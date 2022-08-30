F1 live stream 2022 — how to watch free online, Dutch GP race, standings, schedule and more
F1 live streams are back after the 2022 summer break, and the action has now moved on to the Dutch Grand Prix live stream . The race is at 2 p.m. BST / 9 a.m. ET on Sunday (Sept. 4), and it should be a special homecoming for Max Verstappen.
The good news is that you can watch it all live for FREE depending on where you are. On holiday right now? No problem — because you can also watch F1 live streams from abroad with a VPN .F1 live streams: Next Grand Prix
The 2022 F1 Dutch Grand Prix starts at 2 p.m. BST / 9 a.m. ET on Sunday (Sept. 4).
► FREE LIVE STREAMS — ORF (Aut) / RTL Zwee (Lux)
► U.S. — ESPN via SlingTV
► Watch anywhere — Try ExpressVPN 100% risk free
Wherever you watch it, you won't want to miss a second, because the Dutch Grand Prix should be another intriguing chapter in the 2022 F1 story.
For a start, it's title leader Verstappen's home race, so expect the Red Bull driver to pull out all the stops to ensure he treats the orange army to a win at Zandvoort.
Not that he should need to do anything different to what he's been doing, given that he's won the past three races with ease. In fact, he's now been victorious in eight out of the previous 11 races as he heads steadily towards his second world title.
Can anyone stop him? We'll have to watch to find out. The race starts at 2 p.m. BST / 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT on Sunday, but before that there's practice and qualifying spread over Friday and Saturday.
The good news is that the whole thing will air live f or free on ORF in Austria and on Luxembourg's RTL Zwee — so make sure you read on to find out how to tune in.
You'll also find more details of how to watch every session of the race in our dedicated Dutch Grand Prix live stream article.
FREE F1 live streams
How to watch F1 live streams for FREE in 2022
If you're lucky enough to live in Austria or Luxembourg then you can look forward to free F1 live streams of every Grand Prix in 2022.
That's because the free-to-air RTL Zwee in Luxembourg will be showing every race, while ServusTV and ORF will share the rights in Austria. The Dutch GP is on ORF.
But what if you're usually based in one of those countries but aren't at home for a particular F1 live stream? Maybe you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on pay TV in another country, when you'd usually be able to watch for free at home?
Don't worry — you can watch it via a VPN instead. We'll show you how to do that below.
F1 live streams around the world
How to watch the 2022 F1 live streams from anywhere with a VPN
It's natural that you might want to watch the 2022 F1 live streams from your home country, but what if you're not there when the race is on?
Look no further than a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN makes it look as if you're surfing the web from your home country, rather than the one you're in. That means you can access the streaming services you already pay for, from anywhere on Earth. Or anywhere that has an internet connection, at least.
For instance, an Austrian who's currently in the U.S. could watch the F1 live streams on ServusTV or ORF, even though they're not in Austria.
They're totally legal, inexpensive and easy to use. We've tested lots of the best VPN services and our favorite right now is ExpressVPN . It's fast, works on loads of devices and even offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Safety, speed and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. It's also compatible with loads of devices and there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you want to try it out. View Deal
Using a VPN is incredibly simple.
1. Install the VPN of your choice . As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.
2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view an Austrian service, you'd select Austria from the list.
3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to ServusTV or another website and watch the race.
How to watch F1 live streams in the US
F1 live streams this season will generally be shown on ESPN, with coverage spread across the various ESPN channels. Note, though, that there'll be FREE coverage of the Austin and Mexican Grands Prix on ABC.
There are several ways you can access ESPN — and two of them are among our picks for the best streaming services .
ESPN is available through most cable packages as well as cable TV replacement services, including Sling TV , Fubo.TV , YouTube TV and Hulu with Live TV .
As well as being available through your cable service, you can also stream the race via the ESPN app, or on the Watch section of ESPN's website. However, you'll need to authenticate with your satellite, cable or live TV provider credentials to watch any sessions.
If you don't want to pay for live ESPN in some fashion or another, your best alternative is F1 TV Pro . This is F1's own official F1 live stream service, and as with ESPN's own coverage, it uses the feed from Sky Sports F1.
F1 TV Pro costs $10 per month or $80 for the season, which is much better value considering there are 22 races this year. Plus you also get Formula 2, Formula 3 and Porsche Supercup races, and F1's archive of classic Grands Prix.
And remember, if you're usually based in the U.S. but aren't there at the moment, you can still watch the services you already subscribe to via a VPN such as ExpressVPN — meaning you can view an F1 live stream from anywhere in the world.
If you're not already a Sling TV subscriber, you'll want Sling Orange in order to watch ESPN. This costs $35/month and includes dozens of other great channels. Sling currently offers 50% off the first month. View Deal
Love sports? Then check out Fubo.TV . The channel lineup includes ESPN2 and ABC, plus other top networks including Bravo, FX and MTV. Fubo offers a 7-day free trial. View Deal
How to watch F1 live streams in the UK
As always, Sky Sports F1 will show all of the F1 live stream action, just as it will throughout 2022, and in up to 4K resolution.
