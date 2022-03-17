ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

ABC-7 First Alert: Strong winds on Sunday/Monday

By Katie Frazier
KVIA
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHello all and Happy Saint Patrick's Day! We have been tracking those stronger winds today after that cold front moved through earlier on today, which also brought our temperatures down by about 10 degrees across the area. The winds will hang on for...

kvia.com

Comments / 0

Related
WKTV

Heavy snow begins Friday night

Morning: Mostly cloudy. Mid 20s. Afternoon: Mostly cloudy. High 48. Tonight: Rain then snow. Low 29. Tomorrow: Heavy snow and gusty winds. High 32. Low 15. ***Saturday is a Stormtracker 2 Alert Day due to the potential of a winter storm***. *** A winter storm warning has been issued for...
ENVIRONMENT
WSB Radio

Heavy rain, strong storms possible later today

You’ll want to have your rain gear with you today. WSB’s meteorologists are tracking several rounds of rain and possible storms expected to move in Wednesday evening. The first round is predicted to be mainly downpours. Another round will move in later today, with the chance for isolated storms.
ENVIRONMENT
WALA-TV FOX10

Friday night storms possible

Strong to severe storms are back in the forecast for Friday. The greatest threat will be in the coastal areas, especially the Florida Panhandle. Friday evening and overnight is the most likely timing for the threat. A surface warm front will lift across the area Friday afternoon. This will allow...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Alert
Idaho8.com

Showers late Wednesday, drier Thursday with sunshine

Tonight, we'll still have some showers with a mix of snow and rain. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 20's and upper teens. Winds will still be a bit breezy tonight and part of Thursday, with wind speeds around 10MPH. For Thursday, high pressure will settle over the region with warmer daytime temperatures. Daytime highs for Thursday and Friday will be into the lower to mid 40's. Fairly sunny skies for Friday, with light winds. Mostly cloudy for Saturday as we break down this weak ridge of high pressure. We are looking to see 50° highs for Saturday afternoon, with the warm before the storm. Another storm system rolls in late Saturday, with rain and snow showers for Sunday with highs into the upper 30's.
ENVIRONMENT
WSMV

First Alert Forecast: Storms Friday followed by a milder weekend

FRIDAY IS A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: A COLD FRONT COULD BRING STRONG TO SEVERE STORMS TO PARTS OF THE MID-STATE. TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY ARE ALSO FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS FOR POSSIBLE SEVERE STORMS. Overnight, clouds will start to move in with lows dropping into the mid 50s. A...
ENVIRONMENT
WAAY-TV

Lingering showers Wednesday, dry for St. Patrick's Day

We are transitioning from a widespread soaking rain to spotty showers this morning. Although the rain is becoming more scattered, roads are wet, so plan on extra time heading to work and school today. Lingering showers will last through the afternoon hours. There could be just enough breaks in the clouds for a little fuel to build up in the atmosphere later today. The chance is there for one or two thunderstorms as a result, but no severe weather is expected. Rain comes to an end by sunset tonight.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NBCMontana

Weekend cold front to bring light snow accumulations

A weak disturbance will spark off a few rain and snow showers today and Saturday. Daytime highs will be in the 40s and 50s. A cold front will bring gusty winds and lower snow levels Saturday night/early Sunday. Snow accumulations are expected across southwest Montana. We could see up to 2 inches of snow in Dillon, Ennis and Bozeman. The Madison, Gallatin and Tobacco Root Ranges could see as much as 6 inches of snow. Daytime temperatures will be in the upper 30s and low 40s.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS 46

Heavy rain, isolated severe storms on the way

Not as cold in the morning. Increasing clouds through the day. Light rain moves in from the south after 3pm. Scattered showers are expected through the evening, and the rain becomes heavy and widespread overnight.
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

‘Atmospheric River’ Event to Drop Excessive Rain Across Western Washington

An 'atmospheric river' event is set to touch down in Western Washington tonight through Monday, dumping excessive rain across the region. As of today, isolated scattered showers will be felt before the 'main weather event' later tonight around 8-9 PM which is expected to bring heavy and widespread rain surges, FOX13 reported. The 'spectacular' sunshine this morning associated with high temperatures will land in the low 50s, the news site added.
SEATTLE, WA
KIMT

Spring-like Temperatures In Sight for Next Week

Get ready to enjoy some warmer weather! Temperatures are expected to warm up well above average by Sunday and remain mild through much of next week. Highs will reach the 50s across the area and it's even possible we could be talking about temperatures near 60 next week.
ENVIRONMENT
Buffalo News

Don Paul: Big-time weekend warmup includes strong winds Sunday

Thursday was cold, with afternoon high temps in the 20s. Friday started out with a Buffalo low of 11 but with a few subzero readings in sheltered Southern Tier valleys. After Friday’s seasonably cold readings, this kind of chill will be left behind us for the next seven days. This should not be taken to mean we are through with any cold weather for the season, as you'll see later in the article.
BUFFALO, NY
Fox 19

First Alert Weather Day: Heavy rain, flood threat, high winds

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A strong line of storms is moving through the Tri-State, making this a First Alert Weather Day. A few storms could be on the strong side. The main threats will be damaging winds and heavy rain. We are expecting a half-inch to 1.5 inches of rain. We...
CINCINNATI, OH
KOCO

Warm and Windy Wednesday

KOCO Meteorologist Michael Armstrong says to expect lows in the mid 40s tonight but a quick warm up into the 70s and low 80s tomorrow afternoon. Gusty south winds and low humidity will also increase the fire danger on Wednesday. A storm system will bring a chance of rain, thunderstorms, and snow to parts of the state on Thursday.
ENVIRONMENT
News 8 WROC

Messy Monday cleanup after Sunday winds

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monday was busy for RG&E workers, as well as businesses and homeowners who were hit hard Sunday when record-breaking winds whipped through the region. The Marketplace Mall in Henrietta had to be closed down for several hours due to an outage, along with other businesses in the area. Winds had reached […]
ROCHESTER, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy