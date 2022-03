Today marks Equal Pay Day, the day of the year which represents how far into the year women must work to equal what men made the year before. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the median earnings of a U.S citizen who worked year-round and full-time is $53,544 for men compared to $43,394 for women. The gap is larger in Michigan, where the median pay for a man $53,435 while the median for women was $41,560.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO