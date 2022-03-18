ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Eve Gascon to become third woman to play goalie in QMJHL

By Zach Laing
 23 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEve Gascon is set to join a legendary group of women who have played in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action. The 5-foot-7 Gascon, 18, will play for the Gatineau Olympiques Saturday as they take on the...

