wife in the magical franchise, married Andrew Lococo, confirming the news with a short video of the couple's hands over a pool of water.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Daisy Ridley Finally Responds to Star Wars Return Rumors

Say what you will about Disney's Star Wars sequel trilogy but despite its failure to leave a positive mark on fans, at the end of the day, you can't deny that it still had its redeeming qualities. One of which of course is Daisy Ridley's character Rey who pretty much served as the face of the trilogy. Now, The Rise of Skywalker may have marked the end of the storied Skywalker saga but the uber-divisive Episode IX left the door wide open for Rey's potential return to the franchise.
MOVIES
GamesRadar+

Rupert Grint was offered so many sidekick roles after Harry Potter that he almost gave up acting to sell ice cream

Rupert Grint has revealed that he nearly gave up on acting after the Harry Potter movies wrapped. His alternative career path? Selling ice cream. "I definitely did think, 'Is it too late to pick something else?'" Grint said in a recent interview with The New York Times. The actor reportedly bought a pink and white ice cream van, which he drove back to his family home on the last day of shooting Harry Potter and thought he could "make a go of".
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Instagram
Rolling Stone

Turns Out Herschel Walker, Who Questioned How Evolution Is Possible, Repeatedly Lied About His Academic Record

Click here to read the full article. Herschel Walker, the former star running back who is now former President Trump’s pick for Senate in Georgia, repeatedly lied about his academic background, a CNN report found. Walker in December admitted that he did not graduate from the University of Georgia after the Atlanta-Journal Constitution reported that he claimed to have done so on his website. It turns out, however, that this wasn’t the only time Walker had lied about graduating. CNN found that he also made the claim during during a 2017 motivational speech, and during an interview on Sirius XM radio...
NFL
Rolling Stone

Trump Could Be Sabotaging the GOP’s Chances in Georgia — Again

Click here to read the full article. The 2020 election didn’t go so well for Donald Trump — especially in Georgia. The once reliably red state swung blue for the first time since Bush (the first one) was in office. A few months later, it elected two Democratic senators, giving the party control of the chamber. Trump is now throwing his weight behind Herschel Walker in the Republican Senate primary and David Perdue in the gubernatorial primary in an effort to turn the state MAGA this November. It hasn’t been going great. Politico reported on Friday that a pair of Republican...
GEORGIA STATE
Rolling Stone

Willow Goes Full Screamo in Self-Directed ‘Purge’ Video

Click here to read the full article. Willow has released a heavy new single, “Purge,” along with music video directed by the singer herself. In the clip, Willow and her collaborator Siiickbrain get tattooed, smoke cigarettes, writhe around in cars and generally smash things up. The screamo-tinged single is Willow’s most aggressive track to date, with lyrics reflecting her newfound edginess. “I like to ignore all the pain,” she howls on the song. “I can’t take it/The darkness it melts it away.” While Willow likely filmed the music video before the Oscars, it’s hard to ignore how much it showcases both her...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

‘Never say never’: Daniel Radcliffe not interested in returning to Harry Potter ‘right now’

Daniel Radcliffe has admitted that he’ll “never say never” to returning to the Harry Potter franchise in the future.The actor recently reunited with his former co-stars for a one-off special to mark the 20th anniversary of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone.In the HBO episode, the stars and directors of the beloved franchise shared their favourite memories of working on the films. Speaking toThe New York Times, Radcliffe dampened hopes of him play Harry in the stage play Harry Potter and the Cursed Child – although he didn’t rule out returning to the franchise completely.Discussing the reunion special, he...
MOVIES
Rolling Stone

Oscars Producer Says LAPD Was ‘Prepared’ to Put Will Smith in Jail, Chris Rock Saved Him

Click here to read the full article. Oscars producer Will Packer is finally speaking out about the very intense scene that erupted backstage after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock across the face during Sunday night’s Oscars, including just how close Smith came to an actual arrest. Breaking his silence in an interview with ABC’s Good Morning America, Packer says Los Angeles Police Department officials were ready to take Smith into custody, but it was Rock who saved him from a trip to jail. The show airs on Friday at 7 a.m. ET. “They were saying, you know, this is battery was the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Collider

He's More Than Just 'Harry Potter': How Daniel Radcliffe's Post-Potter Career Shows His Best Work Comes In Projects Like 'The Lost City'

When looking at the later careers of child stars, it often becomes clear that they aren’t able to fully escape the shadow cast by the characters they first became known for playing. After all, it can be quite a difficult feat to accomplish when audiences see you grow up before their eyes in roles that many still associate with you. It takes a high degree of talent and a willingness to take on new, exciting projects to help shake off all the cinematic baggage you carry with you. Daniel Radcliffe is one such notable former child star who has managed to achieve this. After first skyrocketing to the forefront of the cultural zeitgeist when he took on the character of Harry Potter, he has taken on many risky and challenging roles that redefined his presence as an actor. He did this even as he played young Harry across eight films, starting when he was just 11 years old and finishing just shy of his 22nd birthday. The final Potter film marked the end of a decades-long role and left many wondering what it is that he would do next.
MOVIES
TheWrap

Ciara Joins ‘The Color Purple’ Movie Musical Cast at Warner Bros.

Ciara is the latest music icon to join the cast of the Warner Bros. movie musical remake of “The Color Purple,” an individual with knowledge of the project told TheWrap. Ciara will portray the adult version of Nettie, which already has Halle Bailey (“The Little Mermaid”) portraying the younger version of the character. She joins a cast that already includes Taraji P. Henson, Danielle Brooks, Colman Domingo, Corey Hawkins, Louis Gosset Jr. H.E.R., David Alan Grier and Fantasia Barrino.
MOVIES
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

48K+
Followers
17K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy