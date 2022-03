Fuzzy Benas flexed his arms and let out a raucous yell, feeling the energy his near immaculate vault routine had sparked. After a pounding landing followed by stiff silence, then an explosive celebration, the freshman phenom sprinted to the sideline only to be bombarded with fist bumps, pats on the back and even a few friendly shoves from his teammates.

NORMAN, OK ・ 5 HOURS AGO