Aces’ Shamar Givance leaving Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville Aces’ senior guard Shamar Givance has announced that he will be entering the transfer portal. Givance made the announcement on Twitter on Thursday. He will be a graduate transfer student with one year left of eligibility.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
