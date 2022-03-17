Rep. Bowen Statement on Foxconn Turning Its Back on Wisconsin Yet Again
By State Rep. David Bowen
Urban Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE – In response to recent reports that Foxconn Technology Group is in talks to open a new manufacturing plant in either Saudi Arabia or the United Arab Emirates to produce microchips, electric vehicle parts, and other electronics, State Rep. David Bowen (D-Milwaukee) released the following statement:. “This...
LA CROSSE — Gov. Tony Evers today signed three bills in La Crosse to help address substance use and overdose deaths in Wisconsin. “Substance misuse has ravaged families and communities across our state, which has affected not only many Wisconsinites’ own health and safety but the well-being of their families and loved ones, too. Unfortunately, the pandemic has only further underscored challenges for folks working to overcome mental health crises and substance use disorders,” said Gov. Evers. “Tragically, fentanyl has played a serious role in overdose deaths across the country, and these bills are an important step toward reducing substance misuse and overdose deaths here in our state. We have to keep working to invest in getting folks and families the treatment and support they need to overcome these challenges.”
Foxconn is in talks with Saudi Arabia about building a “$9 billion multipurpose facility that could make microchips, electric-vehicle components and other electronics like displays,” according to a report by the Wall Street Journal. The size of the project is very close to the $10 billion plant the Taiwanese company promised to build in Wisconsin back in July 2017, more than four-and-a-half years ago. It is yet another sign the company has no intention of building anything close to the “8th wonder of the world” that then-President Donald Trump touted, and which then-Governor Scott Walker promised would transform Wisconsin’s economy.
China can transport about 40,000 troops in the first day for an invasion of Taiwan. IF none of the ships and helicopters and planes are shot down while crossing 100 miles of open water. If 40,000 troops could make it onto Taiwan, the Chinese troops would be outnumbered 4 to 1.
If you're looking forward to the latest suite of Apple (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. Report products from its first launch event held online last week, there maybe an unexpected kink that could disrupt your plans to upgrade to the new low-cost iPhone SE or the latest iPad Air 5 or the wildly popular Mac Studio.
Intel has announced a massive new investment in its European manufacturing sites, with a new €17 billion “leading-edge semiconductor fab mega-site” in Germany, and a €12 billion expansion of its existing Ireland fab. The company is also building a new R&D and design hub in France,...
Governor Tony Evers signed legislation Wednesday decriminalizing possession of Fentanyl testing strips. Until now, these strips or testing kits were considered drug paraphernalia. The drug Fentanyl is currently the leading cause of overdose deaths in the county. It was present in 79% of the 560 overdose deaths in 2021. The...
While more than 400 companies have withdrawn or suspended operations in Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, dozens of corporations are ignoring public pressure and still doing business in the country.
Early in the pandemic the phrase “health care heroes” was used to laud those on the front lines. Now that the pandemic has loosened its grip on Wisconsin, that term is once again being used to show appreciation. On Monday, Gov. Tony Evers kicked off a statewide tour...
MADISON – Tonight, during a telephone town hall meeting, Ron Johnson suggested mothers on public assistance fill the gaps for communities where child care is either inaccessible or too expensive. This comes after Johnson doubled down on saying it’s not “society’s responsibility to take care of other people’s children.”
MILWAUKEE — Gov. Tony Evers today announced a more than $50 million investment in community safety, including nearly $19 million for local and tribal law enforcement agencies as well as funding to help alleviate the pandemic-related backlog of criminal cases through additional public defender and assistant district attorney support. The package contains investments throughout the criminal justice system, providing both the opportunity to return to pre-pandemic levels and fund evidence-based initiatives aimed at keeping Wisconsinites safe. Today’s announcement brings the governor’s overall investment into violence prevention and public safety to more than $100 million, including a $45 million investment announced last year to support violence prevention efforts and crime victims.
Over the last three decades almost no state in the nation has cut funding more to its counties than Wisconsin, a study by Forward Analytics found. State funding of county services in Wisconsin fell from 46% of total county revenues in 1987 to 26% in 2019, but “much of the decline occurred between 2009 and 2019,” the study noted.
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Attorney General Josh Kaul announced today that the Wisconsin Department of Justice has filed a civil environmental enforcement lawsuit against Johnson Controls, Inc. (JCI) and Tyco Fire Products LP (Tyco) for alleged violations of the state’s hazardous substance spills law related to discharges of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS).
Longtime Wisconsin Secretary of State Doug La Follette has announced that he will seek reelection this year, saying he wants to fight efforts to give his office the power to run elections. The Secretary of State’s office is largely powerless in Wisconsin, where its duties have been carved off by...
Of all the wasteful impulses many politicians have, one of the worst is giving big tax breaks to dying industries. And yet they just can’t seem to resist. Of all the people you’d expect to criticize special interests for trying to wheedle favors out of the politicians, you’d think journalists in the so-called Fourth Estate would be screaming the loudest.
The number of new COVID-19 infections remains low in Wisconsin, but there are signs that could change based on a wastewater network tracking the disease. The state Department of Health Services reported on Tuesday a “major increase” in SARS-CoV-2 concentration in wastewater in De Pere, Fox River, Green Bay, Plateville and Milwaukee’s Jones Island and South Shore.
Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) CEO Tim Cook said that as a “proud member” of the LGBTQ+ community he’s “deeply concerned” about the laws being enacted across the United States, particularly those “focused on our vulnerable youth.”. What Happened: Cook’s comments came in a tweet...
In its observance of national Sunshine Week (March 13-19), the Wisconsin Freedom of Information Council has released its list of winners for this year’s Openness in Government Awards, or Opees. For the 16th consecutive year, we picked a journalist, a citizen, and a politician for special recognition. The journalist...
Would I kill some wolves to keep Sen. Tammy Baldwin in Washington? You bet I would. Last week, Baldwin joined crazy conservative Sen. Ron Johnson and two Republican senators from Wyoming in introducing a bill that would delist the gray wolf and turn management of the species back to the states. This has raised howls among animal rights groups and, I would imagine, a lot of Baldwin’s base supporters in Dane County.
Production is beginning resume in Foxconn's iPhone assembly plant in Shenzhen, although the city continues to be under coronavirus lockdown. The Shenzen-wide lockdown caused by a spike in coronavirus cases is continuing to limit manufacturing in the region. However, Foxconn has begun a partial return to production. According to Reuters,...
