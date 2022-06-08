Best microwave deals for June 2022: Save money on a powerful new solo, grill or combination appliance

You don’t need us to tell you that the humble microwave makes your life a whole lot easier, with many models doing a whole lot more than warming up leftovers.

But what you may not know is that there are many different types of microwaves. There are solo models, which are basic microwaves that heat and defrost. Then, there are grill versions, which combine normal microwave cooking with a, well, grilling element. And finally, a combi, which does everything the other two machines can do, but can also roast, crisp and brown like a conventional oven.

If you’re unsure which model is best for you, we’d recommend reading our tried and tested review of the best microwaves , which demystifies the entire buying process and answers all your questions.

But if you’re looking to make it a less costly purchase, you’ve come to the right place. With a constant eye out for a good deal (including sales on everything from TVs , fridge freezers and mattresses to laptops , iPads and AirPods ), we’ve rounded up the best discounts on leading microwaves.

Read on for how you can save money on your next microwave and prepare to whip up meals in minutes with one of these top models.

Read more:

The best microwave deals in June 2022 are:

Samsung 23L 800W solo manual microwave oven, black: Was £129.99, now £84.97, Amazon.co.uk

Was £129.99, now £84.97, Amazon.co.uk Swan retro digital microwave, cream: Was £99.99, now £69.99, Amazon.co.uk

Was £99.99, now £69.99, Amazon.co.uk Sharp RBS232TB 23l microwave, black glass: Was £119, now £79, Ao.com

Was £119, now £79, Ao.com Hotpoint xtraspace curve 13l digital microwave oven, white: Was £129.97, now £84.97, Appliancesdirect.co.uk

Was £129.97, now £84.97, Appliancesdirect.co.uk Kenwood K25MB21 solo microwave: Was £170, now £99.99, Currys.co.uk

Was £170, now £99.99, Currys.co.uk Swan SM22090COPN digital microwave, 800W: Was £109.99, now £90.08, Amazon.co.uk

Was £109.99, now £90.08, Amazon.co.uk Kenwood K20GS21 microwave with grill, silver: Was £129, now £79.99, Currys.co.uk

Was £129, now £79.99, Currys.co.uk KitchenAid KMQFX33910BUK 33l combination microwave, black: Was £499, now £349, Ao.com

Was £499, now £349, Ao.com Kenwood K20MW21 solo microwave, white: Was £160, now £79.99, Currys.co.uk

Was £160, now £79.99, Currys.co.uk Russell Hobbs RHMM701B compact solo microwave, black: Was £79.99, now £57.99, Currys.co.uk

Samsung 23L 800W solo manual microwave oven, black: Was £129.99, now £84.97, Amazon.co.uk

Kitted out with a whopping 20 pre-set cooking modes you can now save £45 on this sleek model from Samsung. Boasting a “triple distribution system” – which essentially means that the microwaves inside covers a large area – its interior is also touted as being scratch resistant and a doddle to clean. This gadget also features a nifty eco mode and, even more importantly right now, will also help with bringing down your energy usage at home too.

Buy now

Swan retro digital microwave, cream: Was £99.99, now £69.99, Amazon.co.uk

This one also made it onto our best microwaves list as the best small microwave, meaning it won’t take up much counter space. We especially love its retro design and colour, making it a real eye-catcher in any kitchen. It has five power levels that make for hassle-free cooking and a defrost function so that your meal can go straight in from the freezer. And while it is a more compact model, it still has a 20l capacity and will perfectly fit a full plate.

Buy now

Sharp RBS232TB 23l microwave, black glass: Was £119, now £79, Ao.com

If your household is on the smaller side then this 23l microwave will be a perfect fit. It boasts 900W of power, which should give it all the oomph for a speedy dinnertimes, and automatic programmes that’ll take the guesswork out of cooking dinner, from jacket potatoes to lasagne.

Buy now

Hotpoint xtraspace curve 13l digital microwave oven, white: Was £129.97, now £84.97, Appliancesdirect.co.uk

For those short on space who want something that won’t hog too much of the countertop, consider this 13l model which has a curved shape that looks perfect for smaller spaces. With 700W of power, it’s said to defrost food quickly and, thanks to “multiwave technology” should cook food evenly without the need to stir mid-way through.

Buy now

Kenwood K25MB21 solo microwave: Was £170, now £99.99, Currys.co.uk

A good choice for busy cooks, this Kenwood model boasts eight auto programs – including a preset for frozen pizzas and popcorn. To make life even easier, it has a quick start cooking function so you don’t need to spend time on the setup – ideal for when you start to feel hangry and need a quick fix. And with 25l capacity, there’s plenty of space to (re)heat any meal.

Buy now

Swan SM22090COPN digital microwave, 800W: Was £109.99, now £90.08, Amazon.co.uk

We’re fans of Swan’s offerings here at IndyBest, with one of its models landing in our review of the best microwaves – so this 20l microwave had to get a spot on the list. Enjoy five power levels and an LED timer to see exactly when your popcorn (or whatever it may be) is going to be ready.

Buy now

Kenwood K20GS21 microwave with grill, silver: Was £129, now £79.99, Currys.co.uk

If you act fast, you can snap up this Kenwood model for only 60 per cent of its normal price. With 20l capacity, it has enough space to heat up any meal. Thanks to its grilling function, it’s not only great for re-heating leftovers but also lets you make perfectly crispy bacon or grilled-cheese toasties. It has seven auto-cook programmes, including one for making popcorn for movie night.

Buy now

KitchenAid KMQFX33910BUK 33l combination microwave, black: Was £499, now £349, Ao.com

Now, this is a combi microwave oven with a difference. Coupled with an oven-like handle that pulls downwards, instead of sideways, this hefty appliance has a family-friendly 33l capacity and 36cm turntable – ideal for big plates. The 1000W power microwave comes set with pre-set programmes to take the complications out of defrosting, thawing, steaming and cooking all types of food in no time at all.

Buy here

Kenwood K20MW21 solo microwave, white: Was £160, now £79.99, Currys.co.uk

For just £79.99, this one needed a spot in our edit. Despite the budget-range price tag this 20l model features 11 power levels alongside six automatic cooking programmes – handy for pizza, frozen veggies and more – and two auto defrost programmes to make life a little easier in the kitchen. For peace of mind if you decide to buy, there’s a one year guarantee too.

Buy now

Russell Hobbs RHMM701B compact solo microwave, black : Was £79.99, now £57.99, Currys.co.uk

At 17l, this is definitely not the biggest of microwaves – it’s called compact for a reason. But if you don’t have a lot of space in your kitchen, this might just be the one for you. It’s a simple, no-fuss model with five power levels, an automatic defrost setting, and its timer can run up to 30 minutes. It doesn’t come with many fancy add-ons, but does exactly what you need from it for a nice price, and it comes in cream and red, too.

Buy now

Voucher code

For the latest discounts on microwaves and other home appliance offers, try the links below:

To make sure you save while you shop, check out our dedicated deals section