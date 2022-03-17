Park, Green Spaces, & Trails Regular Meeting and Public Input Session

$4.7 billion investment from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will help plug orphaned oil and gas wells. The Department of the Interior today released draft guidance to states on how to apply for the first $775 million in grant funding available this year under President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to create jobs cleaning up polluted and unsafe orphaned oil and gas well sites across the country. The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law provides a total of $4.7 billion to address orphaned wells across the country.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 2 DAYS AGO