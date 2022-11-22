ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Altadena, CA

Daughter speaks out on dad's death in police custody after shouting 'I can't breathe'

By Adisa Hargett-Robinson, Miles Cohen
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mL5QS_0ejsa6Rb00

The daughter of a man who died in California Highway Patrol custody as officers tried to take a blood sample is speaking out about the incident and calling for justice for her father.

Edward Bronstein died on March 31, 2020, after the California Highway Patrol pulled him over for a traffic stop. He was taken into custody and brought to CHP's Altadena Station, where officers attempted to take a blood sample. According to reports, he had passed a Breathalyzer test but police wanted a blood sample because they believed he was under the influence of drugs.

Bronstein initially did not comply with a request to have his blood taken, which Bronstein's daughter, Brianna Palomino, said she believes is because he had a fear of needles. In the video, officers can be seen holding him down as he shouts, "I can't breathe."

CHP officers do not wear body cameras so the video appears to have been taken by a handheld camera or cellphone.

MORE: Key takeaways from George Floyd fatal-arrest trial: Former cops shift blame to Derek Chauvin

Bronstein lost consciousness and was pronounced dead later that morning.

"I felt for him in that moment," Palomino said. "He begged everyone, all the officers, to stop and do something. He couldn't breathe. I wished that I was there to say something or do something to stop this. It was very difficult to watch as his daughter. It's very heartbreaking."

In an autopsy provided by the family's lawyer, the LA coroner's office ascribed the death to acute methamphetamine intoxication during restraint by law enforcement but wrote the manner of death was undetermined.

The video from his death was released Tuesday as part of the family's lawsuit against the CHP filed in November 2020.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1P6Hf4_0ejsa6Rb00
Courtesy Brianna Palomino - PHOTO: Edward Bronstein is seen in this undated photo with his daughter, Isabella Palomino.

"I am definitely happy that it's out there now so that people can see the truth and so that this story is out there and we're getting lots of support from it," Palomino said.

The family has sued the CHP for wrongful death, alleging the use of force was "excessive and objectively unreasonable under the circumstances" and saying Bronstein was "unarmed, restrained, and surrounded by uniformed peace officers." They are seeking unspecified damages and a jury trial.

In the footage, Bronstein is initially resistant to the blood test before saying multiple times, "I'll do it willingly, I'll do it willingly. I promise."

"Mr. Bronstein did say on the video before they smothered him -- all those officers -- that he would willingly [do a] blood draw. He said it two or three times," Michael Carrillo, the family's lawyer, told ABC News. "They ignored that and they still brutalized him, even though he was willing to have the blood drawn. And so the next step now is to depose these officers."

MORE: Charlotte Police Department turning to customer service to 'revolutionize' policing

Officers are seen in the footage continuing to hold him down while one can be heard saying, "It's too late."

"Before I saw the video, and I saw that there was lack of compliance, it was very difficult for me to process in my head because my dad is not one to fight," Palomino told ABC News. "So when I did see the video, he looks scared in the beginning. He actually began to cry. That was hesitation from his fear of needles. So that was difficult to watch. He was at a vulnerable state. And the world got to see that."

Bronstein's death came two months before George Floyd's killing at the hands of Minneapolis police sparked a racial awakening in America.

Bronstein, like Floyd, was heard repeating "I can't breathe" in the video.

In the video, officers can be seen shaking Bronstein and trying to find a pulse, shouting "wake up" after he is unresponsive. A second video shows officers trying to "get some air in him," as one officer says in the footage.

Bronstein's death is currently under investigation and the LA County District Attorney's Office said the conduct of the officers is "under review."

The CHP has not commented on the case, citing the pending lawsuit.

Palomino said she hopes the officers will be held accountable.

"I would like to see the officers be prosecuted," she said. "I don't feel like they deserve a position in law enforcement for their carelessness and lack of training. ... That's what I would like to see."

"You can't let a human being die in front of your eyes caused by your own actions," Palomino added. "He was amazing. ... What I miss about him [is] just hearing his voice, feeling his hugs, you know, the comfort of a dad is something you just can't replace."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

Woman shoots attempted carjacker in head before being shot by his accomplice in Calumet Heights

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A woman who has a concealed carry license took on four armed men who tried to carjack her early Wednesday morning in the Calumet Heights neighborhood.Police said a 23-year-old woman was sitting in her car shortly after 2 a.m. near 89th Street and Kenwood Avenue, when four men got out of a black sedan, and one of them tried to open her car door while flashing a gun.The woman, who has a concealed carry license, shot that man in the head, then ran off from her car.Another of the would-be carjackers shot the woman in the left arm.The woman...
CHICAGO, IL
RadarOnline

Neighbors Of Murdered University Of Idaho Students Say Crime Scene Location Was 'Party House' With People Going In & Out 'Frequently'

Neighbors of the four University of Idaho students murdered last weekend have recently spoken out to claim the residence where the killings took place was a “party house,” RadarOnline.com has learned.The concerning development comes nearly ten days since students Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin were murdered by what investigators believe to be an assailant using a “Rambo”-style knife on the morning of Sunday, November 13 in Moscow, Idaho.The Moscow Police Department has yet to name any suspects in the case, figure out a motive for the killings, or locate the murder weapon used to take the...
MOSCOW, ID
The Independent

Judge filmed ‘laying on bed in underwear while smoking during court hearing’

A Columbian judge has reportedly been suspended after she was caught on camera smoking in her underwear during a Zoom hearing.This video circulating on social media allegedly shows judge Vivian Polania lying on a bed puffing a cigarette during a virtual debate.A call participant can be heard saying “your honour, your camera is on.”Ms Polania has previously been issued warnings about her personal Instagram posts, which also show her in her underwear. The hearing in question was about whether a man held over a car bomb terror attack should be granted bail.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Nicola Sturgeon says independence essential for Scotland to escape ‘disaster’ of BrexitNurses to strike in December in dramatic escalation of NHS pay rowMoment Illinois police officers rescue drowning nine-year-old from frozen pond
ABC News

ABC News

919K+
Followers
194K+
Post
525M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy