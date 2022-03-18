Electric Ford F-150 Lightning: Here’s how much money it saves over gas

From regenerative braking to kilowatt-hour ratings, the world of EVs comes with an entire dictionary of terms and concepts that most have no idea about, and the same goes for many of Ford's employees. In order to train up its staff, Ford is planning to open an "Electric University" to train its salespeople, technicians, and parts department consultants on all things EV. This comes at a time when Ford is getting ready to make big changes to the ways it sells cars and how its dealerships are run. The manufacturer, which currently offers EV products including the Mustang Mach-E, E-Transit Cargo Van, and upcoming F-150 Lightning, is set to push for an EV-dominant lineup in the near future, so this move is critical if it wants to remain competitive in the next few years.

