ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

8 tips to cope with seasonal allergies

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qi1ik_0elH6kI200

Spring is here, and with it is the sneezing, runny or stuffy nose, watery and itchy eyes, associated with seasonal allergies.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the best way to protect yourself against allergies is to reduce your exposure to pollen.

Here are some more tips to help you cope with seasonal allergies during high pollen days:

1. Limit time outdoors

Limit your time outdoors and seek indoor spaces with clean air.

2. Clean air space

Create a cleaner air space at home to protect yourself from outdoor air irritants during the COVID-19 pandemic. Use a portable air cleaner in one or more rooms. Portable air cleaners work best when run continuously with doors and windows closed.

3. Comfortable temperature

Keep your cleaner air space at a comfortable temperature by using air conditioners, heat pumps, fans, and window shades.

4. Filters

If you have a forced air system in your home, consult a qualified heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) professional about different filters (HEPA or MERV-13 or higher) and settings (“Recirculate” and “On” rather than “Auto”) that can be used to reduce indoor air irritants.

5. Avoid some activities

If outdoors, avoid activities that stir up pollen, such as mowing lawns or raking leaves.

6. Wash up!

When you return indoors, take a shower and change your clothes. And wash your hands often with soap and water.

MORE: What is the difference between COVID-19 and seasonal allergies?

7. Wear a face covering

Masks also offer some protection against seasonal allergies because they can prevent some larger particles from being inhaled. However, if you have seasonal allergies, masks should not be your only protection against pollen exposure because smaller particles can still get through the covering and be inhaled.

Wash your masks after each use, particularly if you suffer from seasonal allergies, because the covering may carry particles such as pollen.

8. Protect your eyes

Wear sunglasses and a wide-brimmed hat to reduce pollen getting into your eyes.

Sources: U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention | Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America

Comments / 0

Related
News 12

Allergy specialist: Climate change could produce longer, worse allergy seasons

Medical experts are warning that the stuffy noses and itchy eyes of allergy season could be getting worse and longer. Dr. Sherry Farzan, an allergy and immunology specialist at Northwell Health, says climate change has been affecting the allergy season. She says the spring weather is longer and potentially more heat and more precipitation can cause more growth of trees and pollen produced.
SYOSSET, NY
KTVU FOX 2

13 great house plants to improve the air quality in your home, according to science

Common house plants can significantly help improve indoor air quality according to a recent study published on Feb. 17 by the University of Birmingham in partnership with the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS.) Researchers put three houseplants typically found in most households to the test including a Peace lily (Spathiphyllum wallisii),...
GARDENING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seasonal Allergies#Air Filters#Air Conditioning#Temperature
marthastewart.com

These Outdoor Plants Are Incredibly Hard to Kill

Unlike indoor plants—which you can provided tailored care for in the form of temperature control, water, and sunlight adjustments—outdoor varieties are more susceptible to their environment and, let's face it, neglect. This is especially true if they are placed in a particularly deep bed or far-off nook in your yard. Luckily, there are a few options that can withstand harsher conditions or a forgotten water cycle or two (or three). Ahead, discover some of the most hard-to-kill plants you can add to your garden.
GARDENING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Allergy
Voice of America

Help with Buying Young Garden Plants in the Spring

Many gardeners do not begin to grow their plants from seeds. Instead, they buy young plants, also called seedling or “starts.” These are plants that are grown in a nursery: a place where plants are grown and sold. Many gardeners buy seedlings in containers for their gardens. Most...
GARDENING
Psych Centra

5 Tips to Cope with Things You Can’t Control

Do you feel the need to control everything around you? This is common, and there are ways to manage. You can’t control how your colleagues think and act. You can’t control the traffic. You can’t control whether your loved ones become ill. And yet, accepting that you can’t control these things can be difficult in itself.
MENTAL HEALTH
The Guardian

Houseplant of the week: snake plant

The Sansevieria trifasciata, AKA the snake plant, has a well-deserved reputation for being nearly indestructible. It can tolerate a high level of neglect and a broad spectrum of light, making it a great starter plant. Its common name alludes to its long, dark green variegated leaves that seem to slither upwards.
GARDENING
click orlando

Allergy season to start earlier, be harsher, research suggests

Future allergy seasons will start more than a month earlier and be much more intense due to climate change, according to a new study. And because spring is already in the air, so is pollen. [TRENDING: New Smyrna Beach issues curfew to address ‘spring break invasion’ | 2 accused of...
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL
News 12

News 12

62K+
Followers
19K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy