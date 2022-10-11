ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Makeup

This Viral Concealer Has Become Shoppers ‘Holy Grail’ for That Flawless Full-Coverage Look — Now Only $12 for Amazon's Early Access Sale

By Delilah Gray
SheKnows
SheKnows
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xASWe_0ekfWdvf00

Just when we thought we knew what our holy grail concealer was, TikTok shows us the real deal. On March 17, a TikToker by the name of Abby Rivera or @abbythebadassmom shared a video that has shocked the makeup community, because Rivera may have just found the perfect concealer . She posted the video with the caption, “I think I found it!!” and it’s already gained millions of views. In the video, she starts it by covering her concealed eye, saying “I think I found it, I think I found it — the most perfect concealer.”

She added how long she’s been looking for the “perfect” concealer and said she almost doesn’t want to tell people what it is, because she wants to keep the secret for herself — we don’t blame her, it’s already sold out in a bunch of stores. She raved about it after revealing the shocking side-by-side comparison, saying how amazing the consistency is, the powerful ingredients in it, and how obsessed she is with it.

Rivera revealed that the long-awaited concealer is none other than the Winky Lux Peeper Perfect Under-Eye Concealer (which is on rare sale for Amazon Prime’s Early Access Sale!)

Buy: Winky Lux Peeper Perfect Under Eye Concealer $12.00, originally $16.00

The Winky Lux Peeper Perfect Under-Eye Concealer is a full-coverage under-eye concealer that’s perfect for literally any skin type. Made with collagen, hyaluronic acid , vitamin E, and grape seed extract, it’s no wonder people have fallen head over heels for this powerful concealer.

Both cruelty-free and sulfate-free, this concealer comes in about ten shades — but you better hurry, because most of them are dropping like flies. One Ulta Shopper called it her holy grail, saying, “As a 50+ woman, I can no longer use the same products I used in my 20s and 30s. I apply this amazing concealer with a concealer brush and blend with a blender or blending brush… My under-eye area is brighter, and dark circles and other facial imperfections are covered.”

You can buy it on both Ulta and the Winky Lux website.

Before you go, check out our slideshow below:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YCNv1_0ekfWdvf00

More from SheKnows Best of SheKnows

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Shoppers Are Obsessing Over This Under-Sink Organizer That Helps You ‘Store Twice As Much’ — & It's $19 For a Few More Hours

When it comes to organizing our homes, we’re always on the lookout for an affordable, easy-to-use product that’ll make our homes feel tidier. As we know, TikTok users love a good organizational product. One TikTok video that caught our eye was from an account called @ourfavoritefinds that raved about an under-sink organizer that looked super easy to put together. By the end, the under-sink area looked so nice and tidy that we knew we had to hunt this product down ASAP Not only is the product a favorite on Amazon, but thanks to Amazon’s Early Access Sale, it’s only $21 thanks...
SHOPPING
SheKnows

Last Chance to Get This Hair Oil With Over 18,000 Positive Ratings Grows Back ‘Super Silky’ Locks Within a Week for Only $8

Sometimes our hair needs a reset button. When it comes to issues like hair loss or dryness, our locks will always need a helping hand. Luckily, there’s a hair oil on Amazon that cures exactly that and then some. It has more than 18,000 reviews with shoppers wholeheartedly agreeing it delivers thicker and healthier hair. Best part? It’s discounted at just $8 for Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale, and is just one of the many marked-down hair care products you’ll want to snag in anticipation of the huge sale event that ends tonight. The Wild Growth hair oil at Amazon specifically...
HAIR CARE
SheKnows

Thousands of Customers Claim This Neck-firming Cream Is a Game-changer for Revitalizing Elasticity & It’s $15 for Today Only

If there’s one thing we can’t get enough of, it’s anti-aging products that actually make a difference. At this point, we’ve tried so many skincare products and tools, we’ve garnered somewhat of a collection. While we love many, there are only a few that we both adore and that are crazy effective, per the rave customer reviews. Yet again, we found a holy grail product Amazon shoppers adore, and claims to be a powerful cream that’ll help your neck regain its elasticity. Buy: ActivScience Neck Firming Cream $15.99, originally $21.99 The ActivScience Neck Firming Cream is a powerful face and neck cream designed...
SKIN CARE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christina Hendricks
SheKnows

Vera Wang’s Secret to Age-Defying Skin at 73 is This ‘Magical’ Moisturizer That’s Under $25 For Only the Next 5 Hours

At 73 years old, Vera Wang is looking more and more gorgeous every day. Many people have been mystified by her youthful, healthy skin, and finally, after years of wondering, fans now know of one skincare staple of hers. In a recent interview with New York Magazine’s The Strategist back in Jan. 2022, Wang talked about her skincare, food, and fashion holy grails, including an affordable moisturizer and sunscreen we’re going to need in our regimen ASAP. The fashion designer said she adores the RoC’s anti-aging face moisturizer with SPF 30, saying, “I’m late to making sunscreen part of my daily ritual,...
SKIN CARE
CNN

A rare sale on the viral Amazon coat is happening now

The Orolay Women's Thickened Down Jacket rose to viral fame a couple years ago, eventually coming to be known simply as "the Amazon coat." This season, the coat is still popular as ever, and today, you can warm up with one of your own for less.
APPAREL
Refinery29

I Got A ‘Glass’ Manicure — The Next Wave Of Chrome

When I read a subject line that read, 'glass nails are trending,' I was a little confused. I've heard of seaglass nail art: when you use a greenish-turquoise polish, thin it out, and add a matte top coat, making the nails look like pieces of seaglass washed up on the beach. But the with glass, I was not sure how to envision it translating. The concept involves making your nails look like a piece of glass, or stained glass, that has been fractured, creating teeny-tiny cracks. I suppose 'shattered glass' nails might be more accurate.
SKIN CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Concealer#Holy Grail#Vitamin E#Early Access Sale#Tiktoker#Abbythebadassmom#Amazon Prime
AOL Corp

Oprah's favorite crossbody bag is perfect for fall — and it's only $45 at Amazon

When Oprah shares something she loves, we, the fans, listen. Because not only does she have true style and impeccable taste, but she also understands how little things make life better and brighter. Here's a standout from her last Favorite Things list that's worth revisiting for all your fall adventures: The versatile K. Carrol Kelsey Crossbody, just $45 at Amazon during the Prime Day Early Access sale.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
SheKnows

Now is the Last Chance to Get Supermodel Miranda Kerr’s Go-to Neck-Sculpting Tool for $10

Typically, when celebrities reveal their go-to beauty products, it’s somewhere in the realm of makeup or skincare. However, supermodel Miranda Kerr is shaking things up by showing the tool she uses specifically for her gorgeous, strong neck. Back in Jul. 2020, Kerr showed fans her nighttime skincare routine for Harper’s Bazaar’s YouTube channel. From cleanser to massaging tools, her routine is the pinnacle of both extravagance and affordability. While her entire routine was something out of a dream, our interests were piqued when she brought out a tool specifically for her neck. She admitted she originally found the tool “hilarious” at first,...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Makeup
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Costco
SheKnows

This Weirdly Satisfying $7 Cleaning Gel Has 23,000 Perfect Ratings & Leaves Cars Spotless

Cleaning a car is far from easy. A never-ending amount of crumbs on the floor, mysterious sticky substances in cup holders and dust particles that get trapped inside air vents all come with the territory of a good car cleaning session. That’s why Amazon shoppers are going absolutely crazy for this PULIDIKI car cleaning gel — which is oddly satisfying to use, and will only cost you just $7 during Amazon Prime Early Access. It’s currently a Lightning Deal during Amazon’s October Prime Day, which means the price won’t be $7 for long. Be sure to snag one of these top-rated...
CARS
SheKnows

This Pain-Relieving Foot Rest Is Perfect For Making Your WFH Area A Comfy Oasis — & There's Only 3 Hours Left to Get It 47% Off

When it comes to our work-from-home office, we take everything seriously. From our organization to the charging station, we want it to be an oasis of productivity. But here’s the thing: we won’t sacrifice comfort as well. Whether it’s a warm cup of coffee or a heated pillow, we need our comfort factor in our WFH area. Thanks to Amazon, we just found another addition that’ll truly make our at home office as comfy as can be. Buy: Comfilife Foot Rest $31.99, originally $59.95 The ComfiLife Foot Rest is a memory foam footrest that fits perfectly under your desk. Used for back and...
LIFESTYLE
SheKnows

Amazon’s Bestselling Vitamin C Serum With Over 100,000 Ratings Is Said to ‘Erase Wrinkles’ & It's On Sale Before The Prime Early Access Sale

When it comes to skincare star players, it’s hard to beat vitamin C, a powerful antioxidant that pretty much does it all, from treating hyperpigmentation (aka dark spots) to preventing signs of aging that appear due to sun and environmental damage and leaving skin feeling and looking bright, smooth, and supple. It’s also natural and gentle, which is why even the most sensitive of skin types rely on vitamin C serum to keep skin in tip-top shape. If you don’t have a go-to vitamin C serum in your arsenal yet, don’t fret, because Amazon has got you covered. The bestselling TruSkin...
BEAUTY & FASHION
SheKnows

Paula’s Choice Just Dropped a New Vitamin C Eye Cream That ‘Tackles Pesky Dark Circles’ & Shoppers Are Already Hooked

Dark circles are one of those skin concerns we wish could get rid of indefinitely. While eye masks, skin tints, foundation, and even sunglasses are go-to hacks for under-eye issues, eye creams are an absolute must-have in your routine. If you’re on the hunt for one that will give you the results you actually want, we’ve got a brand-new product you’ll want to try ASAP. Paula’s Choice just dropped a new vitamin C eye cream that’s said to boost your complexion, and it’s already been called a “true game-changer for dark circles and dullness” by shoppers. The C5 Super Boost...
SKIN CARE
SheKnows

This TikTok-Viral Tumbler is Back in Stock in So Many Dreamy Colors & Sizes – & It’s Selling Out Fast

It’s never a bad thing to drink more water, especially when there’s a highly aesthetic tumbler to help. The Stanley Adventure Quencher Travel Tumbler is one of the most popular products on Amazon, it can barely stay in stock. It has a large capacity, comes in 14 dreamy hues, and has the ability to maintain any desired temperature. The tumbler keeps drinks warm for up to four hours, cold for up to six, and iced for up to 17 hours, thanks to its double-wall vacuum insulation. Did we mention it’s famous too? In fact, Stanley Quencher has thousands of views...
TV & VIDEOS
SheKnows

This Colorful & Relieving Hair Clip Set With Over 26,000 Reviews Is a Must for Thick or Fine Hair — & There's Only 3 Hours Left to Get It for $9

Ever since middle school, we adore things that can pull up our hair. We’ve outgrown the damaging clips and hair ties, and now we’re on the hunt for more haircare tools to let us put our hair up easily and with style. Thanks to TikTok, we may have found our next pick. One TikTok video from @brookebellar_fashion showed her followers what Amazon picks are must-haves, garnering over four million views. Amongst the stylish picks was a set of hair clips that thousands of TikTok and Amazon shoppers adore. For a limited time, you can get this must-have hair clip set for 50...
HAIR CARE
SheKnows

SheKnows

73K+
Followers
8K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

SheKnows recognizes that raising a healthy family requires a strong heart and mind. We are here to inform, inspire and give voice to the moms of the world. We're an inclusive community for modern moms that offers a curated take on the most relevant parenting, health and lifestyle topics.

 https://www.sheknows.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy