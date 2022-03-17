ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Artists React To Paul Wall’s “Sittin Sidewayz” Video

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBaby Tate, Lakeyah, Almighty Jay, KenTheMan, Strick, 24Goldn, OhGeesy, A$AP...

Rolling Stone

Q-Tip, Rhapsody, De La Soul Featured on Phife Dawg’s Posthumous Album ‘Forever’

Click here to read the full article. The Phife Dawg estate has shared the tracklist for the A Tribe Called Quest MC’s posthumous album Forever, revealing appearances from Q-Tip, Rhapsody with Renée Neufville, and De La Soul’s Maseo and Pos, among others. Forever arrives on March 22, six years to the date of Phife Dawg’s death. As Rolling Stone reported last year, the artist began chipping away at the album while working on A Tribe Called Quest’s sixth and final studio album We Got It From Here … Thank You 4 Your Service, released in November 2016. The long-awaited album was completed...
MUSIC
Variety

Morris Day Slams Prince’s Estate, Says He’s Forbidden From Performing as the Time

Click here to read the full article. UPDATED: Morris Day, frontman of Prince-spawned funk group the Time for more than 40 years, has laid into his late benefactor’s estate, which he claims has told him he can no longer work under the name Morris Day & the Time. “I’ve given 40 years of my life building up a name and legacy that Prince and I came up with,” he wrote in a social media post. “A name that while he was alive, he had no problem with me using. I literally put my blood, sweat, and tears into bringing value to...
MUSIC
Biloxi Sun Herald

Why Springsteen, Dylan and Other Music Artists Sell Their Catalog

Neil Diamond, iconic songwriter and the king of the blue jeans, is the latest artist to announce the sale of their back catalog, after reaching a deal with Universal Music Group for an undisclosed amount for his song catalog and recording rights. It’s the latest high-profile, and presumably high-value (though...
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Wayne Kramer announces first MC5 album in over 50 years

Brother Wayne Kramer has announced a new album from the MC5 camp. The album, Heavy Lifting, will be released under the 'We Are All MC5' banner via earMusic on October 1. It'll be the first album of new studio recordings to carry the MC5 name since 1971's classic High Time.
MUSIC
Billboard

Nat King Cole Asset Rights Purchased by Irving Azoff’s Iconic Artists Group

Irving Azoff’s Iconic Artists Group has purchased rights to all assets from the estate of Nat King Cole in a new deal with the singer’s family, it was announced Friday (March 11). Under the agreement, Iconic will “manage, protect, preserve, and expand” Cole’s legacy to new generations. The...
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Rammstein Reveal New Album ‘Zeit,’ Single, and Cover Art Photographed by Bryan Adams

Rammstein is set to release their eighth album Zeit on April 29, and have released the title track and cover art photographed by Canadian rocker Bryan Adams. Produced by Olsen Involtini and recorded at La Fabrique Studios in St. Rémy de Provence, France, Zeit follows Rammstein’s 2019 album release, Untitled, and was in the works for two years by the band—consisting of vocalist Till Lindemann, guitarists Paul Landers and Richard Z. Kruspe, keyboardist Flake, bassist Oliver Riedel, and drummer Christoph Schneider.
MUSIC
Urban Islandz

Drake, Rihanna Unfollowed Megan Thee Stallion On Instagram, Twitter Reacts

Did Drake and Rihanna join others celebrities who quietly unfollowed Megan Thee Stallion?. Fans have reacted to the latest development that Rihanna and Drake have unfollowed Houston rapper Megan Thee Stallion. As if that wasn’t weird enough, Rihanna also removed Megan Thee Stallion‘s Fenty collaboration from the Fenty Beauty website.
CELEBRITIES
US News and World Report

Universal Music Label Acquires Ape NFT to Lead Virtual Music Group

(Reuters) - Universal Music Group is capitalizing on the popularity of non-fungible tokens by acquiring one of the cartoon apes that have taken the world of digital collectibles by storm to lead an entirely virtual music group. On Friday, Universal's 10:22PM label said it paid $360,817 to purchase Bored Ape...
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Cypress Hill Unveil New Studio Album "Back In Black"

Cypress Hill is still going strong, nearly 30 years after they put stoner raps at the forefront of the culture. The California group returned today with their 10th studio album, Back In Black. Led by previously released singles like "Open Ya Mind" and "Bye Bye" ft. Dizzy Wright, the 10-song project is entirely produced by Detroit's Black Milk, whose crispy mesmerizing production meets Cypress Hill's refined funky flows.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Pitchfork

Terry Allen Announces Smokin the Dummy and Bloodlines Reissues

Terry Allen’s early 1980s albums with the Panhandle Mystery Band will be reissued on CD and vinyl on May 6. Remastered from the original tapes, the new editions of Smokin the Dummy and Bloodlines mark the records’ first vinyl reissues, and all editions will come with new notes, art, and photographs.
ROCK MUSIC
thesource.com

[WATCH] Mooski Releases the Video for “Counting Time”

Mooski is back with a new video for “Counting Time,” taken from his debut album Melodic Therapy 4 the Broken. Mooski reimagines Anthony Hamilton’s classic “Charlene” on the Anthony Hamilton sampled record. On the track, Mooski reflects on a failed relationship while pleading with his beloved for a second chance.
MUSIC
NPR

Records That Changed Our Lives, Grown Woman Edition: Santigold and 'Muthaland'

Last year, NPR Music asked 12 writers to answer that question as part of Turning the Tables. That's our long-running project about musical greatness, where we discuss artists, histories and lists of songs and albums that make up the popular music canon and challenge the often sexist and exclusionary way that canon has been shaped. Turning the Tables has published lists of the 150 Greatest Albums Made By Women, the 200 Greatest Songs By 21st Century Women+ and more. In last year's series, we turned the lens on our own lives by enlisting women and non-binary critics to each tell us about one life-changing record by a woman artist. This March, for Women's History Month, we're taking over All Song Considered every Wednesday to go deep with writers from the series.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Hear Norah Jones’ Previously Unreleased “Spring Can Really Hang You Up The Most”

We recently celebrated the 20th anniversary of Norah Jones’ landmark 2002 album Come Away With Me. Now, there’s more reason to celebrate: Jones has released a previously unheard track from forthcoming Come Away With Me‘s 20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition: “Spring Can Really Hang You Up The Most.” The Super Deluxe Edition features 22 previously unreleased tracks, including Jones’ earliest demos that she submitted to Blue Note for the album back in the early ’00s. “Spring Can Really Hang You Up The Most” is a stripped-down, piano-only jazz ballad that easily fits into the whole lounge vibe Jones was going for on her debut album. Listen below.
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Roadburn Festival adds jazz and avant-garde to its repertoire

Norwegian jazz rock supergroup Red Kite (pictured) are among a host of jazz and avant-garde acts that have been added to this year's Roadburn Festival as the event expands its musical horizons even further beyond it's already adventurous borders. The renowned and respected jazz club, Paradox will host a programme...
MUSIC
thesource.com

Today In Hip Hop History: Cult Classic Hip Hop Film ‘Wild Style’ Debuted in Theaters 39 Years Ago

Wild Style is arguably the very first movie and one of the very few that shows the true essence of what Hip Hop is about. When Hip-Hop was being passed off as a fad that wouldn’t last beyond “Rapper’s Delight,” a vivid reenactment of the introduction of this artistic culture to the world was made. In 1983, film director and cultural artist Charlie Ahearn premiered the flick in Times Square, breaking records by selling out at all screenings for the three weeks it played.
HIP HOP

