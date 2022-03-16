ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yoga

Your 5-Minute Read on Mastering Daylight Savings

By the Healthline Editorial Team
Healthline
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe long practice of daylight saving time (DST) involves setting the clocks forward 1 hour from standard time during the summer months and back again in the fall to make better use of natural daylight. Gaining an hour of sleep can be beneficial in the fall, but losing an...

www.healthline.com

Comments / 0

Related
MedicalXpress

Science of sleep: Why a good night's rest gets harder with age

It's well known that getting a good night's sleep becomes more difficult as we age, but the underlying biology for why this happens has remained poorly understood. A team of US scientists has now identified how the brain circuitry involved in regulating sleepfulness and wakefulness degrades over time in mice, which they say paves the way for better medicines in humans.
SCIENCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
WTVC

What to expect if Daylight Saving Time becomes permanent

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — On Tuesday, the U.S. Senate unanimously passed the Sunshine Protection Act, meaning the Daylight Saving Time would become permanent. In order for this change to go into effect, the U.S. House of Representatives would need to vote and President Joe Biden would need to sign the bill.
NASHVILLE, TN
MindBodyGreen

I'm A Health Coach & This Is The Sleep Supplement I Take Nightly

As a health coach, it's my job to help people reach their well-being goals. Most of them come to me looking to achieve a healthy weight, but after an initial consultation, it often becomes clear that they could use some assistance in the sleep department, too. Either they have poor sleeping habits or live stressful lives that keep them up at night.
FITNESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sleep Hygiene#Sleep Disorder#Daylight Saving Time#Olly#Dst
Greatist

The 9 Best Sleep Aids: Snooze Better With These Evidence-Backed Picks

We include products we think are useful for our readers. If you buy through links on this page, we may earn a small commission. Here’s our process. So, what are you supposed to do when the Zzz’s aren’t coming naturally, and when a hot bath, warm milk, counting sheep, and faking it ’til you make it (to sleep, that is) are all falling short?
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

What to consider before using melatonin supplements for sleep

There has been a fivefold increase in U.S. adults taking melatonin supplements for sleep, according to a study co-authored by Dr. Naima Covassin, a researcher in Mayo Clinic's Cardiology Lab. Melatonin is a hormone in the body that plays a role in your natural sleep-wake cycle. And it's available as...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Meditation
NewsBreak
Yoga
Real Simple

It Feels Like Everyone Takes Melatonin for Better Sleep—but Should They? Here's What Sleep Experts Say

People turn to all kinds of solutions, products, techniques, and hacks in their endless quest for better sleep—both more sleep and higher quality sleep. One of the most common is taking supplements of melatonin, a naturally occurring hormone in the body that helps regulate the circadian rhythm. And in the past decade or so, use of melatonin for sleep has increased dramatically: Research published in JAMA in February 2022 found that by 2018, Americans' consumption of melatonin to improve sleep nearly doubled compared to 10 years earlier. This significant upward trend in melatonin use inevitably raises some questions about its effectiveness, safety, health implications, and more—especially since it isn't currently approved or standardized by the Food and Drug Administration.
HEALTH
TechRadar

Alcohol and sleep: experts explain how booze affects your snooze

There’s a long-held belief that having a few drinks can help you fall asleep faster and sleep better, but we now know this isn’t true for everyone. So if your sleep tracker is telling you that your shut-eye takes a nose-dive after a night on the town, there’s definitely something in it.
DRINKS
NBC Chicago

Why Do We Have Daylight Saving Time and How Did It Start?

With the United States potentially making daylight saving time permanent, many are wondering how did we get here and when did it all start?. The Senate unanimously passed legislation Tuesday that would end the changing of clocks. The bill will now head to the House, and, if passed there, will be sent to President Joe Biden’s desk.
US News and World Report

What to Do When You Can't Sleep

If you can’t sleep, know that you’re not alone. Learn what daily habits you need to change to combat both short- and long-term insomnia. For some, quality sleep is hard to come by. Between 25% to 47% of adults get less than seven hours of sleep, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. And you need at least seven for your best health.
HEALTH
Healthline

Can You Really Become Addicted to Sleep?

“Is it possible to be addicted to sleep? Asking for myself,” one person recently tweeted. It’s a feeling many can relate to. When it becomes almost impossible to open your eyes in the morning, or you find yourself struggling to get through the day without a nap, you may start to wonder: Is sleep addiction a real thing?
HEALTH
Miami Herald

Best Sleep Products That Really Work

From your mood to immune system, sleep affects nearly every corner of your body. Because grabbing quality shut-eye often takes more effort and planning than flicking the lights off, sleep innovators are pumping out some of the best sleep products to make it easier to get some solid sack time.
Norwalk Reflector

Feeling tired? It could be a sleep disorder

Do you feel tired? Many of us probably do. Between work, taking care of kids, cold weather, and more, there are plenty of reasons we might be feeling a little sleepy every now and then. With the recent time change tonight, you may even be expecting some extra tiredness this week. However, if you wake up day after day exhausted and not feeling refreshed after a full night’s sleep, you could have a sleep disorder.
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy