CASETiFY’s Harry Potter Campaign Stars a Brooding Tom Felton

Harry Potter is back and the legacy continues to live on. With the upcoming release of a new game ( Hogwart’s Legacy ) and the continued theatrical releases of the Fantastic Beasts franchise, there are a lot of things for Harry Potter fans to be excited about. Now, CASETiFY has announced a new collection of Harry Potter phone cases and accessories with your favorite Slytherin, Tom Felton , giving his best smoldering look as the face of the campaign.

Buy Harry Potter x CASETiFY collection $38+

The Harry Potter x CASETiFY collab first launched back in March, but the collection was so popular, the brand decided to do a second November drop for fans. Right now, everything from the first drop is sold out , so add your name to the waitlist to be first in line to shop the new November 4th drop.

The new Harry Potter x CASETiFY collection is set to reintroduce favorites from the first launch, as well as showcase new products, like a 3D Chocolate Frog Airpods Case and brand new character and house-inspired case designs. There are even new designs based on sweets like Honeydukes and the infamous Polyjuice Potion — a phone case that glows in the dark!

Prices for the collection start at $38. Choose your favorite Hogwart’s house for your phone case or pick something even rarer, like the aforementioned Polyjuice Potion case or the 3D Chocolate Frog Airpods Case.

Add your name to the waitlist now so you’re ready to shop the new collection on November 4th when it drops. Cases will be available for both Android and iOS smartphones.

Shop the full Harry Potter x CASETiFY Collection now on Casetify.com .