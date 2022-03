It wasn’t exactly “The Shot That Rolled the Tide,” but South Alabama finally won another postseason tournament game on Wednesday night. Javon Franklin recorded a double-double with 17 points and 14 rebounds as the Jaguars held off Southeastern Louisiana 70-68 in the first round of The Basketball Classic at the Mitchell Center. It was South Alabama’s first postseason tournament victory since it beat Alabama in the opening round of the NCAA tournament on March 17, 1989.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO