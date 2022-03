Shaquille O’Neal left the Orlando Magic because he wanted a bigger market. The Los Angeles Lakers were one of the marquee franchises in the history of the game. That meant the expectation was to win a championship. O’Neal had fallen short of this goal, but the 1999-2000 season would be his first season in what would be a dynasty built with the Lakers. O’Neal won the league MVP and Finals MVP but came up short of winning Defensive Player of the Year to earn the triple crown.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO