ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Park, Green Spaces, & Trails Regular Meeting and Public Input Session

norcrossga.net
 4 days ago

Purpose: Public Input Meeting for the next phase...

norcrossga.net

Comments / 0

Related
cbs19news

Community input meeting coming up on Riverview Park restoration project

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Rivanna Conservation Alliance invites members of the communities to a meeting on a potential restoration project. There will be a virtual community input meeting regarding a river restoration project at Riverview Park next week. According to a release, RC teamed up with Ecosystem Services...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Adams’s Blueprint for Recovery is Vague on Public Space, Trash, Parking Reduction and Other Key Initiatives

Mayor Adams on Thursday revealed a pretty hefty — but not-so-detailed — blueprint for reviving the city, and it included lots of his talking points since he launched his campaign for mayor years ago: more cops, more small business growth, decarbonizing private buildings, improving job opportunities for struggling workers, bolstering tourism initiatives, growing New York City’s “competitiveness as a global economic powerhouse,” making the city a digital game development center, and, of course, trying to get the World Cup.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Hall#Green Spaces
KTUL

Tulsa Parks working to find funds for maintaining green spaces

As our clocks jump forward and days grow longer, Tulsans are starting to take advantage of the nicer weather and longer days enjoying many parks across town. “I think everybody loves this time of year,” said Tulsa Parks Director Anna America. “It’s hard not to love this kind of weather, especially for us, because it's our time to shine.”
TULSA, OK
WKRG News 5

Baldwin Co. to host public input meetings on future growth this week

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Baldwin County Commission’s Planning and Zoning Department will meet with residents beginning Wednesday, March 16 to discuss long-range planning ideas. According to the commission, the Long-Range Land Use Planning Process will be used to update the existing land use plan and is only intended for residents in zoned areas. […]
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
Daily Leader

City schools need public input

Brookhaven Schools need the community’s input to plan and address district needs. This is the final week of the 2022 Comprehensive Needs Assessment, a survey that is offered online for administrators, faculty and staff, parents, students and members of the community. The process is used to identify needs and...
BROOKHAVEN, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
thecheyennepost.com

Biden-Harris Administration Releases Draft Guidance, Invites Public Comment on New Orphaned Well Program

$4.7 billion investment from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will help plug orphaned oil and gas wells. The Department of the Interior today released draft guidance to states on how to apply for the first $775 million in grant funding available this year under President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to create jobs cleaning up polluted and unsafe orphaned oil and gas well sites across the country. The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law provides a total of $4.7 billion to address orphaned wells across the country.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Secret SF

SF’s Newest Neighborhood Has An Event Space, Public Park, And More

A new neighborhood just opened up in San Francisco, and it’s turning heads for its beautiful public park and promising event programming. 5M took 4 acres of underutilized parking lots and buildings, and transformed them into a gorgeous new community space with a luxury residence, office building, public park and outdoor event space. The billion-dollar project, $20M of which went to the park space, is promising some amazing times in SoMa.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy