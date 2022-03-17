ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox News countersues a voting machine maker, saying its damage estimate is inflated

capradio.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFox News on Thursday filed a counterclaim against voting machine manufacturer Smartmatic, saying the company's claim that it suffered $2.7 billion in losses is massively inflated. Fox News argues it warrants punishment under rules, known as anti-SLAPP laws, that are designed to protect the media from abusive litigation. The...

www.capradio.org

Comments / 0

