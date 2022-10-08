F1 live stream 2022 — how to watch free online, Japanese GP, standings, schedule and more

F1 live streams may see the Driver's Championship decided this weekend at the F1 Japanese Grand Prix live stream . The race is scheduled to begin at 6 a.m. BST / 1 a.m. ET on Sunday (Oct. 9), a mighty early hour.

You can watch it all live for FREE depending on where you are. On holiday right now? No problem — because you can also watch F1 live streams from abroad with a VPN .

F1 live streams: Next Grand Prix

The 2022 F1 Japanese Grand Prix was scheduled to start at 6 a.m. BST / 1 a.m. ET / 10 p.m. PT on Sunday (Oct. 9).

► FREE LIVE STREAMS — ServusTV (Austria) / RTL Zwee (Lux)

► U.S. — ESPN via Sling or fuboTV .

► Watch anywhere — Try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Red Bull's Max Verstappen took pole position in qualifying, and if he stays ahead of the pack, he takes the title. That said, in the #2 position is Charles Leclerc, who has the best shot of stopping him.

There are other ways for Max to win, as he merely needs to extend his lead by eight more points on Leclerc (aka finish first while Charles finishes second), and then gain 10 more points of a lead on teammate Sergio Perez.

This seems just as possible as last week, where Leclerc won the pole at qualifying, and Perez took the whole thing. After Max's 7th place result at Singapore, it feels like he's probably ready for a podium. Oh, and speaking of aspiring champions, check out our MLB Playoffs live stream guide for details on the run-up to the Fall Classic.

Lights are out at 6 a.m. BST / 1 a.m. ET / 10 p.m. PT / 4 p.m. AEDT on Oct. 9 and the whole thing will air live for free on ServusTV in Austria and on Luxembourg's RTL Zwee — so make sure you read on to find out how to tune in.

FREE F1 live streams

How to watch F1 live streams for FREE in 2022

If you're lucky enough to live in Austria or Luxembourg then you can look forward to free F1 live streams of every Grand Prix in 2022.

That's because the free-to-air RTL Zwee in Luxembourg will be showing every race, while ServusTV and ORF will share the rights in Austria. If you're having trouble connecting to one of those, Belgium's RTBF also airs the races that are on ORF. The Singapore GP will be on ORF and RTBF.

But what if you're usually based in one of those countries but aren't at home for a particular F1 live stream? Maybe you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on pay TV in another country, when you'd usually be able to watch for free at home?

Don't worry — you can watch it via a VPN instead. We'll show you how to do that below.

F1 live streams around the world

How to watch the 2022 F1 live streams from anywhere with a VPN

It's natural that you might want to watch the 2022 F1 live streams from your home country, but what if you're not there when the race is on?

Look no further than a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN makes it look as if you're surfing the web from your home country, rather than the one you're in. That means you can access the streaming services you already pay for, from anywhere on Earth. Or anywhere that has an internet connection, at least.

For instance, an Austrian who's currently in the U.S. could watch the F1 live streams on ServusTV or ORF, even though they're not in Austria.

They're totally legal, inexpensive and easy to use. We've tested lots of the best VPN services and our favorite right now is ExpressVPN . It's fast, works on loads of devices and even offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice . As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view an Austrian service, you'd select Austria from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to ServusTV or another website and watch the race.

How to watch F1 live streams in the US

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

F1 live streams this season will generally be shown on ESPN, with coverage spread across the various ESPN channels. Note, though, that there'll be FREE coverage of the Austin and Mexican Grands Prix on ABC.

There are several ways you can access ESPN — and two of them are among our picks for the best streaming services .

ESPN is available through most cable packages as well as cable TV replacement services, including Sling TV Fubo.TV , YouTube TV and Hulu with Live TV .

As well as being available through your cable service, you can also stream the race via the ESPN app, or on the Watch section of ESPN's website. However, you'll need to authenticate with your satellite, cable or live TV provider credentials to watch any sessions.

If you don't want to pay for live ESPN in some fashion or another, your best alternative is F1 TV Pro . This is F1's own official F1 live stream service, and as with ESPN's own coverage, it uses the feed from Sky Sports F1.

F1 TV Pro costs $10 per month or $80 for the season, which is much better value considering there are 22 races this year. Plus you also get Formula 2, Formula 3 and Porsche Supercup races, and F1's archive of classic Grands Prix.

And remember, if you're usually based in the U.S. but aren't there at the moment, you can still watch the services you already subscribe to via a VPN such as ExpressVPN — meaning you can view an F1 live stream from anywhere in the world.

How to watch F1 live streams in the UK

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

As always, Sky Sports F1 will show all of the F1 live stream action, just as it will throughout 2022, and in up to 4K resolution.

