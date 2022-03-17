High School Track Parent Meeting Date Change

KIRKWOOD, Mo. — For more than 60 years, thousands of boys and girls have enjoyed playing in the baseball and softball leagues in Kirkwood. Countless coaches have also loved being there for their kids. "You teach them how to throw a ball and hit and that kind of stuff,...
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Calhoun Community College will be holding basketball tryouts this Saturday from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. in the Kelley Gymnasium on the Decatur Campus. Although the focus of the event is the tryouts, there will be other activities including, a slam dunk contest and the opportunity to meet Harlem Globetrotter, Courtland Holloway.
Comments / 0