Chronic stress can be alleviated by introducing short bursts of stress to your body throughout the day, according to experts.A growing body of research indicates that exposing yourself to brief moments of pressure, known as hormetic stress, can increase your ability to cope with physical, mental and emotional challenges. A cold shower, sauna - or even a HIIT (high intensity interval training) class - are just some examples of how hormetic stress can be induced to create a sense of overall wellbeing. Dr Elissa Epel, director of the ageing, metabolism and emotion centre at the University of California, has undertaken...

HEALTH ・ 13 HOURS AGO