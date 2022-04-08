NFL Draft rumors 2022: Latest buzz ahead of 2022 NFL Draft

NFL Draft rumors are starting to ram up with the 2022 NFL Draft closing in. From buzz surrounding the quarterbacks to who will be the No. 1 pick, there’s plenty to analyze from the rumor mill.

Even in a weaker draft class at the position, quarterbacks are often the focus. There’s not a consensus surrounding this year’s signal-callers and that means teams are divided on which passer they like better. Things are made even more interesting because the Detroit Lions , New York Giants , New York Jets , Philadelphia Eagles , Houston Texans and Green Bay Packers all have multiple first-round picks.

When is the 2022 NFL Draft?

The first round of the 2022 NFL Draft begins on Thursday, April 28 at 8 p.m. EST. Day 2 of the draft, Round 2 and 3, takes place on Friday, April 29 at 7 p.m. EST. Finally, the NFL Draft will conclude on Day 3 with picks for rounds 4-7 made on Saturday, April 30 starting at 12 p.m. EST.

Keeping that information in mind, let’s dive into the latest NFL Draft rumors.

Green Bay Packers, Kansas City Chiefs showing ‘heavy interest’ in wide receiver prospect

The Green Bay Packers and Kansas City Chiefs won’t come out of the NFL Draft without adding a wide receiver. According to PFN’s Aaron Wilson , both teams are very interested in Nebraska wide receiver Samori Toure. The 6-foot-3 receiver posted a 4.48 40-yard dash with a 34-inch vertical jump. While he didn’t post great stats at Nebraska, the Packers, Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers believe he’ll have a far better NFL career than his collegiate career. Expect him to be selected on Day 2.

Philadelphia Eagles, Atlanta Falcons among teams meeting with Matt Corral

Fully recovered from an injury suffered in his final game, quarterback Matt Corral is busy in the weeks leading up to the NFL Draft. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter , Corral is scheduled to visit the Carolina Panthers, Philadelphia Eagles, Pittsburgh Steelers, Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints from April 11-16. A developmental quarterback prospect, Corral is a prime candidate for a quarterback-needy team to trade up for him at the end of Round 1.

Treylon Burks visits Dallas Cowboys, New York Jets, New Orleans Saints

While Treylon Burks isn’t viewed as one of the upper-echelon receiver prospects in 2022, he is a projected first-round picks. Drawing a few stylistic comparisons to A.J. Brown and Donte Moncrief, the size-speed combo will land Burks in Round 1. According to Pro Football Network, Burks is scheduled for 11 visits and that includes meetings with the Dallas Cowboys, New Orleans Saints and New York Jets.

New York Giants met with Travon Walker

One of the most fascinating prospects in the NFL Draft, Travon Walker’s athleticism is off the charts. However, it didn’t translate into much production at Georgia. Opinions on the defensive end vary, with some believing Walker is a top-20 pick and others thinking he could go No. 1 to Jacksonville. Either way, he visited the New York Giants and is a strong candidate to be selected in the top 10.

Detroit Lions, New York Jets and Baltimore Ravens looking into Kayvon Thibodeaux

Performing at the Oregon Pro Day, edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux saw plenty of NFL teams in attendance to get a better look at him. According to Tony Pauline , the Detroit Lions sent a large continent of personnel to scout Oregon’s top edge rusher. Additionally, Thibodeaux met with the New York Jets. One team to keep an eye on, amid rumors of Thibodaux falling, he reportedly had dinner with the Baltimore Ravens.

Kyle Hamilton could slide down 2022 NFL Draft

Many view All-American safety Kyle Hamilton as one of the best players in the 2022 draft class. It seems some NFL teams don’t share that sentiment. According to ESPN’s Matt Miller and Jordan Reid , Hamilton’s uneven performance at his Pro Day left some clubs with concerns about his athleticism. Miller thinks the concerns might be worrisome enough for some general managers that there’s at least a chance Hamilton – a potential top-five talent – falls outside the top-15 picks in Round 1.

Seattle Seahawks, Washing Commanders among teams interested in Sam Howell

Once viewed as a candidate for the 1st overall pick, a disappointing final season from Sam Howell at North Carolina pushed him down draft boards. There is still plenty of interest in the dual-threat quarterback. According to PFN’s Tony Pauline , the Washington Commanders, Seattle Seahawks, Philadelphia Eagles and Pittsburgh Steelers are interested in Howell. He’s currently viewed as a projected top-45 pick, but a team could trade up late in Round 1 to secure the fifth-year option.

Detroit Lions discussing trade down from No. 2 pick

Speaking to reporters this week, Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes revealed the club is engaged in discussions with multiple teams about moving down from the No. 2 pick. This is normal before the NFL Draft, general managers want to explore every option available to them. As of now, though, the lack of a surefire QB talent makes it unlikely Detroit finds a deal to its liking for a trade down.

Pittsburgh Steelers need to trade up for Malik Willis?

One of the most popular NFL Draft rumors this year links Malik Willis to the Steelers. Now viewed as the best quarterback prospect available, NBC Sports’ Peter King writes that Pittsburgh will likely need to move up into the top-8 picks if it wants a shot at Willis.

Indianapolis Colts working out top-50 prospects

The Indianapolis Colts don’t have a 2022 first-round pick because of Carson Wentz , but they will pick 42nd overall because of their former quarterback. While it’s unknown exactly who general manager Chris Ballard will target, there is at least one target to keep in mind. According to PFN’s Aaron Wilson , Texas A&M defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal is visiting Indianapolis. The 6-foot-4 edge defender didn’t live up to the hype entering the 2021 season, when he was viewed as a potential top-15 pick. The physical tools are still attractive and could make him a draft-day steal if the Colts land him and develop him.

Baltimore Ravens meeting with potential first-round target

The Baltimore Ravens aren’t going to come out of the first three rounds without selecting a cornerback. One player on the team’s radar is Jalen Pitre. A star in Baylor’s secondary, Pitre is viewed as a fringe first-round talent in the 2022 NFL Draft. Expected to be a slot corner at the next level, he’s reportedly set to visit the Ravens in the coming weeks.

Detroit Lions could draft Malik Willis with No. 2 pick

While many believe there isn’t a 2022 quarterback prospect worth a top-10 pick, that won’t stop a desperate team from drafting one. Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus wrote there is a ‘strong possibility’ Detroit takes Liberty quarterback Malik Willis with the 2nd pick. Viewed as a project talent, Willis likely would spend at least one season as a backup to Jared Goff . However, he is the only passer in the 2022 class with the raw talent to be a star.

D’Eriq King drawing interest from Dallas Cowboys, Buffalo Bills

While the Buffalo Bills and Dallas Cowboys might not be in the quarterback market, they reportedly have their eye on a college football star. D’Eriq King, who starred at Houston and Miami, is reportedly drawing interest from the Cowboys, Bills and Seattle Seahawks (Pro Football Network).

Washington Commanders unlikely to spend first-round pick on QB

After trading two Day 2 picks to the Indianapolis Colts for Carson Wentz , it seems the Washington Commanders believe they’ve solved their quarterback problem. According to Ben Standig of The Athletic , the expectation around the league is Washington won’t draft a quarterback with the 11th overall pick. While it’s still possible the Commanders might target a passer in Round 2, they seemed locked in on Wentz.

Green Bay Packers meeting with Treylon Burks

The Davante Adams trade left the Green Bay Packers with a massive hole to fill, likely to be addressed in the 2022 NFL Draft. It’s a loaded draft class of pass-catchers with at least five expected to be taken within the first 30 picks. There is already one player known to be on Green Bay’s radar.

According to Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus , the Packers have lined up a visit with former Arkansas wide receiver Treylon Burks. The 6-foot-2 weapon ran a 4.55 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine and drew some similarity comps to A.J. Brown by NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein. There will be plenty of competition for Burks as he’s also set to visit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tennessee Titans.

Jacksonville Jaguars eyeing surprise target with 1st pick

The latest NFL mock draft projects the Jaguars to draft edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson. However, there might be another target atop the team’s draft board. According to Pro Football Network’s Ton y Pauline, there is talk around the NFL about Georgia edge rusher Travon Walker being selected with the 1st pick. He’s a phenomenal athlete who might offer sky-high potential and would be paired with Josh Allen. While there are still weeks before a decision is made, it seems to be possible we’ll see a surprise from the start of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Chris Olave, Garrett Wilson draw strong reviews at Ohio State Pro Day

Catching passes from Heisman Trophy finalist C.J. Stroud at the Buckeyes’ Pro Day, wide receiver Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson put on a show. With multiple general managers in attendance, including Green Bay Packers executive Brian Gutekunst, Olave and Wilson both solidified their stock.

According to Tony Pauline, scouts came away from the Pro Day further convinced that Wilson is the top wide receiver in the 2022 draft class. Both offensive weapons also had individual meetings with the New England Patriots, New York Jets, Buffalo Bills and New Orleans Saints.

Carolina Panthers ‘impressed’ by Desmond Ridder

The Carolina Panthers are running out of quarterback options this offseason, but one target is on their radar. According to Joseph Person of The Athletic , Carolina walked away from the NFL Combine impressed by Desmond Ridder’s athleticism (4.52 40-yard dash), his professionalism in meetings and his character. While he’s not viewed as a potential top-15 pick, the Panthers could theoretically trade down from No. 6 to take Ridder in the 20-30 range while compiling more draft capital.

Washington Commanders eyeing two quarterbacks

Before the Washington Commanders acquired Carson Wentz , ESPN NFL insider Dan Graziano reported that Washington kept a very close eye on the draft-eligible quarterbacks this year. The primary focus centered on Malik Willis and Kenny Pickett. Keep in mind, the structure of Wentz’s contract means he could only be a short-term fix. Willis, viewed as the quarterback with the highest upside, could theoretically be drafted with the 11th pick and would sit behind Wentz for a year.

Los Angeles Chargers interested in Jordan Davis

Joran Davis lit up the NFL Scouting Combine like few we’ve seen before, vaulting his draft stock from a top-25 pick into a consensus top-15 selection. He took part at the Georgia Pro Day, putting on another show for NFL scouts and coaches. According to Pro Football Network’s Tony Pauline , the Los Angeles Chargers sent a heavy contingent to watch Davis and they aren’t even hiding their interest in him publicly. Interestingly, per Pauline, Los Angeles knows it must trade up to land Davis.

Michigan edge rusher David Ojabo suffers torn Achilles

Following a strong performance at the NFL Combine, Michigan edge rusher David Ojabo solidified his stock as a consensus top-20 picks. Sadly, things took a turn at the Wolverines’ Pro Day. During pass coverage drills, Ojabo went down with a leg injury and needed assistance leaving the field. Tests diagnosed him with a torn Achilles, which will sideline him for at least six months.

Red flags surrounding Kayvon Thibodeaux

Everyone viewed Kayvon Thibodeaux as the No. 1 prospect in the 2022 NFL Draft before this past season. A high-ankle sprain limited him in his final year at Oregon, but it’s not why teams are concerned. Faced with an opportunity to address worries about his effort level during the NFL Combine, Thibodeaux seemingly didn’t take advantage. Between a strange pro comparison to Jadeveon Clowney, made by Thibodeaux , to multiple NFL reporters saying Thibodeaux’s emphasis on his brand and not needing coaching to tell him what’s wrong with his game, things didn’t go well.

Who will the Jaguars draft with the No. 1 pick?

Before the NFL offseason kicked off, many projected the Jacksonville Jaguars would snag one of the top offensive linemen with their top pick. Needless to say, things have changed. Jacksonville tagged offensive tackle Cam Robinson for the second consecutive year and signed Pro Bowl guard Brandon Scherff .

NFL Draft rumors: Pittsburgh Steelers interested in Malik Willis

In advance of free agency, the Pittsburgh Steelers were connected heavily to Liberty quarterback Malik Willis. Keep in mind, the sentiment around the league is a similar feeling to what happened before the 2021 NFL Draft. Pittsburgh didn’t keep its interest in Najee Harris a secret, with NFL Draft rumors about their interest in him found everywhere. Sure enough, the Steelers spent their first-round pick on the running back.

Mitchell Trubisky isn’t the long-term quarterback in Pittsburgh. He only signed a two-year contract, signaling that the organization views him as a bridge starter. Plus, paying him just $7 million per season makes it easy to cut bait after a year. Frankly, Malik Willis might be perfect for the Steelers.

Carolina Panthers connected to Kenny Pickett

Kenny Pickett, the 2021 Jonny Unitas Golden Arm Award winner, is viewed by some as the best quarterback in the 2022 NFL Draft. While there are concerns about his hand size (8.5 inches), which fell well below the standard for starting quarterbacks, interest remains. Even before Carolina missed on Deshaun Watson , many around the NFL expected the Panthers would settle on Pickett as their next quarterback. There are multiple connections with Pickett to the Panthers’ coaching staff and ownership.