You'll need to be a Sky Sports subscriber to watch the F1 live streams: the Sky Sports F1 channel is available for £18 per month, and there are packages available that give you lots more channels for only a bit extra.

To follow it in ultra high-definition 4K, you'll need to pay a little more: you'll need a Sky Q set-top box or Sky Glass and a package that includes both Ultra HD and Sky Sports F1. In total, that'd come to at least £45 a month, plus a £20 one-off payment if you're not an existing subscriber.

A far cheaper option is to buy a Now Sports Pass . This will give you all 11 of the Sky Sports channels for a limited time, with pricing starting at £9.99 for a Day Pass and £33.99 for one month. There's no 4K available here, though.

Again, if you're usually based in the U.K. but are elsewhere at the moment, you can still watch the services you subscribe to by using one of the best VPN services.

How to watch F1 live streams in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

TSN airs all F1 live streams in Canada in English, while RDS has coverage in French. F1 TV Pro also remains an option for fans looking for an F1 live stream.

All sessions are broadcast on TSN, and if you receive the network through your cable or satellite provider, you can use TSN Go by signing in with your TV service credentials. Cord-cutters will want to check out TSN Direct , which comes in day- and month-long passes for $8 or $20 CAD, respectively. The TSN app will allow you to live stream the race from your phone, streaming box or supported device.

Not actually in Canada at the moment? ExpressVPN and other VPN services can help you access the services you already subscribe to.

How to watch F1 live streams in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Fox Sports has the rights to the F1 live streams in Australia, which means you can watch all the action online via Foxtel .

Kayo Sports is another option. This service offers new subscribers a 7-day free trial, while one-month subscriptions start at $25.

You can also use one of the best VPN services to follow the action from your home country even when you're elsewhere.

F1 2022 driver standings

Pos Driver Nationality Car Pts 1 Max Verstappen NED Red Bull 341 2 Charles Leclerc MON Ferrari 237 3 Sergio Perez MEX Red Bull 235 4 George Russell GBR Mercedes 203 5 Carlos Sainz ESP Ferrari 202 6 Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes 170 7 Lando Norris GBR Mclaren 100 8 Esteban Ocon FRA Alpine 66 9 Fernando Alonso ESP Alpine 59 10 Valtteri Bottas FIN Alfa Romeo 46 11 Daniel Ricciardo AUS Mclaren 29 12 Sebastian Vettel GER Aston Martin 24 13 Pierre Gasly FRA Alphatauri 23 14 Kevin Magnussen DEN Haas 22 15 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin 13 16 Mick Schumacher GER Haas 12 17 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Alphatauri 11 18 Zhou Guanyu CHN Alfa Romeo 6 19 Alexander Albon THA Williams 4 20 Nyck De Vries NED Williams 2 21 Nicholas Latifi CAN Williams 0 22 Nico Hulkenberg GER Aston Martin 0

F1 2022 constructor standings

POS TEAM PTS 1 Red Bull 576 2 Ferrari 439 3 Mercedes 373 4 Mclaren 129 5 Alpine 125 6 Alfa Romeo 52 7 Aston Martin 37 8 Haas 34 9 Alphatauri 34 10 Williams 6

F1 2022 car and driver line-ups

(Image credit: Dan Istitene - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images / Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Team Driver 1 Driver 2 Mercedes Lewis Hamilton George Russell Alpine Esteban Ocon Fernando Alonso Haas Kevin Magnussen Mick Shumacher Red Bull Max Verstappen Sergio Perez McLaren Lando Norris Daniel Ricciardo Aston Martin Lance Stroll Sebastian Vettel Ferrari Charles Leclerc Carlos Sainz AlfaTauri Pierre Gasly Yuki Tsunoda Alfa Romeo Valtteri Bottas Zhou Guanyu Williams Alex Albon Nicholas Latifi

Full F1 2022 schedule

(Image credit: Dan Istitene/Formula 1 via Getty Images)

Round Grand Prix Dates 1 Bahrain March 18-20 2 Saudi Arabia March 25-27 3 Australia April 8-10 4 Emilia Romagna April 22-24 5 United States (Miami) May 6-8 6 Spain May 20-22 7 Monaco May 27-29 8 Azerbaijan June 10-12 9 Canada June 17-19 10 Great Britain July 1-3 11 Austria July 8-10 12 France July 22-24 13 Hungary July 29-31 14 Belgium August 26-28 15 Netherlands September 2-4 16 Italy (Monza) September 9-11 17 Singapore September 30-Oct 2 18 Japan October 7-9 19 United States (Austin) October 21-23 20 Mexico October 28-30 21 Brazil November 11-13 22 Abu Dhabi November 18-20