Park, Green Spaces, & Trails Regular Meeting and Public Input Session

Mayor Adams on Thursday revealed a pretty hefty — but not-so-detailed — blueprint for reviving the city, and it included lots of his talking points since he launched his campaign for mayor years ago: more cops, more small business growth, decarbonizing private buildings, improving job opportunities for struggling workers, bolstering tourism initiatives, growing New York City’s “competitiveness as a global economic powerhouse,” making the city a digital game development center, and, of course, trying to get the World Cup.
