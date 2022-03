I realise this may provoke a lot of eye-rolling, but the other day I went to a Domaine Romanée-Conti (DRC) tasting (for the benefit of those who aren’t familiar with it, this is one of the world’s most famous – and most expensive – wines). Obviously, there’s an element of frustration involved in that: unless I won the lottery, I’d never be able to afford a bottle, and I’m not even sure I’d want to – it’s delicious, of course, but at about £21,000 a pop, is DRC really 400 or 500 times better than the amount you’d pay for a less-feted burgundy?

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 7 DAYS AGO