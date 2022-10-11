This Viral Concealer Has Become Shoppers ‘Holy Grail’ for That Flawless Full-Coverage Look — Now Only $12 for Amazon's Early Access Sale

Just when we thought we knew what our holy grail concealer was, TikTok shows us the real deal. On March 17, a TikToker by the name of Abby Rivera or @abbythebadassmom shared a video that has shocked the makeup community, because Rivera may have just found the perfect concealer . She posted the video with the caption, “I think I found it!!” and it’s already gained millions of views. In the video, she starts it by covering her concealed eye, saying “I think I found it, I think I found it — the most perfect concealer.”

She added how long she’s been looking for the “perfect” concealer and said she almost doesn’t want to tell people what it is, because she wants to keep the secret for herself — we don’t blame her, it’s already sold out in a bunch of stores. She raved about it after revealing the shocking side-by-side comparison, saying how amazing the consistency is, the powerful ingredients in it, and how obsessed she is with it.

Rivera revealed that the long-awaited concealer is none other than the Winky Lux Peeper Perfect Under-Eye Concealer (which is on rare sale for Amazon Prime’s Early Access Sale!)

Buy: Winky Lux Peeper Perfect Under Eye Concealer $12.00, originally $16.00

The Winky Lux Peeper Perfect Under-Eye Concealer is a full-coverage under-eye concealer that’s perfect for literally any skin type. Made with collagen, hyaluronic acid , vitamin E, and grape seed extract, it’s no wonder people have fallen head over heels for this powerful concealer.

Both cruelty-free and sulfate-free, this concealer comes in about ten shades — but you better hurry, because most of them are dropping like flies. One Ulta Shopper called it her holy grail, saying, “As a 50+ woman, I can no longer use the same products I used in my 20s and 30s. I apply this amazing concealer with a concealer brush and blend with a blender or blending brush… My under-eye area is brighter, and dark circles and other facial imperfections are covered.”

You can buy it on both Ulta and the Winky Lux website.