You'll need to be a Sky Sports subscriber to watch the F1 live streams: the Sky Sports F1 channel is available for £18 per month, and there are packages available that give you lots more channels for only a bit extra.
To follow it in ultra high-definition 4K, you'll need to pay a little more: you'll need a Sky Q set-top box or Sky Glass and a package that includes both Ultra HD and Sky Sports F1. In total, that'd come to at least £45 a month, plus a £20 one-off payment if you're not an existing subscriber.
A far cheaper option is to buy a Now Sports Pass . This will give you all 11 of the Sky Sports channels for a limited time, with pricing starting at £9.99 for a Day Pass and £33.99 for one month. There's no 4K available here, though.
Again, if you're usually based in the U.K. but are elsewhere at the moment, you can still watch the services you subscribe to by using one of the best VPN services.
How to watch F1 live streams in Canada
TSN airs all F1 live streams in Canada in English, while RDS has coverage in French. F1 TV Pro also remains an option for fans looking for an F1 live stream.
All sessions are broadcast on TSN, and if you receive the network through your cable or satellite provider, you can use TSN Go by signing in with your TV service credentials. Cord-cutters will want to check out TSN Direct , which comes in day- and month-long passes for $8 or $20 CAD, respectively. The TSN app will allow you to live stream the race from your phone, streaming box or supported device.
Not actually in Canada at the moment? ExpressVPN and other VPN services can help you access the services you already subscribe to.
How to watch F1 live streams in Australia
Fox Sports has the rights to the F1 live streams in Australia, which means you can watch all the action online via Foxtel .
Kayo Sports is another option. This service offers new subscribers a 14-day free trial, while one-month subscriptions start at $25.
You can also use one of the best VPN services to follow the action from your home country even when you're elsewhere.
F1 2022 driver standings
Pos
Driver
Country
Car
Pts
1
Max Verstappen
NED
Red Bull
|284
|2
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Red Bull
|191
|3
Charles Leclerc
MON
Ferrari
|186
|4
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Ferrari
|171
|5
George Russell
GBR
Mercedes
|170
6
Lewis Hamilton
GBR
Mercedes
|146
7
Lando Norris
GBR
McLaren
|76
8
Esteban Ocon
FRA
Alpine
|64
|9
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Alpine
|51
|10
Valtteri Bottas
FIN
Alfa Romeo
|46
11
Kevin Magnussen
DEN
Haas
|22
|12
|Sebastian Vettel
|GER
|Aston Martin
|20
|13
Daniel Ricciardo
AUS
McLaren
19
|14
Pierre Gasly
FRA
Alphatauri
|18
15
Mick Schumacher
GER
Haas
|12
16
Yuki Tsunoda
JPN
Alphatauri
|11
17
Zhou Guanyu
CHN
Alfa Romeo
|5
18
Lance Stroll
CAN
Aston Martin
4
19
Alexander Albon
THA
Williams
|4
20
Nicholas Latifi
CAN
Williams
0
21
Nico Hulkenberg
GER
Aston Martin
0
F1 2022 constructor standings
POS
TEAM
PTS
1
Red Bull
|475
2
Ferrari
|357
3
Mercedes
|316
|4
|Apline
|115
|5
McLaren
|95
|6
Alfa Romeo
|51
|7
|Haas
|34
|8
|Alphatauri
|29
|9
|Aston Martin
|24
10
William
|4
F1 2022 car and driver line-ups
Team
Driver 1
Driver 2
Mercedes
Lewis Hamilton
George Russell
Alpine
Esteban Ocon
Fernando Alonso
Haas
Kevin Magnussen
Mick Shumacher
Red Bull
Max Verstappen
Sergio Perez
McLaren
Lando Norris
Daniel Ricciardo
Aston Martin
Lance Stroll
Sebastian Vettel
Ferrari
Charles Leclerc
Carlos Sainz
AlfaTauri
Pierre Gasly
Yuki Tsunoda
Alfa Romeo
Valtteri Bottas
Zhou Guanyu
Williams
Alex Albon
Nicholas Latifi
Full F1 2022 schedule
Round
Grand Prix
Dates
1
Bahrain
March 18-20
2
Saudi Arabia
March 25-27
3
Australia
April 8-10
4
Emilia Romagna
April 22-24
5
United States (Miami)
May 6-8
6
Spain
May 20-22
7
Monaco
May 27-29
8
Azerbaijan
June 10-12
9
Canada
June 17-19
10
Great Britain
July 1-3
11
Austria
July 8-10
12
France
July 22-24
13
Hungary
July 29-31
14
Belgium
August 26-28
15
Netherlands
September 2-4
16
Italy (Monza)
September 9-11
17
Singapore
September 30-Oct 2
18
Japan
October 7-9
19
United States (Austin)
October 21-23
20
Mexico
October 28-30
21
Brazil
November 11-13
22
Abu Dhabi
November 18-20
All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comments / 0