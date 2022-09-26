ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
F1 live stream 2022 — how to watch free online, Singapore GP, standings, schedule and more

By Marc McLaren
Tom's Guide
Tom's Guide
 2 days ago

F1 live streams are now well into the second half of the season and the action has moved on to the F1 Singapore Grand Prix live stream . The race is at 1 p.m. BST / 8 a.m. ET on Sunday (Oct. 2), and Max Verstappen could even win the title depending on how things go.

You can watch it all live for FREE depending on where you are. On holiday right now? No problem — because you can also watch F1 live streams from abroad with a VPN .

F1 live streams: Next Grand Prix

The 2022 F1 Singapore Grand Prix starts at 1 p.m. BST / 8 a.m. ET / 5 a.m. PT on Sunday (Oct. 2).
FREE LIVE STREAMS ORF (Aut) / RTL Zwee (Lux)
U.S. — ESPN via SlingTV
Watch anywhere — Try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Wherever you watch it, you won't want to miss a second, because the Singapore Grand Prix could bring the season to an early conclusion. With Red Bull's Verstappen now 116 points ahead, with 25 points up for grabs, and with just five races left after this one, his lead could be unassailable by the time the Singapore GP ends.

For that to happen, Charles Leclerc has to finish ninth or lower, and Sergio Perez fifth or lower (unless Verstappen sets fastest lap, in which case it's eighth and fourth respectively).

Barring a DNF, Leclerc is likely to finish higher than that, so chances are Verstappen will need to wait until the Japanese Grand Prix to claim the title, but let's face it, it's going to happen. He's now won 11 races this season, and five in a row, and his performance at the Italian GP was as dominant as he's been all season.

Lights are out at 1 p.m. BST / 8 a.m. ET / 5 a.m. PT on Oct. 2 and the whole thing will air live for free on ORF in Austria and on Luxembourg's RTL Zwee — so make sure you read on to find out how to tune in.

FREE F1 live streams

How to watch F1 live streams for FREE in 2022

If you're lucky enough to live in Austria or Luxembourg then you can look forward to free F1 live streams of every Grand Prix in 2022.

That's because the free-to-air RTL Zwee in Luxembourg will be showing every race, while ServusTV and ORF will share the rights in Austria. The Singapore GP is on ORF.

But what if you're usually based in one of those countries but aren't at home for a particular F1 live stream? Maybe you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on pay TV in another country, when you'd usually be able to watch for free at home?

Don't worry — you can watch it via a VPN instead. We'll show you how to do that below.

F1 live streams around the world

How to watch the 2022 F1 live streams from anywhere with a VPN

It's natural that you might want to watch the 2022 F1 live streams from your home country, but what if you're not there when the race is on?

Look no further than a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN makes it look as if you're surfing the web from your home country, rather than the one you're in. That means you can access the streaming services you already pay for, from anywhere on Earth. Or anywhere that has an internet connection, at least.

For instance, an Austrian who's currently in the U.S. could watch the F1 live streams on ServusTV or ORF, even though they're not in Austria.

They're totally legal, inexpensive and easy to use. We've tested lots of the best VPN services and our favorite right now is ExpressVPN . It's fast, works on loads of devices and even offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ptMZc_0eiuXgyO00

Safety, speed and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. It's also compatible with loads of devices and there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you want to try it out. View Deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice . As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view an Austrian service, you'd select Austria from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to ServusTV or another website and watch the race.

How to watch F1 live streams in the US

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X6lf9_0eiuXgyO00

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

F1 live streams this season will generally be shown on ESPN, with coverage spread across the various ESPN channels. Note, though, that there'll be FREE coverage of the Austin and Mexican Grands Prix on ABC.

There are several ways you can access ESPN — and two of them are among our picks for the best streaming services .

ESPN is available through most cable packages as well as cable TV replacement services, including Sling TV , Fubo.TV , YouTube TV and Hulu with Live TV .

As well as being available through your cable service, you can also stream the race via the ESPN app, or on the Watch section of ESPN's website. However, you'll need to authenticate with your satellite, cable or live TV provider credentials to watch any sessions.

If you don't want to pay for live ESPN in some fashion or another, your best alternative is F1 TV Pro . This is F1's own official F1 live stream service, and as with ESPN's own coverage, it uses the feed from Sky Sports F1.

F1 TV Pro costs $10 per month or $80 for the season, which is much better value considering there are 22 races this year. Plus you also get Formula 2, Formula 3 and Porsche Supercup races, and F1's archive of classic Grands Prix.

And remember, if you're usually based in the U.S. but aren't there at the moment, you can still watch the services you already subscribe to via a VPN such as ExpressVPN — meaning you can view an F1 live stream from anywhere in the world.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=486N9I_0eiuXgyO00

If you're not already a Sling TV subscriber, you'll want Sling Orange in order to watch ESPN. This costs $35/month and includes dozens of other great channels. Sling currently offers 50% off the first month. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rRJtu_0eiuXgyO00

Love sports? Then check out Fubo.TV . The channel lineup includes ESPN2 and ABC, plus other top networks including Bravo, FX and MTV. Fubo offers a 7-day free trial. View Deal

How to watch F1 live streams in the UK

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RpewR_0eiuXgyO00

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

As always, Sky Sports F1 will show all of the F1 live stream action, just as it will throughout 2022, and in up to 4K resolution.

