Aces’ Shamar Givance leaving Evansville

By Bailey Smith
 3 days ago

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville Aces’ senior guard Shamar Givance has announced that he will be entering the transfer portal. Givance made the announcement on Twitter on Thursday. He will be a graduate transfer student with one year left of eligibility.

