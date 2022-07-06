Are Sammi ‘Sweetheart’ Giancola and Boyfriend Justin May Still Together? Inside Their Relationship

Jersey Shore love! After her split from ex-fiancé Christian Biscardi , Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola showed off her new beau, Justin May , in November 2021. Are the two still together? Keep reading to find out!

How Long Have Sammi and Justin Been Together?

The former Jersey Shore star went Instagram official with Justin in November 2021. She posted a throwback picture of the two wearing matching referee Halloween costumes, so their love story started before she showed him off on the ‘gram. Although it’s been several months since the couple went public, Sammi and Justin have kept their relationship private, except for the occasional Instagram and TikTok posts.

Will You Be My Valentine?

On February 14, Justin posted a sweet Valentine's Day post dedicated to his (Sammi) sweetheart. After posting a carousel of photos of the two at parties and restaurants, he simply captioned the post, “Happy Valentines Day.”

Are Sammi and Justin Still Together?

The Pisces queen recently celebrated her 35th birthday on March 14 in Miami, and fans grew concerned about her and Justin’s relationship status when he didn’t publicly wish her a “happy birthday.”

However, there seems nothing to worry about! Sammi posted a TikTok video on March 2 of a compilation of pictures and videos from a recent Miami trip. An early birthday trip, perhaps? Justin was featured in a few of the clips from the vacation, and they looked just as cute and in love as ever.

According to the post, they were accompanied by friends where they lounged at the beach, saw some shows and indulged in delicious meals. They ate at the Miami steakhouse Papi Steak and followed up their dinner with dancing. The two kept it very Jersey and partied at E11EVEN Nightclub.

One fan commented under the video, “This is the Miami experience she deserves!” The Sweetheart Styles founder liked the comment, agreeing with the statement. Sammi decided not to reunite with the Jersey Shore cast when they filmed in Miami, which most likely had to do with her toxic on-and-off relationship with costar Ronnie Ortiz-Magro .

Speaking of Jersey Shore , in January 2022, a source exclusively told In Touch that Justin used to bartend at Karma . You know, the nightclub where the Jersey Shore cast spent most of their nights on the show. Although it’s unknown, Sammi and Justin’s paths may have crossed years before they became lovers!

Are Sammi and Justin Summer Lovers?

After keeping her relationship content pretty low-key, Sammi posted TikTok’s revealing that the two are still going strong. She posted a video of the pair at a day party, having fun in their bathing suits in June 2022 with Shawn Mendes’ single “Summer of Love” playing in the clip.

The following month, the former MTV star posted a clip into their home life of her scaring her man as he turned the corner in their house. “ Got him,” the caption read.