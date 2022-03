INDIANAPOLIS — Full disclosure: This is where I had Michigan losing in my bracket. Then again, what do I know? I had Kentucky in the Final Four and we know how that went. "The beauty of March," as Michigan sophomore Jace Howard said Friday, is that anything can happen and if the Wolverines are at their best, who knows? Remember, this a squad that took down then third ranked Purdue as well as the 23rd ranked Buckeyes on the road without leading scorer Hunter Dickinson.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 15 HOURS AGO