You'll need to be a Sky Sports subscriber to watch the F1 live streams: the Sky Sports F1 channel is available for £18 per month, and there are packages available that give you lots more channels for only a bit extra.

To follow it in ultra high-definition 4K, you'll need to pay a little more: you'll need a Sky Q set-top box or Sky Glass and a package that includes both Ultra HD and Sky Sports F1. In total, that'd come to at least £45 a month, plus a £20 one-off payment if you're not an existing subscriber.

A far cheaper option is to buy a Now Sports Pass . This will give you all 11 of the Sky Sports channels for a limited time, with pricing starting at £9.99 for a Day Pass and £33.99 for one month. There's no 4K available here, though.

Again, if you're usually based in the U.K. but are elsewhere at the moment, you can still watch the services you subscribe to by using one of the best VPN services.

How to watch F1 live streams in Canada

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MNmp0_0eiuXgyO00

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

TSN airs all F1 live streams in Canada in English, while RDS has coverage in French. F1 TV Pro also remains an option for fans looking for an F1 live stream.

All sessions are broadcast on TSN, and if you receive the network through your cable or satellite provider, you can use TSN Go by signing in with your TV service credentials. Cord-cutters will want to check out TSN Direct , which comes in day- and month-long passes for $8 or $20 CAD, respectively. The TSN app will allow you to live stream the race from your phone, streaming box or supported device.

Not actually in Canada at the moment? ExpressVPN and other VPN services can help you access the services you already subscribe to.

How to watch F1 live streams in Australia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T20sQ_0eiuXgyO00

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Fox Sports has the rights to the F1 live streams in Australia, which means you can watch all the action online via Foxtel .

Kayo Sports is another option. This service offers new subscribers a 7-day free trial, while one-month subscriptions start at $25.

You can also use one of the best VPN services to follow the action from your home country even when you're elsewhere.

F1 2022 driver standings

Pos

Driver

Country

Car

Pts

1

Max Verstappen

NED

Red Bull

335
2 Charles Leclerc MON Ferrari 219
3 Sergio Perez MEX Red Bull 210
4 George Russell GBR Mercedes 203
5 Carlos Sainz ESP Ferrari 187

6

Lewis Hamilton

GBR

Mercedes

168

7

Lando Norris

GBR

McLaren

88

8

Esteban Ocon

FRA

Alpine

66
9 Fernando Alonso ESP Alpine 59
10

Valtteri Bottas

FIN

Alfa Romeo

46
11 Pierre Gasly FRA Alphatauri 22
12

Kevin Magnussen

DEN

Haas

22
13 Sebastian Vettel GER Aston Martin 20
14

Daniel Ricciardo

AUS

McLaren

19

15

Mick Schumacher

GER

Haas

12

16

Yuki Tsunoda

JPN

Alphatauri

11

17

Zhou Guanyu

CHN

Alfa Romeo

6

18

Lance Stroll

CAN

Aston Martin

5

19

Alexander Albon

THA

Williams

4
20 Nyck de Vries NED Williams 2
21 Nicholas Latifi

CAN

Williams 0
22

Nico Hulkenberg

GER

Aston Martin

0

F1 2022 constructor standings

POS

TEAM

PTS

1

Red Bull

545

2

Ferrari

406

3

Mercedes

371
4 Alpine 125
5

McLaren

107
6

Alfa Romeo

52
7 Haas 34
8 Alphatauri 33
9 Aston Martin 25

10

William

6

F1 2022 car and driver line-ups

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rNm7X_0eiuXgyO00

(Image credit: Dan Istitene - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images / Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Team

Driver 1

Driver 2

Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton

George Russell

Alpine

Esteban Ocon

Fernando Alonso

Haas

Kevin Magnussen

Mick Shumacher

Red Bull

Max Verstappen

Sergio Perez

McLaren

Lando Norris

Daniel Ricciardo

Aston Martin

Lance Stroll

Sebastian Vettel

Ferrari

Charles Leclerc

Carlos Sainz

AlfaTauri

Pierre Gasly

Yuki Tsunoda

Alfa Romeo

Valtteri Bottas

Zhou Guanyu

Williams

Alex Albon

Nicholas Latifi

Full F1 2022 schedule

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EP1NB_0eiuXgyO00

(Image credit: Dan Istitene/Formula 1 via Getty Images)

Round

Grand Prix

Dates

1

Bahrain

March 18-20

2

Saudi Arabia

March 25-27

3

Australia

April 8-10

4

Emilia Romagna

April 22-24

5

United States (Miami)

May 6-8

6

Spain

May 20-22

7

Monaco

May 27-29

8

Azerbaijan

June 10-12

9

Canada

June 17-19

10

Great Britain

July 1-3

11

Austria

July 8-10

12

France

July 22-24

13

Hungary

July 29-31

14

Belgium

August 26-28

15

Netherlands

September 2-4

16

Italy (Monza)

September 9-11

17

Singapore

September 30-Oct 2

18

Japan

October 7-9

19

United States (Austin)

October 21-23

20

Mexico

October 28-30

21

Brazil

November 11-13

22

Abu Dhabi

November 18-20

(Image credit: Future)

#Youtube Tv#Tv Online#Tv Streaming#Fubo Tv#Sling Tv#Uk#Singapore Gp#Bst#Espn#The Singapore Grand Prix#Red Bull#Dnf#Japanese
