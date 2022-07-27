ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrity Couples Who Adopted Pets Together: Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra and More

Proud pet parents! As many stars’ relationships blossom, they often decide to take the next step and expand their blended brood with a new dog or cat .

“Welcome Whiskey to the gang XX 🔪❤️ ,” Machine Gun Kelly introduced his Bengal kitty to his Instagram followers in February 2022 alongside a snap of the twosome and the rapper’s fiancée, Megan Fox .

The “Bloody Valentine” crooner and Fox — who got engaged one month earlier — even donned matching leopard-print pajamas for the feline’s social media debut.

The Dirt star and the Tennessee native are hardly the first celebrities to jointly adopt a new animal companion in their lives. Nick Jonas and wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas who wed in December 2018 — rescued two pups together.

“Welcome to the family Panda! Panda is a Husky Australian Shepard mix rescue and we’re already in love ❤️ ,” the “Sucker” crooner captioned an August 2020 Instagram snap of the couple and their three dogs. (The Quantico actress previously gifted her spouse dog Gino and adopted Diana before their relationship.)

The Kingdom alum and the former pageant queen — who welcomed their first child via surrogate in January 2022 — even launched individual Instagram accounts for their precious pups .

"Family comes first,” an April 2021 caption read on Gino’s social media account alongside a snap of three canines.

Freddie Prinze Jr. and Sarah Michelle Gellar , meanwhile, adopted a pair of Akita dogs in December 2020.

“Puppies, puppies are harder [than kids],” the She’s All That star exclusively told Us Weekly at the time . “Like [with] the kids you go, ‘OK, when they’re older, if I’m nice to them, they’re going to take care of me.’ Dogs, you’re, like, man, when they’re older, then I will take care of them more. So, puppies are harder.”

The Scooby Doo costars — who wed in September 2002 — surprised daughter Charlotte and son Rocky , born in 2009 and 2012, respectively, with the twin pups ahead of Christmas.

“We kind of mixed it up a little bit this year. We did Christmas a little bit early ,” Prinze Jr. told Us . “We got the kids a trampoline ‘cause we had the space. And then the ultimate [gift was], we got puppies. If you want to see super cute, nine-week-old Akita puppies, go on my Instagram page or Sarah’s Instagram page, where all we do is just spam photos and videos of them.”

Scroll below to see which celebrity couples adopted pets together:

