ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Are Sammi ‘Sweetheart’ Giancola and Boyfriend Justin May Still Together? Inside Their Relationship

Life and Style Weekly
Life and Style Weekly
 3 days ago

Jersey Shore love! After her split from ex-fiancé Christian Biscardi , Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola showed off her new beau, Justin May , in November 2021. Are the two still together? Keep reading to find out!

How Long Have Sammi and Justin Been Together?

The former Jersey Shore star went Instagram official with Justin in November 2021. She posted a throwback picture of the two wearing matching referee Halloween costumes, so their love story started before she showed him off on the ‘gram. Although it’s been several months since the couple went public, Sammi and Justin have kept their relationship private, except for the occasional Instagram and TikTok posts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BDVyM_0ejE5c7m00

Will You Be My Valentine?

On February 14, Justin posted a sweet Valentine's Day post dedicated to his (Sammi) sweetheart. After posting a carousel of photos of the two at parties and restaurants, he simply captioned the post, “Happy Valentines Day.”

Jersey Shore’s Angelina Pivarnick Speaks About ‘Loveless Marriage’ to Estranged Husband Chris

Are Sammi and Justin Still Together?

The Pisces queen recently celebrated her 35th birthday on March 14 in Miami, and fans grew concerned about her and Justin’s relationship status when he didn’t publicly wish her a “happy birthday.”

However, there seems nothing to worry about! Sammi posted a TikTok video on March 2 of a compilation of pictures and videos from a recent Miami trip. An early birthday trip, perhaps? Justin was featured in a few of the clips from the vacation, and they looked just as cute and in love as ever.

According to the post, they were accompanied by friends where they lounged at the beach, saw some shows and indulged in delicious meals. They ate at the Miami steakhouse Papi Steak and followed up their dinner with dancing. The two kept it very Jersey and partied at E11EVEN Nightclub.

Jersey Shore’s Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Fiancee Saffire Matos ‘On the Rocks’ After Engagement

One fan commented under the video, “This is the Miami experience she deserves!” The Sweetheart Styles founder liked the comment, agreeing with the statement. Sammi decided not to reunite with the Jersey Shore cast when they filmed in Miami, which most likely had to do with her toxic on-and-off relationship with costar Ronnie Ortiz-Magro .

Speaking of Jersey Shore , in January 2022, a source exclusively told In Touch that Justin used to bartend at Karma . You know, the nightclub where the Jersey Shore cast spent most of their nights on the show. Although it’s unknown, Sammi and Justin’s paths may have crossed years before they became lovers!

Are Sammi and Justin Summer Lovers?

After keeping her relationship content pretty low-key, Sammi posted TikTok’s revealing that the two are still going strong. She posted a video of the pair at a day party, having fun in their bathing suits in June 2022 with Shawn Mendes’ single “Summer of Love” playing in the clip.

The following month, the former MTV star posted a clip into their home life of her scaring her man as he turned the corner in their house. “ Got him,” the caption read.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shawn Mendes
RadarOnline

Divorce Shocker! Valerie Bertinelli’s Estranged Husband Reveals Actress Pulls In $180k A Month While He’s Paid $16 An Hour As Support War Heats Up

Valerie Bertinelli’s estranged husband claimed the actress is rolling in the dough while he gets by with the help of government assistance, Radar has learned. RadarOnline.com has obtained the bombshell documents filed by Tom Vitale as part of the former couple’s bitter divorce. Bertinelli originally filed for legal separation in November 2021. She cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split and demanded neither party be awarded spousal support.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
TODAY.com

'Sister Wives' star Leon Brown comes out as transgender in emotional post

"Sister Wives" star Leon Brown came out publicly as a transgender person who uses they/them pronouns in an emotional post Tuesday on Instagram. The 26-year-old reality star — who is the child of "Sister Wives" stars Meri and Kody Brown — opened up about their transition next to a pair of photos of themself standing in a doorframe.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Jersey Shore's Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Saffire Matos Break Up One Year After Engagement

Watch: Vinny & Ronnie on Who's Going to Jail on "Jersey Shore Family Vacation" Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Saffire Matos are dunzo. The Jersey Shore star and the lash technician have called it quits and ended their engagement, a source close to Ronnie exclusively confirms to E! News. Though the two have had "a pattern of breaking up and getting back together," the insider says that Ronnie remains "level-headed" amid the latest split.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jersey Shore#Sweetheart#Halloween Costume#Tiktok
HollywoodLife

Honey Boo Boo, 16, Wears Diamond Ring On Engagement Finger After Mama June Loses Custody: Photo

Is Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson engaged? The 16-year-old wore a diamond ring on that finger in a snapshot from the first photos of her sister Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon‘s 1-month-old twins. The image, which was released June 20 and can be seen below, shows Alana spending time with her family while sporting a diamond ring on her left ring finger. This fueled speculation that Alana’s engaged to her boyfriend Dralin Carswell, 20.
RELATIONSHIPS
Us Weekly

Todd Chrisley Reveals Son Grayson’s Reaction to Social Media Comments About Trial: ‘It Does Hurt His Feelings’

A tough time. Todd Chrisley opened up about how his son Grayson is doing in the aftermath of his parents' fraud conviction. "Grayson is the sweetest child and has the most tender heart," the Chrisley Knows Best patriarch, 53, said during the Thursday, June 30, episode of his "Chrisley Confessions" podcast on PodcastOne. Todd noted […]
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Halloween
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Us Weekly

‘Vanderpump Rules’ Alum Kristen Doute Splits From Boyfriend Alex Menache After 2 Years, Denies Reuniting With Ex Carter

Closing their chapter. Kristen Doute and boyfriend Alex Menache have split after two years of dating. "Moving day is hard," the former Vanderpump Rules star, 39, captioned a sentimental Instagram Story selfie on Tuesday, January 21, while moving out of the home she and Menache briefly shared. "Leaving memories behind is even harder. Sending anyone […]
CELEBRITIES
People

Nikki Boyd Says Husband Bam Margera Left Rehab to Be a Better Dad Before Finding New Clinic

Bam Margera's wife is speaking out after he's been in and out of court-ordered rehab.. A rep for his wife, Nikki Boyd Margera, told TMZ that the Jackass alum allegedly fled rehab for a second time because of his son. She additionally claimed through her rep that Margera, 42, worried he wouldn't be able to prove he's a good dad from inside a rehabilitation facility.
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
Life and Style Weekly

Life and Style Weekly

42K+
Followers
4K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Life & Style Weekly is your ultimate source for breaking celebrity news and star style www.lifeandstylemag.com

 https://www.lifeandstylemag.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy