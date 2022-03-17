ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Old Man Winter came back

bridgervalleypioneer.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleForecasts a short time ago about the storm headed in to the Valley and adjacent...

bridgervalleypioneer.com

Comments / 0

Related
WBRE

Postponed: Old Man Winter puts Scranton St. Patrick’s Parade on ice, for now

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Scranton St. Patrick’s Parade Committee has announced that due to expected inclement weather, the 60th Annual St. Patrick’s Parade has been moved to March 19. The parade committee met Friday afternoon with Dave Nicosia of the National Weather Service to discuss the incoming storm system bearing down on the Scranton […]
SCRANTON, PA
News Channel Nebraska

Winter weather on its way back to much of the state

HASTINGS, Neb. -- Winter weather appears to be coming back to Nebraska. The Panhandle and western Nebraska seem likeliest to receive significant amounts of snow. Garden, Deuel, Banner, Kimball and Cheyenne Counties are in winter storm warnings until 5 a.m. Thursday. Up to seven inches of snow remain possible in the region, along with icy and cold conditions.
ENVIRONMENT
KXLY

From spring to winter and back again in the forecast – Kris

I’ve been going back and forth between light spring jackets and full winter parkas for the past couple of weeks, and we’re going to do it again this week! Today, we topped out at 52° in Spokane! That’s a little above average, and it felt great. However, an Arctic front will drop in tomorrow that’s going to send us all digging for another layer. We will only hit 40° for a high temperature with partly sunny skies. There’s a chance of mountain snow with the cold front’s passage, but down in town there’s only a slight chance of a few sprinkles or flurries.
SPOKANE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Other Roads#Old Man Winter#Pioneer Photo
KATC News

Unsettled/cooler this week; touch of winter back for weekend

After a breezy spring-like weekend, Acadiana is in for cooler conditions over the next couple of days with a good chance of showers developing Tuesday into Tuesday evening. An upper disturbance embedded in the sub-tropical jets stream will draw the cool front that passed through Acadiana early Monday back to the north with clouds returning overnight, and eventually scattered showers for our Tuesday.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy