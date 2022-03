There are many who speculate that blockchain’s transparent, distributed feature will be useful in electronic voting. Many believe it will make elections more secure, free of malpractice and rigging – and ultimately – inclusive. But, in reality, how feasible is this? Is blockchain really effective in preventing electoral fraud? Will it be applicable and useful in all societies? We ask: Is it really effective and can it be applied and useful to elections in all countries? We are happy to clarify that the technology is not only available to the public, but it can also be used in elections.

