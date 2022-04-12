ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The 15 best Easter dresses for women to wear in 2022

By Victoria Giardina
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

Easter: a time to eat a whole lot of Peeps and style every flowy, floral option in your wardrobe.

While we love dresses all-year-round — cocktail dresses , work dresses , T-shirt dresses and dresses less than $50 on Amazon — there’s nothing quite like the springy season to sequester even more styles to shop.

We curated a unique edit of the 15 best Easter dresses for women, ranging in style, print and price. We swear by these cherry-picked favorites to commemorate the bunny-filled holiday but these options can be worn again and again in warmer temps (or cooler ones, with the right blazer ).

Although we often find ourselves shopping on Amazon.com for the best budget fashion (that still doesn’t compromise in the style department), Lulus , Madewell and J.Crew are also a few timeless faves.

Ahead, find our favorite Easter dresses for women. Plus, if you’re also shopping for Easter gifts and arranging Easter baskets, take a peek at the best candy you can buy in bulk from Amazon before they sell out.

1. Kirundo Ruffle Sleeve Flowy Dress , $36 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17sxU7_0ej2T64300 Amazon

We’re all about the floral-embossed frills, and this flowy dress from Kirundo speaks to that springy charm. Available in a plethora of prints, it’s one of our top favorites in this edit, especially when worn with the best comfortable heels throughout the day.

amazon 2. Belongsci V-Neck Bell-Sleeve Shift Dress , $26 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dDwsy_0ej2T64300 Amazon

If there’s a versatile dress on this list, it’s this V-Neck Bell-Shift Dress in a sparkling mint green. Available in more colors, too, it’s a great breathable option with just enough pizzazz on the sleeves.

amazon 3. Kirundo Swiss Dot Dress , $31 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U9Mgx_0ej2T64300 Amazon

Let’s be real — this swiss dot detailing on this baby blue babydoll dress is delightful. With the right accessories (like your favorite fine jewelry and that designer clutch ) you’ll want to wear this dress a hundred times, in a dozen different hues.

amazon 4. Kranda Flutter-Sleeve Midi Dress , $28 to $38 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OYLzS_0ej2T64300 Amazon

Lavender is one of the most flattering colors of springtime — and on every skin tone. Stay comfortable in this dress, clad with impeccable ruffle detailing on the sleeves and hem and a stretchy ribbed top. Plus, it comes in emerald green, navy blue and more.

amazon 5. DouBCQ Pleated Dress with Pockets , $28 to $36 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ic4Kc_0ej2T64300 Amazon

As one of Amazon’s bestsellers, this springy blue dress that’s both flattering and flowy is the real deal. With a cinched waist and pleats on the skirt, you’ll be ready for Easter and every warm-weather weekend after.

amazon 6. Lulus Romantic Muse Tie-Front Ruffled Mini Dress , $59 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39qNki_0ej2T64300 Lulus

How dainty is Lulus’ Romantic Muse Tie-Front Ruffled Mini Dress? True to its name, the beige number is flirty and fun, yet conservative for a family get-together. Pair it with your favorite cardigan or pair of white sneakers for a more casual look.

lulus 7. Lulus Divine Darling Ruffled Skater Dress , $69 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lKZMb_0ej2T64300 Lulus

Another lovely Easter dress option from Lulus is its Divine Darling Ruffled Skater Dress, a cross between your favorite American Girl doll and Blair Waldorf. With some statement jewelry and pink cream blush , you’ll feel like a million bucks.

lulus 8. Summer Picnic Mini , $88 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q8tPK_0ej2T64300 Free People

Free People is Queen of Boho, and for a good reason — its flowy, carefree styles still fit well and flatter any body type, from an XS to an XL.

Specifically, the Summer Picnic Mini has delicate button detailing and even more delicate braided detailing along the waist and hem — a perfect option for those who don’t love super girly florals but want to embody that springtime festive style.

free people 9. A New Day Short-Sleeve A-Line Dress , $24, original price: $30 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xHt14_0ej2T64300 Target

We’re enamored that Target sells something this revolutionary for only $30 (just look at those sleeves!) From head to toe, A New Day’s Short-Sleeve A-Line Dress checks all our boxes: comfortability, a bright, zippy pattern and an affordable price point.

target 10. ZbyClub Tunic Button-Down Shift Dress , $26 to $33 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lxgF0_0ej2T64300 Amazon

Stay cute in green with this less-than-$35 shift dress with elegant tassels and a breathable fit. It comes in many other colors, too, and is even appropriate to wear to work with your favorite tote bag .

amazon 11. Bradley Dress , $76 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fVuaT_0ej2T64300 Petal & Pup

When we think of Easter, we think of many things — bunnies, eggs and gingham. In one of the most holiday-appropriate fashions, we’re all heart eyes for Petal & Pup’s adorable spaghetti-strap midi dress. You’ll constantly re-wear it, too.

petal & pup 12. PrettyGarden Floral Swing A-Line Dress , $37 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WlebY_0ej2T64300 Amazon

This punchy floral print has us adding it to our wishlists, the mix of purple, indigo and forest green making us want to frolic in it all day. With voluminous curls — made possible by your best curling iron or wand — you’ll ring in Easter in style.

amazon 13. Lulus French Countryside High-Low Dress , $99 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u9sc5_0ej2T64300 Lulus

Though we’re not talking about a trip to the French countryside, as Lulus suggests, we’re all about this High-Low Dress for Easter. Not only is it earthy and tapping into on-trend neutrals, but its flattering cut and detail give it a more upscale look.

lulus 14. Broken-In Jersey Tiered Mini Dress , $50 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j7kEE_0ej2T64300 J.Crew

We’re just about to do everything in J.Crew’s Broken-In Jersey Tiered Mini Dress, from working from home to showing up to our Easter get-together. Shop this $50 dress, available in a few colors, for an easy-to-toss-on option on Sunday.

j.crew 15. Eyelet Ruffle-Sleeve Pintuck Mini Dress , $138 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4J1xt5_0ej2T64300 Madewell

Madewell’s Eyelet Ruffle-Sleeve Pintuck Mini Dress is the most expensive style in this edit, but its impeccable airy detail and quality make it investment-worthy for work, your weekend brunch and more (aside from Easter, of course).

madewell

Check out the New York Post Shopping section for more content.

