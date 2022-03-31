8 tips to cope with seasonal allergies

Spring is here, and with it is the sneezing, runny or stuffy nose, watery and itchy eyes, associated with seasonal allergies.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the best way to protect yourself against allergies is to reduce your exposure to pollen.

Here are some more tips to help you cope with seasonal allergies during high pollen days:

1. Limit time outdoors

Limit your time outdoors and seek indoor spaces with clean air.

2. Clean air space

Create a cleaner air space at home to protect yourself from outdoor air irritants during the COVID-19 pandemic. Use a portable air cleaner in one or more rooms. Portable air cleaners work best when run continuously with doors and windows closed.

3. Comfortable temperature

Keep your cleaner air space at a comfortable temperature by using air conditioners, heat pumps, fans, and window shades.

4. Filters

If you have a forced air system in your home, consult a qualified heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) professional about different filters (HEPA or MERV-13 or higher) and settings (“Recirculate” and “On” rather than “Auto”) that can be used to reduce indoor air irritants.

5. Avoid some activities

If outdoors, avoid activities that stir up pollen, such as mowing lawns or raking leaves.

6. Wash up!

When you return indoors, take a shower and change your clothes. And wash your hands often with soap and water.

7. Wear a face covering

Masks also offer some protection against seasonal allergies because they can prevent some larger particles from being inhaled. However, if you have seasonal allergies, masks should not be your only protection against pollen exposure because smaller particles can still get through the covering and be inhaled.

Wash your masks after each use, particularly if you suffer from seasonal allergies, because the covering may carry particles such as pollen.

8. Protect your eyes

Wear sunglasses and a wide-brimmed hat to reduce pollen getting into your eyes.

Sources: U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention | Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America