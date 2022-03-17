Old Man Winter came back

I’ve been going back and forth between light spring jackets and full winter parkas for the past couple of weeks, and we’re going to do it again this week! Today, we topped out at 52° in Spokane! That’s a little above average, and it felt great. However, an Arctic front will drop in tomorrow that’s going to send us all digging for another layer. We will only hit 40° for a high temperature with partly sunny skies. There’s a chance of mountain snow with the cold front’s passage, but down in town there’s only a slight chance of a few sprinkles or flurries.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 13 DAYS AGO