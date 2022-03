New Construction in Greene Meadows! Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 full bath home with stainless and granite, open floor plan, main level living with a 2 car garage. The home will have White Board & Batton on the front, Deep Granite in the Gable, white trim & black shutters.... Exclusive built by LA Builders, not affiliated with Dr. Horton homes.

TALBOTT, TN ・ 13 DAYS AGO